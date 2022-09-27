Read full article on original website
It’s about time to break out that lederhosen because tomorrow is Grand Junction’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. The Ale House in Grand Junction will be hosting Oktoberfest on October 1st from 2-6 p.m. and will feature a unique menu, live music, Oktoberfest swag, giveaways, and most importantly–craft beer.
Have you spotted the construction currently underway at 30 and E Road in Grand Junction, Colorado? What are they building?. You'll see construction on the northeast corner of 30 and E Road, just south of the railroad tracks. Is someone developing a new subdivision? Perhaps another gas station. Construction Underway...
With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
A Black House with a Yellow Door is for Sale in Fort Collins for $619K. This Fort Collins home has a trendy black exterior along with a bright yellow door listed for $619K. Check Out This $1.6 Million Barndominium in Montrose. Barndominiums are quite the trend as of late. Here...
International Coffee Day is coming up tomorrow. What's needed now is a place to celebrate. According to the site Yelp!, these are the ten best coffee shops in Grand Junction, Colorado. Yesterday, September 29, 2022, was National Coffee Day. Tomorrow, October 1, is International Coffee Day. Who cares? Around this...
Funny + Obscene Banned Colorado License Plates Will Make You Giggle. Road rage is bad enough. Imagine if you had to pull up behind a car with a license plate insulting you. Luckily, the state of Colorado has banned some of these license plates to make the roads a happier place.
If you've ever dreamed about owning a home near Las Colonias Amphitheater and the Colorado River, today could be your lucky day. This six-bedroom home includes 2,992 square feet of space on a .32-acre lot. Just across the river near Eagle Rim Park is a single-family home that was just...
Whenever natural disasters hit the U.S., you have to be thankful to be living in western Colorado, where our risk of natural hazards is extremely small. When was the last time we had a hurricane warning, avalanche, tsunami, earthquake or even a tornado in Mesa County? We just don't get a lot of natural disasters in this part of the country and in this section of Colorado. The Pine Gulch Fire of 2020 and the Collbran Landslide in 2019 are a couple of natural disasters in recent memory.
Eastbound Interstate 70 has been reopened at Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs Friday evening a traffic accident in Glenwood Canyon prompted a near 2-1/2 hour closure, according to a Garfield County Emergency Communications alert. The highway closed just before 5:30 p.m. and was reopened at about 7:45 p.m. Support Local...
New home decor and do-it-yourself store is set to open this weekend in Grand Junction, Colorado. Fall is here, and hopefully, your life is settling down. If you're looking for ideas and advice regarding sprucing up the home, this new shop may be precisely what you've been looking for. New...
It's lunchtime and we're hungry for a great burger. Where should we go in Grand Junction, Fruita, or Palisade?. We're looking for the best places for burgers so if your favorite is a chain then say it loud and proud below. If your favorite place is a local eatery, even better!
Here's your chance to enjoy a cup of coffee with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Grand Junction Police Department while you ask questions and express concerns. Coffee With a Cop returns this Wednesday, and you should definitely make plans to attend. Speaking from experience, attending a Coffee With a...
How many people does it to tow a Boeing 757 Jet with a rope?. If you attend the second annual Airplane Tow 'N' Throw you will discover that it apparently takes 18 people to move a big jet airliner by hand. The object of the competition is to see which team can pull a 100-ton Boeing 757 twenty feet in the fastest time.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Jake Snider is the general manager at Scotty’s Complete Car Care across the street from Whitman Park. “It’s just really sad to see downtown Grand Junction has this look,” said Snider. But walk inside one of the park restrooms, and here’s...
As we grow, we discover more and more things that we seem to have a special talent for. Some people discover that they're better than average graphic artists, some have a knack for math and spreadsheets, some are gifted mechanics, etc., etc. However, graphic artists, accountants, and mechanics all have...
Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of disaster emergency Thursday over the bird flu. This comes after the highly pathogenic virus was detected at a commercial egg facility in Weld County, affecting around 1.15 million laying hens.
Fruita shuts out Grand Junction
Fruita monument hosted Grand Junction in a big divisional softball game. Fruita's pitcher Chole Padilla was dominant. She struck out 10 batters in this contest and kept the Grand Junction Tigers scoreless. Fruita's Peyton Sheer got the party started with a solo home run in the bottom of the 2nd. They would add 3 more on Olivia Wirth's bases-loaded double in the 3rd. Fruita would build a 4-0 lead and would cruise to a 7-0 victory.
Win Cash means your chance to score one of 10 daily cash prizes, but it also gets you entered into the grand prize drawing for $30,000. It's never too late to get started because it only takes one code to win a daily cash prize OR the $30K jackpot. The more codes you enter on our station app the better your chance to score CASH.
