The internet has completely changed travel. And it's not just how we book it, but how we experience it as well. Between searching for the best restaurants to visit and what is a must-see in your area, search engines have become an essential part of the travel experience. Google has released many new features for users on the go, with everything from more ways to find food locally to helping you make the most sustainable and efficient choices on your trip.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 HOURS AGO