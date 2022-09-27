Read full article on original website
scottsburgathletics.com
Warrior Varsity Tennis falls to Austin 4 – 1 in IHSAA Sectional
Warrior Tennis loses to Austin 1-4 in the Seymour Sectional. The Warriors #1 Doubles team of Mayson Cutter and Noah Bagwell will advance as they pick up the lone win for the Warriors.
Indianapolis Colts
Treven Ball's Memory Lives on at Springs Valley
Treven Ball had a passion for football. Unfortunately, the Springs Valley fifth grader will never get the opportunity to suit up for his beloved Blackhawks. On September 13, the 10-year old two-way lineman sadly passed away in his mother's arms from complications of a strep infection. Doctors and the coroner...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana University Students Invited to Line-Up Early for Best Seats at Highly-Anticipated Hoosier Hysteria by Smithville Event Oct. 7
Bloomington, Ind. - Don't miss your chance to be a part of one of the most highly-anticipated Hoosier Hysteria by Smithville events in Indiana Basketball program history. All Indiana University students are invited to be a part of the fun next Friday, Oct. 7, at the free season tip-off event at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The event officially gets underway at 7 p.m., but IU students are invited to begin lining up at Noon at the southeast corner of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Indiana high school football's leading rusher, Luke Hansen is Roncalli's rough-housing running back
By Phillip B. Wilson INDIANAPOLIS — Luke Hansen grew up enjoying necessary roughness from brotherly love. That’s why his father Joe, while watching the Roncalli Royals running back churn out chunks of yards, proudly describes, “Luke runs like he’s running from his two brothers.” Whether it was ...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
eaglecountryonline.com
King & Queen Crowned at 113th Aurora Farmers Fair
The annual contest helped kickoff the first night at the fair on Wednesday. Left to right: Queen Josie Hartman, King Jacob Hoff, Princess Dakota Richards and Prince Max Burger. Aurora Farmers Fair Facebook photo. (Aurora, Ind.) – Four students from area schools stood out among 20 King and Queen contestants...
spectrumnews1.com
UofL dedicates new Denny Crum Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville officially dedicated Denny Crum Hall, a new residence hall on campus, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The residence hall opened for occupancy this semester and houses student-athletes from men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s lacrosse, as well as other UofL students. Named for the Cardinals’ former Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach, the facility is located directly across Floyd Street from the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, the training home of the three sports housed in the new residence hall.
Southside Times
Dye’s Walk Country Club launches major improvements
Dye’s Walk Country Club broke ground last month on the construction of a new Clubhouse Annex building designed to improve access, traffic flow and amenities offered to its members. The 4,600-square-foot, two-story annex will house the Pro Shop, locker rooms and golf simulators and will make room for expanded family dining in the main building. Also, the course itself is getting a refresh beginning late September with a Tee Box leveling project and converting its bunkers to the most recent technology known as Billy Bunkers. The nearly $2,000,000 investment will allow Dye’s Walk to remain the premier private golf club on the Southside of Indianapolis.
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Cast Your Vote for the Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana
The 2022 marching band season is in full swing - the bands have finalized their programs and are performing at the final few local competitions. Up next on the schedule is the state competition put on by the Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA). 2022 ISSMA Competition Schedule. The ISSMA...
Wave 3
5 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana; New Albany player wins $2 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A total of five winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Saturday night’s drawing. The five tickets are worth between $50,000 and $2 million, a release said. A $2 million winning ticket was sold at Circle K on West Main Street in New Albany.
WISH-TV
Holcomb clears way for aid in 3 Indiana counties hit by Labor Day weekend flooding
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday paved the way for three southeastern Indiana counties to get added resources after flooding during the Labor Day weekend. Indiana Department of Homeland Security on Sept. 6 had declared local disasters after near-record rainfall after slow-moving storms in Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties, all west of Cincinnati. In the flooding, at least one person died.
Bloomington theater hosting screening of Indiana thriller
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The historic Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington is set to host a screening of "So Cold the River" on Friday. The horror thriller, adapted from the New York Times bestselling author Michael Koryta's novel, was filmed in southern Indiana at the West Baden Springs Hotel. Bloomington's own...
wdrb.com
KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
Hurricane Ian forces Indy woman (and former FOX59 reporter) to relocate wedding last minute
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not the wedding one Indianapolis woman had planned to have, but it’s one that’s coming together through the magic of Hoosier hospitality. The plan was for Alexa Green to marry her fiancé Pat in St. Petersburg, Florida this upcoming weekend, but on Monday, she was told Hurricane Ian forced her venue to […]
Fox 59
Indianapolis Zoo mourns the loss of tiger cub Roman
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo announced on their Facebook page Wednesday the death of one of their tiger cubs, Roman. Roman was unfortunately born with a congenital heart defect that can cause numerous health concerns overtime. The animal care team at the zoo performed surgery on Roman to correct the defect, however, his health unfortunately kept declining.
Wave 3
People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
wdrb.com
Harvest Homecoming kicks off 2022 festival with parade on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany's popular fall festival kicks off this weekend with its annual parade. The Harvest Homecoming Parade will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. It's the official kickoff to the weeklong fall festival, which is held in Downtown New Albany. The parade includes "over-the-top...
money.com
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
