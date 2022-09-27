Read full article on original website
“Daddy Put Mommy by a Tree” – 3-Year-Old Makes Shocking Claim After Mom Vanishes Without a Trace During a Bitter DivorceFatim HemrajBoulder, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado Architecture Firm Does More than Just Draw. They Grow Gardens!Inside the Firm PodcastLongmont, CO
Bear Found Hiding Under Porch Of Colorado Home
It's that time of year when the bears in Colorado (and everywhere else for that matter) are looking to eat a lot of food to fill their bellies and fatten up for the hibernation season. Bears will commonly consume between 20.000 and 25,000 calories a day to prepare for their...
Mountain Lion Caught Having A Ball On Tree Swing In Colorado
When you think of mountain lions, you think of a lot of different things but being playful isn't necessarily one of them, until now. A mountain lion came across a tree swing in the woods, thought it was the greatest thing ever, and decided it was playtime. Mountain lions are...
Two Curious Looking Creatures Were Rescued in Colorado This Week
The Rocky Mountain Wildlife Alliance is an important resource for both humans and animals living in Colorado. The nonprofit organization rescues and rehabilitates many different kinds of wildlife throughout the Rocky Mountain region of the state. This month, they've had two very unique patients enter their care. One of the...
Colorado State Flag: What’s the Real Meaning
Colorado's State Flag is one that is easily recognized. I mean, that big red "C" belongs to us. Our flag features 10 significations for our state represented by its colors and symbols. Do you know their real meanings?. Scroll on to find out more about Colorado's State Flag. Did you...
Amazing Colorado Bucket List Destinations We Still Need to Visit
Colorado is not the state for couch potatoes. The cost of living makes just sitting around feel expensive, so it's nice to at least be out doing stuff. We all pay for it one way or another, right?. I've lived in 9 states. Crowded states, boring states, and even a...
WATCH: Amy Schumer Hilariously Endorses Colorado In Mock Tourism Video
It turns out that stand-up comedian Amy Schumer is a fan of Colorado, and honestly who isn't?. Amy Schumer is preparing to drop season 5 of Inside Amy Schumer on Paramount Plus on October 20, 2022, but fans were recently treated to a hilarious clip before the season premiere. Amy's...
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
Elk Fest, Cider Days, plus 8 things to do this weekend
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. It will be a fall-filled weekend with colorful leaves and colder temperatures.
Colorado Ranked Within Top 5 States For Alcohol Consumption
Apparently, there are a few states that can outdrink Colorado but is this truly a bragging right the Centennial state wants to have?. New data from the CDC's Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System ranks Colorado within the top 5 states in America that consume the most alcohol. It Looks Like...
Unbelievable 5-Star Reviews of Colorado Fire Lookout Tower Rental
If you're looking for an incredibly unique Colorado getaway, this is the place for you. If you're wondering if the place is any good, check out the almost perfect ratings from Google and Recreation.gov. The Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain Fire Lookout is available to rent for your next camping adventure. It's unique,...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope
Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
Peak fall color: Everything you need to know for this weekend
This weekend will be the peak of fall color in Colorado. If you are planning to get out and about and do some leaf-peeping, we have you covered.
HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR: Iconic Colorado destination to require permit for camping
According to the US Forest Service, an overnight fee for some heavily-trafficked parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass wilderness has been approved. This fee program is designed to help officials better manage and protect this extremely popular Aspen-area destination, which spans 181,535 acres and is home to 26 trailheads leading to 173 miles of trails.
Colorado: If you don’t like the weather, wait 10 minutes
Fall brings a change in temperatures which can fluctuate so much in one day, Coloradans experience at least two to three seasons in a 24-hour period. Whether you're in lower elevation in the Mile High City or exploring Rocky Mountain National Park, you may start in flip-flops and end up in snow boots.
Bucket List Hike: Western Colorado’s Breathtaking Ice Lake Trail Near Silverton
If you love to walk through beautiful flowering meadows surrounded by gorgeous mountain peaks, the Ice Lake Trail should be right up your alley. You'll find the Ice Lake Trail near Silverton, and as you might guess, the best time to do this mountain hike is during the summer and the fall. It's an extremely popular hike and when you see the images below you will completely understand why. The Ice Lake Trail is a special place.
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters
Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
denverite.com
Colorado’s oversaturated cannabis industry has plateaued, and public programs could feel the impact
Cannabis revenue has grown consistently since legal sales started in Colorado. Dispensaries broke records month after month early on in the pandemic, and industry figures believed at the time that business was unlikely to slow down. But for nearly a year, sales have done just that, raising questions about the future of Colorado cannabis.
lamarledger.com
Locals call it “Sawdust Mountain”; Colorado says it’s a fire hazard
Outside Dolores, in southwest Colorado, sits a giant woodpile that locals refer to as Sawdust Mountain or Fire Mountain or other choice words that might offend sensitive ears. The pile of logs, wood chips and sawdust — known as a slash pile — left behind by a shuttered mill is larger than an average Denver city block, and neighbors say it’s a danger and an eyesore.
Photos: Snow falls in high country, 70s in metro
From temperatures in the upper 70s to flurries, depending on where you are in the state Friday you might experience two different seasons.
