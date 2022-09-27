Read full article on original website
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
What 1 Hour in Nature Does to The Human Brain
Although everyday life is stressful, unpredictable, and obviously chaotic, there’s one place where the human brain can feel at peace – in nature. According to Science Alert, visiting nature, even as briefly as one house, is associated with multiple mental and physical health benefits for humans and their brains. This includes lower blood pressure, reduced anxiety/depression, and mood improvement. Humans will also notably have better sleep and memory as well as faster healing.
psychreg.org
New Study: Injected Protein Flips a Switch in the Brain, Then Disappears
Many diseases have at their origin a protein that does not function properly. Now, a multidisciplinary research team with Texas A&M AgriLife and Texas A&M University has found a way to deliver a protein quickly, effectively and briefly to the brain, with therapeutic and scientific implications. Potential uses for the...
marthastewart.com
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age
There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
Walk this number of steps each day to cut your risk of dementia
A new study has a magic number (or three) of steps to use when out walking to cut your risk of dementia later in life.
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
scitechdaily.com
COVID-19 Infections Increase Risk of Long-Term Brain Problems: Strokes, Depression, Anxiety, Migraines
Strokes, seizures, memory, and movement disorders are among problems that develop in the first year after infection. If you’ve had COVID-19, it may still be messing with your brain. According to new research, those who have been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus are at increased risk of developing a range of neurological conditions in the first year after the infection. A comprehensive analysis of federal health data reveals that such complications include strokes, cognitive and memory problems, anxiety, depression, and migraine headaches.
Study: New Alzheimer's diagnoses more common among seniors who have had COVID
MIAMI - A recent study of more than 6 million people 65 and older found that seniors who had Covid-19 had a substantially higher risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within a year. The study does not show that Covid-19 causes Alzheimer's, but it adds to the growing body...
Your bedtime and DREAMS can predict your dementia risk, scientists say
YOUR sleep habits can actually predict how likely you are to develop brain-wasting condition dementia, experts have said. For years, scientists have believed that a good night's sleep is key to preventing the deadly condition. They also thought dreaming was a sign of good brain health. But now, two new...
MedicalXpress
Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms
After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
MedicalXpress
Colonoscopies in FIT-positive persons require much higher ADR than primary colonoscopy
A cohort study of adults undergoing a colonoscopy after a positive fecal immunochemical testing (FIT) result suggest that endoscopists performing colonoscopy in FIT-based screening programs should aim for markedly higher ADRs compared with programs that use colonoscopy as the primary screening intervention. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
How your blood type can predict your risk of a deadly killer
WHEN it comes to blood - it can determine a lot about the state of your health. Now, scientists have revealed that the red stuff might also predict your risk of developing a deadly condition at an early age. Researchers in the US found that people with the greatest risk...
aarp.org
Know the 10 Signs – An Alzheimer’s Checklist
As we age, it is tempting to attribute the gradual changes our bodies go through – including changes in memory – to normal aging. There are some changes we should be more attentive to, including memory lapses that begin to affect our quality of life. The Alzheimer’s Association...
MedicalXpress
Anxiety, depression scores up in meniere disease, vertigo
Patients with Meniere disease (MD) and those with benign positional paroxysmal vertigo (BPPV) have higher average scores of anxiety and depression and higher severity of anxiety and depression than controls, according to a study published in the September-October issue of the American Journal of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Medicine and Surgery.
BBC
Alzheimer's-slowing drug labelled historic
Trial results of a drug appearing to slow Alzheimer's disease represent a "historic moment", experts say. Pharmaceutical companies Eisai and Biogen have said their drug works when given in the early stages of the disease. The full details have yet to published, but it appears to slow the pace of...
Foods to Fight Constipation
The experts at Environmental Nutrition suggest foods to fight constipation, to keep you comfortable and avoid the serious downsides of the common gastrointestinal problem of a blocked bowel. If you’ve been feeling a little backed up, you’re not alone. Constipation is one of the leading gastrointestinal complaints in America –...
MedicalXpress
Scientists propose that obesity is a neurodevelopmental disorder
Obesity has increased rapidly in recent decades to affect more than 2 billion people, making it one of the largest contributors to poor health worldwide. Despite decades of research on diet and exercise treatments, many people continue to struggle to lose weight. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions now think they know why, and say we must shift the focus from obesity treatment to prevention.
Medical News Today
Dementia: Early bedtime, sleeping over 8 hours may increase risk
New research suggests that people’s bedtimes and the amount of time they spend in bed (TIB) may influence their chances of developing dementia. Even in those who did not develop dementia, long TIB was associated with greater cognitive decline in people ages 60–74 years and men. The researchers...
Repeated Concussions Can Actually Thicken The Skull, New Evidence in Rats Shows
Past research in humans shows that damage to our squishy brain tissue is already done with even just one knock to the head. But repeated concussions can also thicken the skull bone, according to a new study looking at how multiple head injuries affect rats. Whereas severe brain injuries can...
msn.com
Why Lewy Body Dementia Is Hard To Diagnose
Dementia encompasses a group of diseases marked by symptoms of cognitive impairment, often accompanied by mood and behavioral issues (per Dementia Society). Some of the most common hallmarks of dementia are memory loss, hallucinations, and agitation. Lewy body dementia is hard to diagnose, and until recently, Lewy body was commonly misdiagnosed as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease.
