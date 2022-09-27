Read full article on original website
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Evan McMullin calls on Sen. Mike Lee to demand ‘false’ ad be removed
Independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin says Club for Growth is running a false ad against him. McMullin called on Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee demand the ad be taken down.
Warren Jeffs on trial again for abuses within FLDS Church
In raw, emotional courtroom testimony, ex-members of the Fundamentalist LDS Church spoke of abuses they suffered while in the faith.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russians flee Lyman as Ukrainian troops retake city a day after Putin’s illegal annexation – live
Russian defence ministry says troops have withdrawn amid ‘threat of encirclement’
Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital on Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied. Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba...
Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans; U.S. frees 2 prisoners
Venezuela's government has freed seven Americans imprisoned in the South American country in exchange for the release of two nephews of President Nicholas Maduro's wife.
Fortunes reverse for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed
CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — When federal judge Sergio Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s general election Sunday, the once-revered magistrate was fighting what polls showed was a losing battle for a Senate seat. And the leftist leader he jailed, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, wasn’t just walking free — he was expected to waltz back into the presidential palace. Their reversal of fortunes underscores Brazilians’ shifting priorities since Moro oversaw a massive graft investigation from Curitiba, the capital of the country’s southern Parana state. Moro and President Jair Bolsonaro insistently point to da Silva’s jail time. But voters are more focused on bread-and-butter worries — jobs, income, inflation — after eight years of recession or rickety growth, said Bruno Brandão, executive director of anti-corruption organization Transparency International in Brazil. “In 2018, corruption was without a doubt the most important issue in the electoral process,” said Brandão. “Today, the issue doesn’t have the same prominence among voters’ concerns.”
McMullin campaign blasts attack ad as 'lie'
HIGHLAND, Utah — Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin slammed an attack ad against him and his campaign as a "lie." McMullin held a press conference Thursday to refute the claims made in the ad from Club for Growth, a political action committee that supports incumbent U.S. Sen. Mike Lee.
How concerned are Utahns about getting COVID-19? Here’s what a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found
More than two-thirds of Utahns aren’t concerned about getting COVID-19, a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found, even though the public is being warned a new coronavirus wave is coming this fall.
