Portland, OR

Three Oregon Hospital Systems Sue State Over Psychiatric Logjam

Three Oregon hospital systems have joined forces to sue the Oregon Health Authority for allegedly forcing them to give long-term care to civilly-committed mental health patients that they are not designed to provide. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services and PeaceHealth filed the lawsuit on Wednesday in U.S. District Court...
Oregon’s First LGBTQ+ Recovery Community Organization Launches In Portland

For people in recovery from substance use disorder, making new friends and discovering fulfilling drug-free activities can be challenging as well as critical to their long-term success. For those from disenfranchised populations, connecting with people who share similar life experiences and culture can be even harder. Now, with Thursday morning’s...
Nutrition and Food Equity Program Manager

Familias en Acción is looking for community-oriented and collaborative leader to join the Nutrition and Food Equity team as our new Program Manager. This position is a member of Familias’ leadership team and oversees a team committed to food justice and health equity for the Latino/x/e community in Oregon. This position will manage our programs, including our state-wide curriculum, Abuela, Mamá y Yo (AMY). The Program Manager will develop program strategies and action plans; cultivate and manage key relationships and partnerships; and help facilitate and coordinate a state-wide Nutrition and Food Equity Program with emphasis on balancing our urban and rural strategies in Oregon. The Manager will work in a hybrid environment of remote and in-person work and may reside in the Portland/Vancouver metro area or anywhere in the state of Oregon.
OHSU, AFSCME Reach Tentative Three-Year Deal

Financially pinched Oregon Health & Science University has offered substantial pay increases to the nearly 7,500 workers represented by AFSCME Local 328, and the union’s negotiating team is recommending members approve the deal. The contract ratification vote, capping six months of negotiations, is set for Oct. 3-6. The proposed...
Clark County Medical Examiner Solves 2002 Cold Case

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identity of a man whose body was discovered 20 years ago. The Medical Examiner’s Office recently identified James Orin Johnson Sr. as the unidentified person found in Ridgefield on Jan. 13, 2002. Johnson was 32 years old at the time of his death.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

