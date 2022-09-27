Familias en Acción is looking for community-oriented and collaborative leader to join the Nutrition and Food Equity team as our new Program Manager. This position is a member of Familias’ leadership team and oversees a team committed to food justice and health equity for the Latino/x/e community in Oregon. This position will manage our programs, including our state-wide curriculum, Abuela, Mamá y Yo (AMY). The Program Manager will develop program strategies and action plans; cultivate and manage key relationships and partnerships; and help facilitate and coordinate a state-wide Nutrition and Food Equity Program with emphasis on balancing our urban and rural strategies in Oregon. The Manager will work in a hybrid environment of remote and in-person work and may reside in the Portland/Vancouver metro area or anywhere in the state of Oregon.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO