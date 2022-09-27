ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
East Texas Woman Killed in a High Speed Crash Monday Near Baird

BAIRD, TX – A woman from Jarrell, TX was killed in a crash near Baird in Callahan County Monday when her SUV slammed into the rear of a pickup which had struck an 18-wheeler on Hwy 36.   According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2022 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 45-year-old Cory Ray Bush of Rockdale had crashed into a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.   Bush's pickup was disabled in the eastbound traffic lane on Hwy 36 about 12 miles south of Baird.   30-year-old Megan Janea Murphy of Jarrell, TX was driving her 2000 Ford Expedition SUV also eastbound on…
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
Multiple Fatalities Reported in Crash Outside of Coleman

COLEMAN – A motorcycle crash outside of Coleman on Saturday night took the life of multiple people. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Sep. 24, troopers with the Texas DPS were called out to a major crash on Highway 84.  When they arrived, troopers discovered two motorcycles and a car that had crashed in the roadway. So far little is known about the crash however it has been confirmed that at least two people were killed. The names of the deceased along with other injuries involved with the crash has not been revealed yet. Also word on how the crash occurred has not…
Man arrested for operating AC services company without license

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Police have arrested a man accused of fraud for having an air-conditioning company without a license. Michael Reyes of Semper Fi Mechanical Services was arrested on Sept. 17, 2022, in Bexar County for fraud-related cases in Texas and New Mexico. Reyes and Semper...
Nightmare tenant: Abilene landlord left with thousands of dollars in damages after issuing eviction

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More evictions are now being seen across Taylor County in a post COVID-19 pandemic world. One Abilene landlord was left with thousands of dollars worth of damage after an angry tenant destroyed her home.  When tenants rent a home, property managers often expect slight property damage known as wear and […]
Crime Reports: Abilene dad found asleep in car full of heroin with child in driver’s seat, man accused of using dog cage to beat girlfriend

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3100 block of Ventura Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported their wallet, containing […]
Young Texas horned lizards released to the wild in ongoing study

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A group of Texas horned lizards hatched in a South Texas zoo this summer was released this week into the wild. The Center for Conservation and Research at San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday set free 50 of the zoo-hatched reptiles, known in parts of Texas as “horny toads.” These lizards […]
'I have hope': Texas AG's office helping investigate murder of Jennifer Sue Delgado

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Attorney General’s Office is now reviewing the decades-old cold case of Jennifer Sue Delgado, who was murdered at a laundromat on June 6, 1988. Christopher Palmer often thinks about his friend and classmate at Westwood Terrace Elementary from more than 30 years ago. He remembers Jennifer’s smile and red Mexican dress she often wore.
Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal jury has convicted a Dripping Springs woman for defrauding the Veteran’s Administration and the Social Security Administration of over $300,000. Josephine Casandra Perez-Gorda, 39, defrauded the VA and SSA by overstating the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011...
