Joint venture invests EUR 3 billion and aims to produce battery materials for 2.2 million fully electric cars per year by the end of the decade. Salzgitter/Brussels – PowerCo, the new battery company of the Volkswagen Group, and Umicore, the Belgian circular materials technology group, announced today the founding of a joint venture for precursor and cathode material production in Europe. From 2025 onwards, the joint venture will supply PowerCo’s European battery cell factories with key materials. By the end of the decade, the partners aim to produce cathode material and their precursors for 160 GWh cell capacity per year, which compares to an annual production capacity capable of powering about 2.2 million full electric vehicles. Cathode active materials are crucial for a successful powertrain transition towards e-mobility as they are the key technological lever for battery performance, as well as the biggest single contributor to overall battery cost.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO