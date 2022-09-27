Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountryhomepage.com
Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
DPS: Man drove ‘erratically’ onto Texas State Capitol grounds, caused damage
Daylight on Thursday morning revealed some damage to the Texas State Capitol grounds in downtown Austin.
East Texas Woman Killed in a High Speed Crash Monday Near Baird
BAIRD, TX – A woman from Jarrell, TX was killed in a crash near Baird in Callahan County Monday when her SUV slammed into the rear of a pickup which had struck an 18-wheeler on Hwy 36. According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2022 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 45-year-old Cory Ray Bush of Rockdale had crashed into a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer. Bush's pickup was disabled in the eastbound traffic lane on Hwy 36 about 12 miles south of Baird. 30-year-old Megan Janea Murphy of Jarrell, TX was driving her 2000 Ford Expedition SUV also eastbound on…
Texas woman found guilty of fraud after ‘paralyzed’ veteran husband seen walking, playing basketball
A Texas woman on Tuesday was found guilty of fraud after her husband, who they claimed was paralyzed after suffering an injury in active duty, was seen walking around their neighborhood and playing basketball.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
runnelscountyregister.com
5 medical choppers evac injured from multiple collisions in Runnels County in 24-hours
RUNNELS COUNTY – Two days of accidents in Runnels County had 5 life flights in less than 24 hours in Runnels County. At one point there were 3 helicopters on the ground at one time and two ambulances at the various collision scenes. One collision was on highway 67 toward Talpa, near CR 125. It…
Texas DPS trooper lands in hospital after Fentanyl exposure during car search
A Texas DPS trooper had to go to the hospital after they were exposed to fentanyl. DPS says the trooper got sick while searching a car in Bexar County. EMS gave the trooper NARCAN before taking them to the hospital.
news4sanantonio.com
Truck thefts are on the rise in Texas. Officials say human smuggling is one reason why.
SAN ANTONIO - Vehicle thefts are on the rise nationwide, but experts say trucks stolen in Texas aren't as likely to be recovered. Rick Morin says he's one of the lucky ones. We introduced you to Morin in early September when his prized pickup truck was stolen out of his driveway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multiple Fatalities Reported in Crash Outside of Coleman
COLEMAN – A motorcycle crash outside of Coleman on Saturday night took the life of multiple people. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Sep. 24, troopers with the Texas DPS were called out to a major crash on Highway 84. When they arrived, troopers discovered two motorcycles and a car that had crashed in the roadway. So far little is known about the crash however it has been confirmed that at least two people were killed. The names of the deceased along with other injuries involved with the crash has not been revealed yet. Also word on how the crash occurred has not…
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for operating AC services company without license
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Police have arrested a man accused of fraud for having an air-conditioning company without a license. Michael Reyes of Semper Fi Mechanical Services was arrested on Sept. 17, 2022, in Bexar County for fraud-related cases in Texas and New Mexico. Reyes and Semper...
Orange Leader
Texas Department of Transportation announces I-10 closure for Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting an Interstate 10 closure impacting Orange County. According to TxDOT, the right lane of I-10 westbound near the state line will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight starting today (9.28). The closure is needed due to repairs. Expect possible delays.
KSAT 12
Man arrested on fraud charges after posing as licensed HVAC contractor
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Precinct 3 Constable is asking anyone who might have come into contact with Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC to contact deputies as they might be the victims of fraud. The HVAC company was run by Michael Reyes. Both Reyes and the company...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elderly woman dies after getting hit while pushing shopping cart in Texas parking lot
An elderly woman has died after she was hit while pushing a shopping cart in the parking lot of an Abilene store Thursday.
Nightmare tenant: Abilene landlord left with thousands of dollars in damages after issuing eviction
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More evictions are now being seen across Taylor County in a post COVID-19 pandemic world. One Abilene landlord was left with thousands of dollars worth of damage after an angry tenant destroyed her home. When tenants rent a home, property managers often expect slight property damage known as wear and […]
Crime Reports: Abilene dad found asleep in car full of heroin with child in driver’s seat, man accused of using dog cage to beat girlfriend
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3100 block of Ventura Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported their wallet, containing […]
Young Texas horned lizards released to the wild in ongoing study
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A group of Texas horned lizards hatched in a South Texas zoo this summer was released this week into the wild. The Center for Conservation and Research at San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday set free 50 of the zoo-hatched reptiles, known in parts of Texas as “horny toads.” These lizards […]
Two Brown County women accused of trying to mislead CPS investigation
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Brown County women are accused of trying to mislead a CPS investigation. Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner, 46, and Jamie Faye Anderson, 41, were both taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the allegations that followed an incident that took place during a CPS investigation in June 2021. A press release […]
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
myfoxzone.com
'I have hope': Texas AG's office helping investigate murder of Jennifer Sue Delgado
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Attorney General’s Office is now reviewing the decades-old cold case of Jennifer Sue Delgado, who was murdered at a laundromat on June 6, 1988. Christopher Palmer often thinks about his friend and classmate at Westwood Terrace Elementary from more than 30 years ago. He remembers Jennifer’s smile and red Mexican dress she often wore.
KWTX
Central Texas woman found guilty in defrauding the VA
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A federal jury has convicted a Dripping Springs woman for defrauding the Veteran’s Administration and the Social Security Administration of over $300,000. Josephine Casandra Perez-Gorda, 39, defrauded the VA and SSA by overstating the severity and extent of her spouse’s disability from October 2011...
Comments / 0