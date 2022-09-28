ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Win-E-Mac, 25-17, 25-15, 26-24

Albany def. Pequot Lakes, 25-14, 26-24, 25-18

Albert Lea def. Austin, 25-18, 25-20, 15-25, 25-23

Alden-Conger def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12

Alexandria def. Rocori, 3-0

Andover def. Elk River, 21-25, 25-22, 25-10, 25-17

Annandale def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 25-12, 25-21

Avail Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-19, 27-25, 25-9

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Lake of the Woods, 22-25, 28-26, 25-19, 25-10

Bemidji def. Moorhead, 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21

Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. St. Paul Central, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21

Blackduck def. Northland, 3-0

Blaine def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-19, 25-15, 25-22

Bloomington Kennedy def. Brooklyn Center, 3-0

Brandon-Evansville def. Rothsay, 25-18, 28-26, 25-13

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Menahga, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21

Caledonia def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-17, 25-11, 25-21

Chesterton Academy def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16

Cleveland def. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19

Climax/Fisher def. Bagley, 25-8, 25-16, 25-9

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17, 17-25, 3-2

Cloquet def. Esko, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19

Concordia Academy def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-11

Cromwell def. Barnum, 25-6, 25-8, 25-20

Crosby-Ironton def. Hill City, 25-22, 21-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-7

Detroit Lakes def. East Grand Forks, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14

Eagan def. Burnsville, 25-16, 25-20, 25-11

Eastview def. Rosemount, 25-11, 25-15, 25-11

Eden Prairie def. Chanhassen, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-23

Eden Valley-Watkins def. Osakis, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17

Edgerton def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17

Ely def. Duluth Marshall, 25-12, 25-11, 25-17

Farmington def. Prior Lake, 25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18

Fertile-Beltrami def. Ada-Borup/Norman County West, 3-1

Floodwood def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23

Foley def. Royalton, 25-18, 25-16, 25-23

Fosston def. Park Christian, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23

Grand Meadow def. Kingsland, 25-5, 25-17, 25-12

Grand Rapids def. Proctor, 25-15, 25-12, 25-9

Hawley def. Crookston, 25-8, 25-20, 25-6

Hayfield def. Pine Island, 25-22, 25-16, 25-13

Henning def. Barnesville, 25-23, 25-23, 25-16

Hermantown def. Rock Ridge, 25-11, 25-15, 25-11

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-13, 25-21, 25-19

Holdingford def. Pierz, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 15-4

Holy Angels def. DeLaSalle, 25-12, 25-22, 28-26

Holy Family Catholic def. Maranatha Christian, 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15

Kasson-Mantorville def. Byron, 26-24, 16-25, 25-7, 25-17

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. United South Central, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13

Kittson County Central def. Northern Freeze, 25-17, 25-12, 25-14

LILA def. Community of Peace, 3-0

Lac qui Parle Valley def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-19, 31-29, 22-25, 25-16

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Mankato Loyola, 25-14, 25-18, 25-13

Lake Park-Audubon def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 22-25, 13-25, 25-23, 25-21, 18-16

Lakeville North def. Shakopee, 25-6, 25-11, 25-17

Lakeville South def. Apple Valley, 25-9, 25-19, 25-15

Laporte def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-14, 22-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-6, 25-19, 25-16

Legacy Christian def. New Life Academy, 24-26, 25-17, 25-16, 17-25, 15-11

Litchfield def. Rockford, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17

Littlefork-Big Falls def. Deer River, 25-9, 25-23, 21-25, 23-25, 15-10

MACCRAY def. Canby, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19

Mabel-Canton def. Lanesboro, 25-12, 25-8, 25-11

Madelia def. St. Clair, 19-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 15-9

Mahtomedi def. South St. Paul, 25-9, 25-18, 25-15

Mankato West def. Hutchinson, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19

Maple Grove def. Osseo, 25-12, 25-18, 25-7

Marshall def. Mankato East, 25-11, 25-13, 25-11

Martin County West def. Nicollet, 25-20, 25-19, 25-10

Milaca def. Aitkin, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22

Mille Lacs Co-op def. Ogilvie, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16

Minneota def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-16, 25-10, 25-13

Monticello def. Becker, 28-30, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14

Mound Westonka def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-5, 25-18, 25-6

Mounds Park Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-22, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18

Murray County Central def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23

Nevis def. Sebeka, 25-14, 25-17, 25-19

New Ulm Cathedral def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 3-0

New Ulm def. Blue Earth Area, 26-24, 25-18, 25-21

North Branch def. Princeton, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18

North St. Paul def. Simley, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19, 25-21

North Woods def. Cook County, 25-10, 25-14, 19-25, 25-12

Norwood-Young America def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-14, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22

Nova Classical Academy def. Cannon Falls, 25-20, 25-15, 25-22

Orono def. Big Lake, 25-18, 22-25, 25-11, 25-27, 15-9

Owatonna def. Winona, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13

Paynesville def. New London-Spicer, 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 18-25, 15-8

Perham def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19

Pine City def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18

Pipestone def. Redwood Valley, 25-19, 25-17, 25-11

Red Lake Falls def. Red Lake County, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18

Renville County West def. Lakeview, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17

Rochester Century def. Northfield, 17-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-11

Rochester Mayo def. Red Wing, 25-11, 25-14, 25-16

Roseau def. Warroad, 25-8, 25-12, 25-13

Rush City def. East Central, 3-0

Rushford-Peterson def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-13, 25-19, 25-13

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-7, 25-7, 25-10

Sacred Heart def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-19, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12

Sibley East def. Tri-City United, 3-2

Silver Bay def. Lakeview Christian Academy, 25-13, 25-11, 25-19

Sleepy Eye def. Springfield, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15

South Ridge def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-13, 25-16, 25-4

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Belle Plaine, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18

Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Red Rock Central, 18-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15

Spring Lake Park def. Coon Rapids, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16

St. Agnes def. Hmong Academy, 25-10, 25-10, 25-6

St. Anthony def. Fridley, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Maple Lake, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21

St. Francis def. Chisago Lakes, 27-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23

St. Peter def. St. James Area, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13

Stewartville def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-18, 25-12, 27-25

Superior, Wis. def. Hibbing, 25-19, 25-20, 25-8

Tartan def. Hill-Murray, 13-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 15-10

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-20, 25-10, 24-26, 17-25, 15-11

Two Rivers def. Hastings, 3-1

Underwood def. Battle Lake, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19

Upsala def. Bertha-Hewitt, 3-0

Wabasso def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-19, 12-25, 25-13, 25-20

Waconia def. Buffalo, 25-14, 25-22, 25-22

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Staples-Motley, 25-12, 25-12, 25-18

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Verndale

Waseca def. Fairmont, 25-13, 25-16, 26-24

Watertown-Mayer def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 27-25, 25-22, 25-18

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-12, 25-13, 25-11

Willmar def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-20, 25-13, 25-23

Winona Cotter def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-13, 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 15-7

Worthington def. Luverne, 25-23, 26-24, 25-12

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Goodhue, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 104

Nine Area Teams Remained Ranked in Latest Minnesota High School Football Rankings

There was some movement from a week ago. There were three new number-one ranked teams this week. In Class A BOLD moved to #1 after Minneota fell to 3-1 in Week 4. In Class AAAA Rocori took the top spot after Hutchinson fell in their Week 4 matchup against Becker 24-22. (Becker is ranked #8 in Class AAAA). Maple Grove jumped to #1 in Class AAAAAA after Eden Prairie fell in their Week 4 showdown.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Cannon Falls Football Still #1 in Class 3A

The Minnesota Associated Press updated their high school football rankings today with no radio stations participating in the voting. A Television station, website and handful of newspapers are the "panel of media voters." A total of 11 people do the Associated Press rankings. Many radio stations across the state including...
CANNON FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Def#Lake Park#Minnehaha Academy#Maple Lake#Hill City#Liberty Classical#Bemidji#St Paul Central#Northland#Brooklyn Center#Browerville Eagle Valley#Wabasha Kellogg#Chesterton Academy#Truman Martin Luther Ghec#Climax Fisher#Cloquet#Concordia Academy#Cromwell
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Ada-Borup def. Lake Park-Audubon, 27-25, 25-14, 25-18 Braham def. East Central, 25-19, 25-14, 25-10 Chanhassen def. Waconia, 25-17, 25-20, 25-17
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Wisconsin Prep Football Poll

Here is The Associated Press high school football poll. The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments. Large Division School FPV Record Points Last Week 1. Mukwonago (7) 6-0 88 1
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
533K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy