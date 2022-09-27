Read full article on original website
Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer
Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
Utica University no longer mandates COVID-19 Vaccination
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Utica University has been monitoring and taking measures to protect students, faculty and staff while also keeping a close watch on the Utica community at large. The past years at Utica have been an adjusting period mentally, socially and academically for many. There...
14 BEST THINGS TO DO IN UTICA NY YOU CAN’T MISS
When one hears Upstate New York, one imagines either remote locations or cities like Utica. New York State is full of gorgeous places outside of NYC (something people forget, I know) with this cozy city among them. Utica can be found at the base of the Adirondack Mountains with its population of about 65,000 people. While it’s far from the most populated spot in the state, there are certainly plenty of things to keep visitors happy.
A small but successful CNY restaurant chain will soon be down to its last location
Fayetteville, N.Y. — Once there were four Kirby’s restaurants in a mini chain across Central New York. By next month, it will be down to one. The location at 408 E. Genesee St. in Fayetteville, which was branded as Kirby’s Grill & Taphouse, will close on Oct. 9, according to owner Richard Zdyb. That will leave the Kirby’s Grill in the Westvale Plaza as the last one open.
Utica Zoo Temporarily Closes Their Doors To The Public; But Why?
The Utica Zoo has closed their doors to the public for the past few days. They made an announcement on Sunday they'd be closing the doors for two days, but now they have extended it until Tuesday. But the question is why. Officials at the zoo say they are working...
Honoring Individuals Who Have Dedicated Their Lives To Nursing Profession
The CNY Nurses Honor Guard coordinator Faith Terry is on Syracuse's Morning News!. To arrange for a tribute, please contact your funeral director or call: Faith Terry at 315-243-7537. Email: cnysyrnurseshonorguard@gmail.com. Facebook: Central New York/Syracuse Nurse Honor Guard link is: https://www.facebook.com/Central-New-YorkSyracuse-Nurse-Honor-Guard-112360008026248/
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
See vacant CNY office building turned into courtyard apartments with a view (photos)
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Two Syracuse developers are bringing their expertise in turning underutilized commercial buildings into upscale apartments to Cazenovia. T.J. Di Peso of Di Peso Contractors and Grazi Zazzara Jr. of Icon Cos. are turning the former offices of GHD Inc. into 28 apartments, each with a view of the outdoor courtyard in the middle of the building. GHD, an engineering firm, moved its offices to Syracuse in 2020.
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
Cicero-North Syracuse national champion runner commits to Power 5 program
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls outdoor track and field athlete of the year Hannah Boyle has committed to continue running at Penn State University. Last spring, the C-NS senior placed second in the 800 meters (2:10.84) and claimed first place in the 1,500 meters (4:22.88) at states. Boyle also won the mile run at the 2022 New Balance Outdoor Nationals.
Motorcyclists Ride To Raise Funds In Memory Of Michael Geer
RICHLAND, NY – Motorcycle enthusiasts gathered at the Richland Hotel in Richland, New York, on Sunday, September 25, to remember fellow rider Michael Geer and to raise funds for several charities dedicated to his memory. Rainy weather did not deter the hardy group of riders, who set out under...
Rome Woman Competes to Be Greatest Start-Up Company on Reality Show
A Rome woman is competing to be named the greatest start-up company on a business-based reality show. Move over Shark Tank, there's another reality show that's helping entrepreneurs. Instead of pitching ideas, people live together and compete in challenges to become the winner of The Blox, created and hosted by Wes Bergmann from 'The Challenge.'
More than 200 Sysco Syracuse teamsters walk off job
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Tuesday, September 27, at approximately 9:15 p.m., more than 200 Sysco Teamsters walked off the job in Syracuse to protest unfair labor practices. In an interview with Keith Hubbard, the Union Steward at Sysco, Hubbard expresses the worker’s concerns on treatment and unfair labor practices.
Clinton Central School District announces new superintendent
CLINTON, N.Y. – The Clinton Central School District Board of Education announced their newly appointed superintendent, Christopher Clancy, on Tuesday. Clancy had a long list of qualifications prior to landing his position with the Clinton District. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University, in Inclusive Elementary and Special Education and his Master of Science degree from Plattsburgh State University, in Curriculum and Instruction as well as a Certificate of Advanced Study in Educational Leadership.
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
29 new businesses in Central New York include online stationery and pottery lessons
New business filings dipped a little this week, with only 29 new business certificates being filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties. The new businesses included an online stationery store and a business that offers pottery lessons.
As more go homeless, can Syracuse’s builder of tiny homes play a bigger role in the solution?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The skunk was an unwelcome surprise. Eddie Piazza, 69, who lives in a tiny house on Bellevue Avenue, tried to trap a groundhog that was eating from his vegetable garden. A skunk instead got caught in the humane trap. So Piazza did what he and his...
Madison Central Hires Assistants
At a special Madison Board of Education meeting in late August, the District hired a number of people to fill vacancies. The five-minute meeting Aug. 29 also included accepting two resignations with regret. Hired were Suzette Santana, secondary Spanish teacher; Hannah Kimball, long-term teaching assistant; Steve Drake, teaching assistant; Samantha...
The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants
Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
Lez Zeppelin in Verona, NY Jan 7th, 2023 – presale code
During the time of this special presale members have got a good chance to purchase event tickets before the public 🙂. Right now is the best time to order passes in advance of they go on sale to the public and sell out. Order your tickets today to see Lez Zeppelin in Verona, NY.
