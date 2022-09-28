Tuesday's Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West def. Win-E-Mac, 25-17, 25-15, 26-24
Albany def. Pequot Lakes, 25-14, 26-24, 25-18
Albert Lea def. Austin, 25-18, 25-20, 15-25, 25-23
Alden-Conger def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-19, 25-17, 25-12
Alexandria def. Rocori, 3-0
Andover def. Elk River, 21-25, 25-22, 25-10, 25-17
Annandale def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 25-12, 25-21
Avail Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-19, 27-25, 25-9
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Lake of the Woods, 22-25, 28-26, 25-19, 25-10
Bemidji def. Moorhead, 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. St. Paul Central, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21
Blackduck def. Northland, 3-0
Blaine def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-19, 25-15, 25-22
Bloomington Kennedy def. Brooklyn Center, 3-0
Brandon-Evansville def. Rothsay, 25-18, 28-26, 25-13
Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Menahga, 25-22, 25-20, 25-21
Caledonia def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, 25-17, 25-11, 25-21
Chesterton Academy def. Heritage Christian Academy, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16
Cleveland def. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19
Climax/Fisher def. Bagley, 25-8, 25-16, 25-9
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17, 17-25, 3-2
Cloquet def. Esko, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19
Concordia Academy def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-22, 22-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-11
Cromwell def. Barnum, 25-6, 25-8, 25-20
Crosby-Ironton def. Hill City, 25-22, 21-25, 16-25, 25-20, 15-7
Detroit Lakes def. East Grand Forks, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14
Eagan def. Burnsville, 25-16, 25-20, 25-11
Eastview def. Rosemount, 25-11, 25-15, 25-11
Eden Prairie def. Chanhassen, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-23
Eden Valley-Watkins def. Osakis, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17
Edgerton def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17
Ely def. Duluth Marshall, 25-12, 25-11, 25-17
Farmington def. Prior Lake, 25-23, 25-22, 18-25, 25-18
Fertile-Beltrami def. Ada-Borup/Norman County West, 3-1
Floodwood def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23
Foley def. Royalton, 25-18, 25-16, 25-23
Fosston def. Park Christian, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23
Grand Meadow def. Kingsland, 25-5, 25-17, 25-12
Grand Rapids def. Proctor, 25-15, 25-12, 25-9
Hawley def. Crookston, 25-8, 25-20, 25-6
Hayfield def. Pine Island, 25-22, 25-16, 25-13
Henning def. Barnesville, 25-23, 25-23, 25-16
Hermantown def. Rock Ridge, 25-11, 25-15, 25-11
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-13, 25-21, 25-19
Holdingford def. Pierz, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 15-4
Holy Angels def. DeLaSalle, 25-12, 25-22, 28-26
Holy Family Catholic def. Maranatha Christian, 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15
Kasson-Mantorville def. Byron, 26-24, 16-25, 25-7, 25-17
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. United South Central, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13
Kittson County Central def. Northern Freeze, 25-17, 25-12, 25-14
LILA def. Community of Peace, 3-0
Lac qui Parle Valley def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-19, 31-29, 22-25, 25-16
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Mankato Loyola, 25-14, 25-18, 25-13
Lake Park-Audubon def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 22-25, 13-25, 25-23, 25-21, 18-16
Lakeville North def. Shakopee, 25-6, 25-11, 25-17
Lakeville South def. Apple Valley, 25-9, 25-19, 25-15
Laporte def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-14, 22-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-6, 25-19, 25-16
Legacy Christian def. New Life Academy, 24-26, 25-17, 25-16, 17-25, 15-11
Litchfield def. Rockford, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17
Littlefork-Big Falls def. Deer River, 25-9, 25-23, 21-25, 23-25, 15-10
MACCRAY def. Canby, 25-23, 25-19, 25-19
Mabel-Canton def. Lanesboro, 25-12, 25-8, 25-11
Madelia def. St. Clair, 19-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 15-9
Mahtomedi def. South St. Paul, 25-9, 25-18, 25-15
Mankato West def. Hutchinson, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19
Maple Grove def. Osseo, 25-12, 25-18, 25-7
Marshall def. Mankato East, 25-11, 25-13, 25-11
Martin County West def. Nicollet, 25-20, 25-19, 25-10
Milaca def. Aitkin, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22
Mille Lacs Co-op def. Ogilvie, 25-19, 25-14, 25-16
Minneota def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-16, 25-10, 25-13
Monticello def. Becker, 28-30, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14
Mound Westonka def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-5, 25-18, 25-6
Mounds Park Academy def. Minnehaha Academy, 25-22, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18
Murray County Central def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23
Nevis def. Sebeka, 25-14, 25-17, 25-19
New Ulm Cathedral def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 3-0
New Ulm def. Blue Earth Area, 26-24, 25-18, 25-21
North Branch def. Princeton, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18
North St. Paul def. Simley, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19, 25-21
North Woods def. Cook County, 25-10, 25-14, 19-25, 25-12
Norwood-Young America def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-14, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22
Nova Classical Academy def. Cannon Falls, 25-20, 25-15, 25-22
Orono def. Big Lake, 25-18, 22-25, 25-11, 25-27, 15-9
Owatonna def. Winona, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13
Paynesville def. New London-Spicer, 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 18-25, 15-8
Perham def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19
Pine City def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-12, 25-18, 25-18
Pipestone def. Redwood Valley, 25-19, 25-17, 25-11
Red Lake Falls def. Red Lake County, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18
Renville County West def. Lakeview, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17
Rochester Century def. Northfield, 17-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-11
Rochester Mayo def. Red Wing, 25-11, 25-14, 25-16
Roseau def. Warroad, 25-8, 25-12, 25-13
Rush City def. East Central, 3-0
Rushford-Peterson def. Lewiston-Altura, 25-13, 25-19, 25-13
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-7, 25-7, 25-10
Sacred Heart def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-19, 20-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12
Sibley East def. Tri-City United, 3-2
Silver Bay def. Lakeview Christian Academy, 25-13, 25-11, 25-19
Sleepy Eye def. Springfield, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15
South Ridge def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 25-13, 25-16, 25-4
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Belle Plaine, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18
Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Red Rock Central, 18-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15
Spring Lake Park def. Coon Rapids, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16
St. Agnes def. Hmong Academy, 25-10, 25-10, 25-6
St. Anthony def. Fridley, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Maple Lake, 25-18, 25-15, 25-21
St. Francis def. Chisago Lakes, 27-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-23
St. Peter def. St. James Area, 25-13, 25-15, 25-13
Stewartville def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-18, 25-12, 27-25
Superior, Wis. def. Hibbing, 25-19, 25-20, 25-8
Tartan def. Hill-Murray, 13-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 15-10
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-20, 25-10, 24-26, 17-25, 15-11
Two Rivers def. Hastings, 3-1
Underwood def. Battle Lake, 25-11, 25-13, 25-19
Upsala def. Bertha-Hewitt, 3-0
Wabasso def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-19, 12-25, 25-13, 25-20
Waconia def. Buffalo, 25-14, 25-22, 25-22
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Staples-Motley, 25-12, 25-12, 25-18
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Verndale
Waseca def. Fairmont, 25-13, 25-16, 26-24
Watertown-Mayer def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 27-25, 25-22, 25-18
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-12, 25-13, 25-11
Willmar def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-20, 25-13, 25-23
Winona Cotter def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-13, 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 15-7
Worthington def. Luverne, 25-23, 26-24, 25-12
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Goodhue, 25-15, 25-12, 25-11
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0