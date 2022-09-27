Strokes, seizures, memory, and movement disorders are among problems that develop in the first year after infection. If you’ve had COVID-19, it may still be messing with your brain. According to new research, those who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are at increased risk of developing a range of neurological conditions in the first year after the infection. A comprehensive analysis of federal health data reveals that such complications include strokes, cognitive and memory problems, anxiety, depression, and migraine headaches.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO