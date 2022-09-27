ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital on Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied. Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Fortunes reverse for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed

CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — When federal judge Sergio Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s general election Sunday, the once-revered magistrate was fighting what polls showed was a losing battle for a Senate seat. And the leftist leader he jailed, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, wasn’t just walking free — he was expected to waltz back into the presidential palace. Their reversal of fortunes underscores Brazilians’ shifting priorities since Moro oversaw a massive graft investigation from Curitiba, the capital of the country’s southern Parana state. Moro and President Jair Bolsonaro insistently point to da Silva’s jail time. But voters are more focused on bread-and-butter worries — jobs, income, inflation — after eight years of recession or rickety growth, said Bruno Brandão, executive director of anti-corruption organization Transparency International in Brazil. “In 2018, corruption was without a doubt the most important issue in the electoral process,” said Brandão. “Today, the issue doesn’t have the same prominence among voters’ concerns.”
AMERICAS
FOX 13 News

McMullin campaign blasts attack ad as 'lie'

HIGHLAND, Utah — Utah Senate candidate Evan McMullin slammed an attack ad against him and his campaign as a "lie." McMullin held a press conference Thursday to refute the claims made in the ad from Club for Growth, a political action committee that supports incumbent U.S. Sen. Mike Lee.
UTAH STATE

