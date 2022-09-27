Read full article on original website
Texas EquuSearch hits pivotal point in the hunt for TX school teacher
NEW ORLEANS — The search reaches a pivotal point Thursday for a missing Texas school teacher whose car was found in New Orleans. Texas EquuSearch, a search and recovery nonprofit organization says the more days go by with no sight of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, the less optimistic they are finding her.
New photo of missing Alvin woman shows her in New Orleans the day after she was last seen
ALVIN, Texas — Texas EquuSearch released a new photo Friday of the Alvin woman who has been missing for more than a week now. The picture shows 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans. The photo was taken September 23, the day after Reynolds' husband said she was last seen.
Texas woman missing in NOLA drove herself here
A search team from Texas is in New Orleans, working with New Orleans Police to try and find a missing teacher from the Houston area.
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 29, 2022, that on September 28th, soon after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
'I gotta get them out' | Good Samaritan alerts neighbors to large apartment fire in SE Houston
HOUSTON — A good Samaritan battled intense smoke and raging fire to alert neighbors of a large apartment fire that destroyed at least 12 units in southeast Houston, according to officials. Residents of The Redford Apartments were woken up to heavy fire just after 5 a.m. Saturday. As the...
Horror Again As Another Louisiana Mother Throws Child From Bridge
People all over Northwest Louisiana were in completely disbelief on September 26 of last year when we got the news that a mother had thrown two of her children from the I-220 bridge into Cross Lake. One of the two children, her ten-month-old son, was found deceased, floating in the...
Body found in school dumpster at Austin Middle School in Galveston
Galveston ISD says the investigation is not affecting classes at the campus.
Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire.
Red Cross volunteers from Houston head to Florida
“There’s two types of people in the world -- givers and takers. And most of the people involved with Red cross they want to give to other people, help other people."
Texas EquuSearch joins search for missing Alvin woman whose SUV was found abandoned in New Orleans
Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller said Michelle Reynolds' husband called him to see if they could help. He agreed.
'Lady in Black' keeping Galveston's haunted history alive
GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston is considered by many to be one of the most haunted cities in the country. This week, KHOU 11 met a woman on the island who’s made it her mission to keep that history alive. “I’m going to be your tour guide tonight,” said...
Two children hit by car at southwest Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON — We’re following breaking news out of southwest Houston, where police say two children have been hit by a car. It happened at an apartment complex off Richmond near Fondren. Right now, we don’t know the condition of the children or the circumstances around the incident.
KHOU 11 Morning News Saturday
Houston morning newscast featuring breaking news from overnight, local weather and special reports. KHOU Stands for Houston.
Homeless man shot in Midtown neighborhood
HOUSTON — A man was shot several times in a Midtown neighborhood Thursday. Houston police were called just before 10 p.m. on the incident on Chenevert Street near Tuam Street. Officers found a man with at least two gunshot wounds. They said he appeared to be homeless. The man...
Highway 288 reopens after power lines came down on road, police say
HOUSTON — Highway 288 reopened in both directions near MacGregor after power lines came down onto the road Wednesday night. Houston police said electricity was arcing from two power lines. They tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. that the closure could take four to five hours to clear. interactive traffic...
Lakeshore Drive along New Orleans lakefront closed Wednesday morning due to flooding
The northerly winds that helped steer Hurricane Ian away from Louisiana caused a section of Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans to flood on Wednesday morning. Orleans Levee District Police closed Lakeshore Drive between Canal and Marconi boulevards as waves crashed over the seawall. Water from Lake Pontchartrain pooled atop parking...
Houston weekend traffic alert: Major road closures to plan around
HOUSTON — If you plan on being out and about this weekend in Houston, you'll want to plan around these major road closures and construction alerts. Starting on Friday at 8 p.m., I-59/69 will be closed in both directions at I-610 West Loop as crews work to demolish the old I-610 southbound main lane bridge, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The closure will last until Monday at 5 a.m.
HAZMAT spill on Southwest Freeway in Sugar Land; closure could last several hours
SUGAR LAND, Texas — An 18-wheeler rollover crash has shut down multiple northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at University Boulevard in Sugar Land. According to Houston TranStar, the crash scene involves a HAZMAT spill. No injuries were reported and there were no environmental concerns, but the cleanup will...
Mark Poland named new Sugar Land police chief
Mark Poland is currently a Loudoun County undersheriff and colonel in Virginia. He is expected to join the Sugar Land police department on Nov. 1.
Skateboarder killed by hit-and-run driver in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to find the driver who struck and killed a man on a skateboard early Friday. It happened at 224 Norwood around 1:35 a.m., according to HPD. The victim was riding his skateboard in the Second Ward neighborhood when he was hit by a...
