hoistmagazine.com
Oz expands stainless steel hoist and trolley range
US lift equipment manufacturer Oz Lifting Products has added a 0.25-ton capacity manual chain hoist and trolley to its stainless steel range. Like other products in the line – including 0.5, 1.0 and 2.0-ton capacity versions – the new 0.25-ton version is designed for lifting and pulling. The...
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Biden administration announces plan to develop floating offshore wind turbines for West Coast
Wind turbines in deep water must be installed on floating platforms and tethered to the seafloor. The technology will allow them to be installed farther from the coast.
constructiontechnology.media
Shell selects contractor for Europe’s largest hydrogen plant
Yokogawa Electric Corporation, an electrical engineering and software company, has announced that it has been selected by Shell Plc to be the main automation contractor (MAC) for the construction of the Holland Hydrogen I plant in the Dutch port of Rotterdam. The Holland Hydrogen I plant will produce renewable hydrogen...
Volkswagen's new partnership will develop vehicle-to-grid energy storage
The companies aim to tackle climate change.
maritime-executive.com
First Offshore Floating Hydrogen Production Pilot Begins Tests
The concept of developing hydrogen offshore linked to wind farms is taking a step forward with the first test unit having been dedicated in France. The Sealhyfe platform was installed on a Wavegem wave energy platform and is now preparing for tests alongside a pier in the port of Saint-Nazaire, France before it is moved to a position off the Atlantic coast for the second phase of the tests.
Benzinga
Hyosung: Newly Transformative Nylon, As Core Material for Hydrogen Energy
Hyosung TNC successes in development and utilization of nylon as a Liner material for hydrogen fuel tanks for the first time in Korea. Lighter material than metal and conventional plastic materials, and excellent hydrogen leakage cut-off effect. The perfect substitution in the monopoly market of foreign companies and secure the...
rv-pro.com
Suburban Ramps Up Capacity on New Tankless Water Heaters
Suburban, an Airxcel brand, announced that it has increased the production capacity of its recently released ST42 and ST60 tankless, on-demand water heaters. “Building on more than seven decades of providing exceptional products to the market, Suburban’s new ST42 and ST60 ensure the end user has a great experience,” said Jeff Cowan, national sales manager. “We’re also committed to helping our OEM partners elevate their products with high quality, reliable American-made appliances. So far, we’ve supplied the ST42 to many OEMs and the feedback on quality, performance and cost has been outstanding.”
altenergymag.com
ZF Wind Power and R&D Test Systems to develop 30MW test bench
• Test bench for ZF Wind Power's future Test & Prototype Center • 30MW powertrain and gearbox test rig will be world's most powerful • "Back-to-back" concept: two gearboxes or two powertrains tested in parallel • Simulating variable loading of nacelle by applying wind loads to full powertrains • Tests to prove nacelle's reliability for future 20MW wind turbines • Delivery in 2024.
hoistmagazine.com
World’s biggest construction hoist is a Mammoth solution
Alimak, which designs and manufactures vertical access solutions for the industrial and construction industries, has laid claim to producing the world’s largest construction hoist. The Alimak Mammoth can carry up to 5,500kg of material, including bulky materials and ready-made constructions such as large, prefabricated pods and external cladding panels,...
Dalian flow battery energy storage station is the largest and most powerful worldwide
This battery can serve 200,000 residents during peak times of energy use.
Parker Aerospace Congratulates Development Partner Eviation on First Flight of Groundbreaking All-Electric Alice Commuter Aircraft
MOSES LAKE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today expressed congratulations to customer Eviation Aircraft on the occasion of the September 27, 2022 first flight of Eviation’s Alice all-electric commuter aircraft. Parker Aerospace is developing seven technology system packages for Alice. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005007/en/ Parker Aerospace congratulates Eviation on the historic first flight of Alice, the world’s first all-electric commuter aircraft (Photo: Business Wire)
ship-technology.com
Yinson begins construction of new electric cargo vessel
Yinson and its Goal Zero Consortium partners have conducted keel laying of the electric cargo vessel. Yinson Green Technologies has commenced the construction of a new electric cargo vessel called Hydromover. Along with its Goal Zero Consortium partners, Yinson has conducted the keel laying ceremony of the fully electric cargo...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Clean Planet Energy Secures Supply Agreement with World’s Largest Plastics Recycler, KW Plastics
Clean Planet Energy’s North American division has announced a long-term agreement with the world’s largest recycler of HDPE and PP rigid plastic, KW Plastics. The agreement will provide plastic scrap to Clean Planet’s new ecoPlant, to be built in Alabama. The announcement means that up to 20,000 tons of plastic residue generated at the current KW Plastics facility in Alabama will be turned into re-usable circular products, rather than being sent to landfill. The circular products produced at a Clean Planet ecoPlant can either be circular petrochemical feedstocks (which is used to generate new plastics), or ultra-low sulphur fuels (used to lower greenhouse gas emissions if used as a replacement to fossil fuels).
hoistmagazine.com
Schares uses Enerpac cube jacks for railway bridge installation
Schares, a company specialising in lifting and moving heavy loads, has completed the installation of a double-track railway bridge in Oldenburg, Germany. Schares employed Enerpac SCJ-100 cube jacks to raise and lower the bridge decks and parapet walls into their final position on the bridge bearings. Schares used the cube...
globalspec.com
Large VAWTs to loom offshore
The contra-rotating vertical turbine is scalable up to 40 MW and 400 m height. Source: World Wide Wind. A novel floating vertical axis wind turbine (VAWT) design for offshore wind farms is being advanced by Norwegian startup company World Wide Wind. In contrast to horizontal axis wind turbines, VAWTs accept...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Wacker Neuson to launch EW100 wheeled excavator at Bauma
Equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson is to launch the EW100 wheeled excavator at Bauma 2022, the company has confirmed. The machine has a 10 t operating weight and is said to improve operator safety through the use of a rear view camera, which gives the operator a full view of their surroundings, and a flattened engine hood.
aircargonews.net
DB Schenker’s 3D printing and virtual warehousie for spare parts logistics
Logistics provider DB Schenker is offering 3D printing and virtual warehousing in what it says will make spare parts supply chains becomes faster, cheaper, and more sustainable. DB Schenker CEO Jochen Thewes said: “We are the first global logistics provider to offer spare parts delivery via 3D printing. Products from...
maritime-executive.com
Lifting the Offshore Wind Industry to New Safety Levels
With a redesign of its well-proven fixed boom crane range (PF range), international technology company PALFINGER, headquartered in Salzburg (Austria), is responding to the latest safety requirements of the global offshore wind industry. The WindEnergy 2022 in Hamburg, Germany, marks the official launch of the enhanced crane range. Enhanced fixed...
Nature.com
Developing a hybrid FRP-concrete composite beam
Current materials engineering trends put forward the development of efficient structural solutions. The steel replacement with fiber-reinforced polymersÂ (FRP) exemplifies the key to the corrosion problem. However, the relatively low deformation modulus of typical FRP materials raises the deformations of the structural components. Together with the self-weight reduction increasing the kinematic displacements, the latter issue makes developing hybrid structures comprising compression-resistant concrete and high-performance in tension FRP profiles important. Although such hybrid systems are applicable for bridge engineering, the uncertainty of the inter-component bonding properties complicates developing these innovative structures, including the design models. The typical solution focuses on the local bond improvement, e.g., employing FRP profile perforation and mechanical anchorage systems. However, this study introduces an alternative solution, using the stress-ribbon bridge structural system for creating the hybrid beam prototype, which combines the synthetic fiber-reinforced concrete slab and pultruded FRP profile fixed on the supports. This work exemplifies the structural development concept when the finite element (FE) modeling outcome defines the target reference of the design procedure. Thus, on the one hand, this innovative structure simplifies the corresponding numerical (FE) model, which assumes the perfect bond between the components of the hybrid beam system. On the other hand, the solution to the support problem (resulting from a low resistance of pultruded FRP profiles to transverse loads) improves the structural performance of the bridge prototype, doubling the structure's flexural stiffness and load-bearing capacity regarding the weak concrete supports' system. The bending tests proved the adequacy of this solution in describing the design reference for further development of the proposed structural concept.
