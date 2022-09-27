Read full article on original website
Related
How To Delete Your Personal Information From The Internet
Data broker sites like Spokeo, MyLife and Whitepages are constantly scraping the web to build a profile on you and sell it. Here's what to do.
Ars Technica
Facebook users sue Meta for bypassing beefy Apple security to spy on millions
After Apple updated its privacy rules in 2021 to easily allow iOS users to opt out of all tracking by third-party apps, so many people opted out that the Electronic Frontier Foundation reported that Meta lost $10 billion in revenue over the next year. Meta's business model depends on selling...
Every Android user warned to check THREE things today – it’s risky not to
KEEPING your Android device safe from hackers is important if you value your privacy. Fortunately, your phone is loaded with useful security features to help you shield its contents from prying eyes. Google released the Android 12 operating system back in October 2021, and the update added new privacy and...
Warning for ALL Google Photos users as horrifying bug ‘RUINS your old pics’
SHOCKED Google Photos users have had the nasty surprise of finding their precious pictures ruined, according to numerous reports. People began noticing that old snaps stored on the platform dating back five years or more had strange quality issues over the weekend. Many have shared examples with worrying lines, cracks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This hidden WhatsApp feature lets Android users see messages without read receipts
The WhatsApp widget on Android lets you see all your messages without sending a read receipt. Here's how to use it.
TikTok launches BeReal lookalike feature called 'TikTok Now'
TikTok is launching a dual camera feature akin to BeReal's popular daily photo prompt. TikTok Now, the company said in a blog post Thursday, will send users daily prompts to capture and post 10-second videos or static photos using their devices’ front and back cameras. The company described the...
Tech Bytes: TikTok removed over 100M videos in 3 months
TikTok says it has removed more than 100 million videos for violating its content policies.
TechCrunch
Netflix launches game handles for users of its iOS and Android mobile games
The game handles allow Netflix subscribers to create a unique username that can be used across Netflix’s games, including multiplayer titles like Rival Pirates, where the handles could help identify players, or in other games which include leaderboards like Dominoes Café and Lucky Luna, for example. Netflix also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mobile Payment Apps: How to Spot a Mobile Payment App Scam?
Scammers have noticed that more Americans are sending money through mobile apps like Zelle and Venmo. Here's how to avoid getting scammed by a mobile payment app. Millions of Americans use peer-to-peer payment apps like Zelle, Venmo, Cash App, and PayPal to buy things online, send money to family and friends, and split bills with roommates. A 2020 survey by NerdWallet found that 94% of millennials between the ages of 24 and 39 use mobile payment apps. This is more than the 87% of Gen Zers, 88% of Gen Xers, and 65% of baby boomers who also use mobile payment apps.
Open-Source ‘Consent-O-Matic’ Tool Lets Anyone Automatically Stop Websites From Tracking Them
Nobody really likes being tracked around the web, but rejecting cookies in a pop-up window every time you're presented with the option can be exhausting. Now, there's a tool that will do it for you automatically, and it's called Consent-O-Matic. Despite it being four years since Europe's GDPR data protection...
TechCrunch
Google revamps shopping with 3D images, shoppable looks, buying guides, and more personalization
Of significant concern, Amazon has been steadily eating into Google’s core search advertising business over the years and is projected to capture 14.6% of the U.S. digital ad revenue market share by 2023, data from Insider Intelligence indicates. Google’s share meanwhile, is expected to drop to 24.1% by that time, down from the 31.6% share it had in 2019, the report said.
How To Connect Roku To Your Wi-Fi Without a Remote
The Roku remote is an important element without which, you may find it hard to navigate your Roku TV. There are multiple buttons on the Roku remote. The Roku Remote has a power button on top, the Home button on right just below power, and right next to it is the Back button. Below the navigation buttons in the middle, there are three buttons for Channel Recall, Sleep Timer, and More Options respectively.
cryptoslate.com
Facebook, Instagram open NFT feature to all US-based users
NFT creators and collectors in the US can now connect their wallets to post the digital collectibles they own across Facebook and Instagram. Meta announced on Sept. 29 that the digital collectible feature is open to all US-based users. Other users in 100 countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East can only access the feature via Instagram.
Albany Herald
Meta is using AI to generate videos from just a few words
Artificial intelligence is getting better and better at generating an image in response to a handful of words, with publicly available AI image generators such as DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion. Now, Meta researchers are taking AI a step further: they're using it to concoct videos from a text prompt.
daystech.org
Apple takes credit for Google adding iMessage reactions on Android
Before Google’s “Get The Message” marketing campaign in August, Android’s Messages app was up to date with iMessage reactions at the beginning of this 12 months. In a really bizarre flip of occasions, Apple seems to be taking credit score for Google including iMessage reactions on Android.
TechCrunch
Apple takes down Russian social network VK’s app from the App Store
“VK will continue to develop and support applications for iOS. Our experts do everything to maintain and continue to improve user comfort,” the company said in a blog post, but didn’t specify how these apps will be distributed without being on the App Store as Apple doesn’t allow users to sideload apps. Last year, in compliance with local laws, Apple included VK in the suggested apps section displayed while setting up an iPhone in Russia.
Thrillist
Check Out All the New Features Google Is Offering Travelers
The internet has completely changed travel. And it's not just how we book it, but how we experience it as well. Between searching for the best restaurants to visit and what is a must-see in your area, search engines have become an essential part of the travel experience. Google has released many new features for users on the go, with everything from more ways to find food locally to helping you make the most sustainable and efficient choices on your trip.
9to5Mac
Ad-free Instagram client ‘OG App’ taken down, and not by Meta
This week, a new Instagram client called “OG App” caught the attention of the internet as it promised a better Instagram experience without advertisements or content suggestions from people you don’t know. The app seemed too good to be true, but it has now been taken down – not by Meta, but by Apple.
BYU Newsnet
BYU AdLab tackles the ethical challenges of advertising
BYU AdLab Manager Pat Doyle is working to inspire students to create meaningful content despite an oversaturated, sales-driven advertising industry. The BYU AdLab consists of 300 students and is ranked as one of the top undergraduate advertising programs in the nation, according to their website. “Because there’s so much advertising...
Comments / 0