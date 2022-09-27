ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured

Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 29, 2022, that on September 28th, soon after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire.
