ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Indianapolis Colts

Treven Ball's Memory Lives on at Springs Valley

Treven Ball had a passion for football. Unfortunately, the Springs Valley fifth grader will never get the opportunity to suit up for his beloved Blackhawks. On September 13, the 10-year old two-way lineman sadly passed away in his mother's arms from complications of a strep infection. Doctors and the coroner...
FRENCH LICK, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana University Students Invited to Line-Up Early for Best Seats at Highly-Anticipated Hoosier Hysteria by Smithville Event Oct. 7

Bloomington, Ind. - Don't miss your chance to be a part of one of the most highly-anticipated Hoosier Hysteria by Smithville events in Indiana Basketball program history. All Indiana University students are invited to be a part of the fun next Friday, Oct. 7, at the free season tip-off event at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The event officially gets underway at 7 p.m., but IU students are invited to begin lining up at Noon at the southeast corner of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seymour, IN
Sports
City
Seymour, IN
City
Scottsburg, IN
City
Brownstown, IN
City
Austin, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

King & Queen Crowned at 113th Aurora Farmers Fair

The annual contest helped kickoff the first night at the fair on Wednesday. Left to right: Queen Josie Hartman, King Jacob Hoff, Princess Dakota Richards and Prince Max Burger. Aurora Farmers Fair Facebook photo. (Aurora, Ind.) – Four students from area schools stood out among 20 King and Queen contestants...
AURORA, IN
spectrumnews1.com

UofL dedicates new Denny Crum Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville officially dedicated Denny Crum Hall, a new residence hall on campus, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The residence hall opened for occupancy this semester and houses student-athletes from men’s basketball, women’s basketball and women’s lacrosse, as well as other UofL students. Named for the Cardinals’ former Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach, the facility is located directly across Floyd Street from the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, the training home of the three sports housed in the new residence hall.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Southside Times

Dye’s Walk Country Club launches major improvements

Dye’s Walk Country Club broke ground last month on the construction of a new Clubhouse Annex building designed to improve access, traffic flow and amenities offered to its members. The 4,600-square-foot, two-story annex will house the Pro Shop, locker rooms and golf simulators and will make room for expanded family dining in the main building. Also, the course itself is getting a refresh beginning late September with a Tee Box leveling project and converting its bunkers to the most recent technology known as Billy Bunkers. The nearly $2,000,000 investment will allow Dye’s Walk to remain the premier private golf club on the Southside of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinity Lutheran
wamwamfm.com

Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana

Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Holcomb clears way for aid in 3 Indiana counties hit by Labor Day weekend flooding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday paved the way for three southeastern Indiana counties to get added resources after flooding during the Labor Day weekend. Indiana Department of Homeland Security on Sept. 6 had declared local disasters after near-record rainfall after slow-moving storms in Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties, all west of Cincinnati. In the flooding, at least one person died.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHR

Bloomington theater hosting screening of Indiana thriller

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The historic Buskirk-Chumley Theater in Bloomington is set to host a screening of "So Cold the River" on Friday. The horror thriller, adapted from the New York Times bestselling author Michael Koryta's novel, was filmed in southern Indiana at the West Baden Springs Hotel. Bloomington's own...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wdrb.com

KSP: Madison, Indiana man dies in Trimble County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man died after a single-vehicle in Trimble County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said police responded to a crash in the 1100 block of KY 36 around 12:33 a.m. near Milton. KSP said Charles Wolf, 39, was traveling westbound in a 1999 Ford F-150 when the truck left the roadway.
TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY
Fox 59

Indianapolis Zoo mourns the loss of tiger cub Roman

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo announced on their Facebook page Wednesday the death of one of their tiger cubs, Roman. Roman was unfortunately born with a congenital heart defect that can cause numerous health concerns overtime. The animal care team at the zoo performed surgery on Roman to correct the defect, however, his health unfortunately kept declining.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wave 3

People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. When Hurricane Ian was making landfall in southwest Florida, a worried Nicole Wallace hunkered down in Sarasota. “Well, we did lose power a couple of hours ago,” Wallace said. “So, I’m...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Harvest Homecoming kicks off 2022 festival with parade on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany's popular fall festival kicks off this weekend with its annual parade. The Harvest Homecoming Parade will start at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. It's the official kickoff to the weeklong fall festival, which is held in Downtown New Albany. The parade includes "over-the-top...
NEW ALBANY, IN
money.com

Jeffersonville, Indiana

Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WTHR

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy