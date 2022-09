ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (Sept. 28, 2022) - Oro Valley Police Department (OVPD) Sergeant Jose Sanchez was cited by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) for leaving the scene of a collision stemming from an off-duty incident on September 6, 2022. In order to avoid interfering with the investigation, OVPD was not able to advise the community until the criminal investigation by the PCSD was complete.

