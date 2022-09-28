ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Distinctly Montana

Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species

Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

The vanishing Montana worth fighting for

In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you

In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
96.7 KISS FM

One of Montana’s Biggest Industries Might Surprise You

We knew this industry was popular, but the amount of money coming in is wild. Montana has several highly profitable industries. Some of the largest industries include agriculture, forestry, and mining. These fields are what Montana is known for, but did you know that Montana has another large revenue generator—one you wouldn't expect?
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
MONTANA STATE
montanasports.com

Q2 AOW: Billings Central's Clay Oven living 'every Montana kid's dream'

BILLINGS — Billings Central’s Clay Oven saw his childhood dream come true earlier this fall. The standout senior Ram linebacker and running back announced he’ll continue his football career at the University of Montana. “Every kid growing up in Montana I think has a goal to play...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire Update for September 30

The National Interagency Fire Center reported 23 wildland fires in Montana on Thursday. Cool temperatures are expected to spread east and south from the pacific northwest coming through Central Montana and the Northern Greater Basin. Some of the fires are showing minimal growth or have been successfully contained. The current...
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

What Hourly Wage Is Considered “Competitive” In Montana?

We see the signs all over town, in almost every business window, and they all say the same thing. "Hiring with competitive wages". So I got to wondering, "what does "competitive wage" actually mean"?. In most towns and throughout life, it always seemed like $25 bucks an hour was pretty...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in the state of Montana and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Montana, Your Energy Bills Are Being Raised. Tips To Save Here

If you haven't heard, Northwestern Energy customers are about to see a rise in their energy costs. In the wintertime, this can mean big bucks on your bill. Last week utility regulators voted unanimously to allow Northwestern Energy to collect an extra 92 million dollars for electric and gas services. What does this mean to you, the customer? A quick peak at their website breaks it down like this:
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,427 Cases, Two New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 310,731 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,281 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,595 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,554,238 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 575,365...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Did You Know Montana Made History In The 1910s?

This is not only a considerable part of Montana history, it's a big part of political and social history for the whole nation. The political season is upon us, and Montana has several elections approaching. This November, locals will elect two U.S. Representatives, local officials, and more. When looking at the history of Montana's politics, we found something unique.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

What is the Most Listened To Band in Montana?

I am not saying this is a bad band, but there is no way this claim is accurate. If there is one thing Montanans enjoy, it's music—whether at a live show, in the car, or while outside on a beautiful Montana night. The real question is, what is Montana's favorite band or artist? Well, we might have that answer.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Intact Cabin Rests Half-Buried on a Riverbank Near Billings

Give the cabin builder a pat on the back. My friend Nathan Oak shared a picture this week of what appears to be a completely intact cabin that now rests partially buried in rocks and debris on the banks of the Yellowstone River near Billings. He and his friends discovered the small log cabin on a recent float down the river and snapped the wild (and sad) photo above.
BILLINGS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

State of Montana providing aid to state of Florida amid Hurricane Ian

HELENA, Mont. - The state of Montana is offering help to the state of Florida amid Hurricane Ian, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Wednesday. “Florida provided Montana critical assistance during the flooding disaster this year, and we’re glad to be able to return the favor in their time of need,” Gov. Gianforte said in a release from the governor's office. “Susan and I are praying for the people of Florida, and all those prepared to respond, as Hurricane Ian makes landfall.”
103.7 The Hawk

