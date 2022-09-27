Read full article on original website
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next monthKristen WaltersDenver, CO
New businesses join Brighton’s Palizzi MarketplaceMargaret JacksonBrighton, CO
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
Nine students named to inaugural Parker Youth Commission, agenda setNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Colorado up there in drinking, low in heart disease
The FOX31 Data Desk found that Colorado ranks fourth among states in the number of people who have had a drink in the last 30 days, or 61%. DJ Summers has the details.
‘Westbound & Down’ Previews Grand Opening in Denver
‘Denver Beer Week’ kicks off next Wednesday, and to celebrate, Great Day Colorado teamed up with ‘Westbound & Down’ to showcase its grand open at the Dairy Block in the Mile High City! GDC’s Cheryl Hwang took to it’s newest location to learn more about how you can take part in all the fun come October 5th from 5pm-9pm.
CSU studies Hurricane Ian track
Even in landlocked Colorado, researchers are studying Hurricane Ian's track. Katie Orth reports. Volunteers head to Florida to provide aid to Hurricane …. Cold front and rain Friday-Saturday-Sunday; High …. Serious crash closes C-470 eastbound. Big Get: Tim Jenkins. New rugby league brings sport to more people. Temps stay hot...
Denver CycleNation – September 30th & October 1st
When: Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1 from 5-7 p.m. Where: Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus, 1000 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80204. Dozens of employee teams from leading companies and organizations around the Denver area will ride to improve brain health for all and stop the cycle of stroke at Denver CycleNation, taking place Friday September 30th and Saturday October 1st at the Tivoli Quad at Auraria Campus. The ride helps strengthen the mind and body connection to personal health while funding vital research to eradicate stroke.
Push to allow wine to be sold in grocery stores
Voters can vote on two measures on the November ballot that would impact the future on wine sales in Colorado. Kristen Chapman reports.
Aurora PD chief candidates intro themselves to community
A meet and greet held in Aurora city hall for the final police chief candidates, Scott Ebner and David Franklin, gave community members a chance to get acquainted. Greg Nieto details the event.
Woman fears losing $3K from fencing company
A Denver woman is down $3,000 after the fencing company she hired never showed up to work. Shaul Turner investigates. Tom’s Diner reopens as Tom’s Starlight on Wednesday. Repairs still needed after Berkeley water main break. Pipe bomb disabled by bomb squad at Littleton Safeway. Littleton soccer coach...
Ergun Tercan European Salon Chats About Fall Hair Trends
Great Day Colorado sat down with Rockstar Master Stylist, Ergun Tercan, from Ergun Tercan European Salon to talk about the latest fall trends you can expect to see throughout the season!. He also showed us the amazing transformations happening in his hair salon on a daily basis. Plus, there is...
Low turnout for new targeted omicron booster
The new omicron booster shot has been available in Colorado for about three weeks, and so far about 157,000 people have received it. 2 identified in connection to Lakewood car wash murder. Ski mountaineer from Telluride missing in Nepal. Rain, cooler weather in the 70s approaching Colorado. Pepsi breaks ground...
Finalists for Aurora police chief raise concerns
Candice Bailey and former members of Aurora's now-dissolved oversight task force are speaking out in light of the announcement of the final two candidates to become Aurora's next chief of police. Talya Cunningham reports.
Volunteers head to Florida to provide aid to Hurricane Ian victims
Multiple Xcel crews and volunteers went down to Florida to offer a helping hand to those devastated by Hurricane Ian. Jim Hooley reports.
Tracking Hurricane Ian as it gets closer to Florida
Tracking Hurricane Ian as it gets closer to Florida, Carly Cassady reports. Tracking Hurricane Ian as it gets closer to Florida. Northbound I-225 closed near Colfax Avenue in Aurora. Slight rain chance Tuesday afternoon; Cold front …. Big Get: Andrew Mason. Rain chance moves in Tuesday. Documents describe custody dispute...
Floridians feeling the impacts of Hurricane Ian
Several former Coloradans and people in the storm tell the story of what it's like to have Hurricane Ian upon them. Cold front and rain Friday-Saturday-Sunday; High …. Pedophile catcher falsely claimed nonprofit status. Company vows to build quantum computers in Colorado. Motorcyclist who struck moose plans to eat it.
Aurora Police Chief finalists meet and greet on Tuesday
Aurora Police Chief finalists meet and greet on Tuesday, Kristen Chapman reports. Aurora Police Chief finalists meet and greet on Tuesday. Northbound I-225 closed near Colfax Avenue in Aurora. Slight rain chance Tuesday afternoon; Cold front …. Big Get: Andrew Mason. Rain chance moves in Tuesday. Documents describe custody dispute...
Pipe bomb threat at Littleton Safeway
Courtney Fromm is at a Safeway in Littleton where police and a bomb squad are investigating the potential threat. Weekend to see cooler temps, increased rain chances. Aurora PD chief candidates intro themselves to community. Woman scammed out of $3K by fencing company. Finalists for Aurora police chief raise concerns.
Motorcyclist who struck moose plans to eat it
Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminded drivers in the high country to brace for these types of crashes. Rogelio Mares reports. Volunteers head to Florida to provide aid to Hurricane …. Push to allow wine to be sold in grocery stores. Cold front and rain Friday-Saturday-Sunday; High …. Serious crash closes...
Hobbs, Lake locked in tight race for Arizona governor: polls
Two new Arizona gubernatorial polls show Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs in a tight contest with Election Day six weeks away. A Marist poll of registered Arizona voters released on Wednesday shows Lake, a former TV journalist, with 46 percent support, a 1-point edge over her Democratic opponent, who is also Arizona’s secretary of state.
Drone footage helps Marshall fire victim heal
A Superior man uses his drone to track the road to rebuilding in his former neighborhood. Not only is it helping him find peace of mind, but it is also proving valuable to his fellow community members. Katie Orth has the story.
Rain chance moves in Tuesday
Colorado’s next shot of rain will move in on Tuesday with scattered showers and storms in the mountains and along the Palmer Divide. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
