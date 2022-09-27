Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
aledotimesrecord.com
Knox College at home Saturday to face University of Chicago
GALESBURG — After a month away, the Knox College football team returns home for a 1 p.m. Midwest Conference game against the University of Chicago. For 1-2 Knox, it will be the third straight team the Prairie Fire have faced that has started the season 3-0. The game starts...
aledotimesrecord.com
Knoxville aims to bounce back from first loss; here's a look at area games this week
GALESBURG — Usually, not having to punt is a good indicator for success in a football game. Not so for the Knoxville Blue Bullets who suffered their first loss of the season in a 16-7 setback to Durand-Pecatonica Saturday. The Bullets, 4-1, who entered the game ranked No. 6...
aledotimesrecord.com
Vehicle abandoned after crashing into tree on North Kellogg Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A vehicle crashed into a tree and was abandoned in northeastern Galesburg Sunday night, according to a police report. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Kellogg Street at 9:17 p.m., where a silver, 2008 Dodge Caravan had crashed into a tree in someone’s yard. Airbags had been deployed and the vehicle suffered heavy damage, but no one was with the vehicle. No witnesses reported seeing the crash, but one witness reported seeing a man running away from the scene following the crash.
aledotimesrecord.com
Knox County's COVID transmission rate medium; new cases stay down
GALESBURG — The weekly number of new COVID cases in Knox County remains the lowest in two months, although one death was reported. Knox County reported 57 cases and one death in the latest week. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 14,849 cases and 226 deaths. A week earlier,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aledotimesrecord.com
Community center options range from $4.91 to $8.71 million; see the four options here
GALESBURG — Galesburg City Council reviewed four possible locations for a new community center during a Monday evening work session. The four locations — the Galesburg Public Library, Churchill Junior High School, Hawthorne Recreation center and an empty site at 600 E. Main St. — each offered different benefits and costs but the council did not finish the work session with a decision made on which site the city should move forward with.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg mother sentenced to 53 years for killing daughter
GALESBURG — Hazel Ivy has been sentenced to serve 53 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for killing her 7-year-old daughter. Ivy, 31, will serve 100% of the sentence provided by Circuit Court Judge Andrew Doyle during a Sept. 29 hearing. Ivy plead guilty but mentally ill to the charge of of first degree murder in June.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg burglaries: $25K in wiring stolen from former Bergner's HVAC units
GALESBURG — At 2:29 p.m. Sunday, the HVAC units at the former Bergner’s were heavily damaged. The owner of the former store told police he had gone to check on the property, 1090 W. Carl Sandburg Drive, and could see that a HVAC unit was open. He went to the roof and discovered that both the heating and cooling units had been broken open and stripped of all their wiring. The estimated value of the taken wiring is $25,000, with the units themselves being valued at $50,000 and $10,000.
aledotimesrecord.com
Police: Student, 14, videoed while changing clothes at Galesburg High School
GALESBURG — A 14-year-old told police on Friday evening that she was recorded while changing clothes at Galesburg High School. Officers responded to the girl’s residence at 7:28 p.m. where a parent told them that the two individuals had recorded the girl at the school. The parent said he does want to press charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Council appoints city manager on split vote; opponents say salary too high
GALESBURG — Galesburg City Council approved the appointment of Gerald Smith to become Galesburg’s new city manager in a 4-3 vote Monday evening. The council’s approval formally extends an employment agreement to Smith and appoints Smith to begin working within 30 to 45 days. Smith still has to formally accept the agreement to be appointed, but indicated in a city news release last week that he looks forward to accepting the position.
aledotimesrecord.com
Man fleas Galesburg police on stolen motorcycle then escapes foot
GALESBURG — A stolen motorcycle was recovering following a high speed chase in Galesburg Sunday night, but the suspect was able to successfully escape. Officers responded to Beck’s, 1581 E. Main St., at 9:17 p.m. for a report of a suspect on a stolen motorcycle. Upon reaching the gas station, officers observed the suspect departing west at “a high rate of speed.”
Comments / 0