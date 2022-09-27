ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

95 Rock KKNN

Bear Found Hiding Under Porch Of Colorado Home

It's that time of year when the bears in Colorado (and everywhere else for that matter) are looking to eat a lot of food to fill their bellies and fatten up for the hibernation season. Bears will commonly consume between 20.000 and 25,000 calories a day to prepare for their...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado State Flag: What’s the Real Meaning

Colorado's State Flag is one that is easily recognized. I mean, that big red "C" belongs to us. Our flag features 10 significations for our state represented by its colors and symbols. Do you know their real meanings?. Scroll on to find out more about Colorado's State Flag. Did you...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado

As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope

Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Bucket List Hike: Western Colorado’s Breathtaking Ice Lake Trail Near Silverton

If you love to walk through beautiful flowering meadows surrounded by gorgeous mountain peaks, the Ice Lake Trail should be right up your alley. You'll find the Ice Lake Trail near Silverton, and as you might guess, the best time to do this mountain hike is during the summer and the fall. It's an extremely popular hike and when you see the images below you will completely understand why. The Ice Lake Trail is a special place.
SILVERTON, CO
OutThere Colorado

These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters

Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
COLORADO STATE
lamarledger.com

Locals call it “Sawdust Mountain”; Colorado says it’s a fire hazard

Outside Dolores, in southwest Colorado, sits a giant woodpile that locals refer to as Sawdust Mountain or Fire Mountain or other choice words that might offend sensitive ears. The pile of logs, wood chips and sawdust — known as a slash pile — left behind by a shuttered mill is larger than an average Denver city block, and neighbors say it’s a danger and an eyesore.
MONTEZUMA COUNTY, CO
