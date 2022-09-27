ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix launches game handles for users of its iOS and Android mobile games

The game handles allow Netflix subscribers to create a unique username that can be used across Netflix’s games, including multiplayer titles like Rival Pirates, where the handles could help identify players, or in other games which include leaderboards like Dominoes Café and Lucky Luna, for example. Netflix also...
Mobile Payment Apps: How to Spot a Mobile Payment App Scam?

Scammers have noticed that more Americans are sending money through mobile apps like Zelle and Venmo. Here's how to avoid getting scammed by a mobile payment app. Millions of Americans use peer-to-peer payment apps like Zelle, Venmo, Cash App, and PayPal to buy things online, send money to family and friends, and split bills with roommates. A 2020 survey by NerdWallet found that 94% of millennials between the ages of 24 and 39 use mobile payment apps. This is more than the 87% of Gen Zers, 88% of Gen Xers, and 65% of baby boomers who also use mobile payment apps.
Google revamps shopping with 3D images, shoppable looks, buying guides, and more personalization

Of significant concern, Amazon has been steadily eating into Google’s core search advertising business over the years and is projected to capture 14.6% of the U.S. digital ad revenue market share by 2023, data from Insider Intelligence indicates. Google’s share meanwhile, is expected to drop to 24.1% by that time, down from the 31.6% share it had in 2019, the report said.
How To Connect Roku To Your Wi-Fi Without a Remote

The Roku remote is an important element without which, you may find it hard to navigate your Roku TV. There are multiple buttons on the Roku remote. The Roku Remote has a power button on top, the Home button on right just below power, and right next to it is the Back button. Below the navigation buttons in the middle, there are three buttons for Channel Recall, Sleep Timer, and More Options respectively.
Facebook, Instagram open NFT feature to all US-based users

NFT creators and collectors in the US can now connect their wallets to post the digital collectibles they own across Facebook and Instagram. Meta announced on Sept. 29 that the digital collectible feature is open to all US-based users. Other users in 100 countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East can only access the feature via Instagram.
Meta is using AI to generate videos from just a few words

Artificial intelligence is getting better and better at generating an image in response to a handful of words, with publicly available AI image generators such as DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion. Now, Meta researchers are taking AI a step further: they're using it to concoct videos from a text prompt.
Apple takes credit for Google adding iMessage reactions on Android

Before Google’s “Get The Message” marketing campaign in August, Android’s Messages app was up to date with iMessage reactions at the beginning of this 12 months. In a really bizarre flip of occasions, Apple seems to be taking credit score for Google including iMessage reactions on Android.
Apple takes down Russian social network VK’s app from the App Store

“VK will continue to develop and support applications for iOS. Our experts do everything to maintain and continue to improve user comfort,” the company said in a blog post, but didn’t specify how these apps will be distributed without being on the App Store as Apple doesn’t allow users to sideload apps. Last year, in compliance with local laws, Apple included VK in the suggested apps section displayed while setting up an iPhone in Russia.
Check Out All the New Features Google Is Offering Travelers

The internet has completely changed travel. And it's not just how we book it, but how we experience it as well. Between searching for the best restaurants to visit and what is a must-see in your area, search engines have become an essential part of the travel experience. Google has released many new features for users on the go, with everything from more ways to find food locally to helping you make the most sustainable and efficient choices on your trip.
Ad-free Instagram client ‘OG App’ taken down, and not by Meta

This week, a new Instagram client called “OG App” caught the attention of the internet as it promised a better Instagram experience without advertisements or content suggestions from people you don’t know. The app seemed too good to be true, but it has now been taken down – not by Meta, but by Apple.
BYU AdLab tackles the ethical challenges of advertising

BYU AdLab Manager Pat Doyle is working to inspire students to create meaningful content despite an oversaturated, sales-driven advertising industry. The BYU AdLab consists of 300 students and is ranked as one of the top undergraduate advertising programs in the nation, according to their website. “Because there’s so much advertising...
