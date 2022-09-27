Read full article on original website
demolitionandrecycling.media
Earthworks specialist expands fleet
UK earthmoving and excavation rental specialist CW Russell has expanded its equipment fleet, with the addition of three machines from Hyundai’s A-Series construction equipment range. The company, which provides aggregates, site clearance, earthmoving and excavation services across the northeast of the country, added the new HX300AL and HX330AL crawler...
hoistmagazine.com
Oz expands stainless steel hoist and trolley range
US lift equipment manufacturer Oz Lifting Products has added a 0.25-ton capacity manual chain hoist and trolley to its stainless steel range. Like other products in the line – including 0.5, 1.0 and 2.0-ton capacity versions – the new 0.25-ton version is designed for lifting and pulling. The...
hoistmagazine.com
World’s biggest construction hoist is a Mammoth solution
Alimak, which designs and manufactures vertical access solutions for the industrial and construction industries, has laid claim to producing the world’s largest construction hoist. The Alimak Mammoth can carry up to 5,500kg of material, including bulky materials and ready-made constructions such as large, prefabricated pods and external cladding panels,...
demolitionandrecycling.media
Wacker Neuson to launch EW100 wheeled excavator at Bauma
Equipment manufacturer Wacker Neuson is to launch the EW100 wheeled excavator at Bauma 2022, the company has confirmed. The machine has a 10 t operating weight and is said to improve operator safety through the use of a rear view camera, which gives the operator a full view of their surroundings, and a flattened engine hood.
Benzinga
Hyosung: Newly Transformative Nylon, As Core Material for Hydrogen Energy
Hyosung TNC successes in development and utilization of nylon as a Liner material for hydrogen fuel tanks for the first time in Korea. Lighter material than metal and conventional plastic materials, and excellent hydrogen leakage cut-off effect. The perfect substitution in the monopoly market of foreign companies and secure the...
Lilium aims to build 400 air taxis a year, seek grants
PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German air taxi developer Lilium Air Mobility plans to set up industrial capacity to make some 400 of its electrically powered Lilium Jet flying shuttles a year, while tapping schemes that provide public research support, its new chief executive said.
TechCrunch
VRAI wants to tackle the energy crisis by bringing VR simulation training to offshore wind sector
Just yesterday, Los Angeles-based AmazeVR announced a $17 million tranche of funding to scale its virtual concert and “music metaverse” platform. And last week we saw the mighty Epic Games invest in U.K. metaverse infrastructure company Hadean as part of the Fortnite-creator’s broader metaverse expansion plans. Hadean itself is powering simulated environments spanning everything from Minecraft to land warfare, having recently signed a contract with the British Army.
scaffoldmag.com
Rotair approves HVO for portable compressors
Italian compressor manufacturer Rotair has approved the use of EN15940 compliant Hydrotreated Vegetable Oils (HVOs) as a fossil-free alternative to power its portable compressors. The MDVN Eco5 and MDVS Eco5 portable compressor range will now be available with a HVO powered Kohler engine, which complies with EU Non-Road Mobile Machinery...
Yamaha Motor and ShinMaywa Conduct Early-Stage Test Flight of Small Aircraft
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan; President, CEO and Representative Director: Yoshihiro Hidaka) and ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd. (Headquarters: Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan; President and CEO: Tatsuyuki Isogawa) conducted an early-stage test flight of a prototype small aircraft at Fujikawa Gliding Field in Shizuoka Prefecture on September 21. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005011/en/ This flight was run as part of the joint research project for small aircraft begun by both companies last year. The aircraft tested was an R&D aircraft owned by ShinMaywa, the XU-L (Experimental Utility aircraft – Large type), which was equipped with an existing 499cc engine manufactured by Yamaha Motor. Following the success of this early-stage test flight, both companies plan to continue this joint research endeavor.
waste360.com
The end of disposable? - ANYX Launches its new sustainable vape "ANYX GO"
After launching the ANYX Pro in June 2022, the user-driven brand has now revealed its brand-new alternative to disposable vapes – the ANYX GO. The ANYX GO has been designed with environmental and user-friendliness in mind, highlighting pollution as the number one issue with current disposable vapes on the market.
maritime-executive.com
Projects Moving Forward to Develop First Ammonia Bunker Vessels
Two leading shipping companies both reported that they are moving forward with efforts to develop some of the maritime industry’s first ammonia bunker vessels. With the industry continuing to highlight the potential of ammonia to become one of the leader alternative fuels the challenge continues to build the infrastructure to support it as a marine fuel while addressing the unique challenges, including the toxicity of ammonia.
Paxiom to Showcase New Automated Solutions at Pack Expo
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Paxiom will showcase its latest automated packaging machine technology at Pack Expo International in Chicago from October 23 - 26. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005237/en/ The latest Paxiom innovations in bagging, check weighing and robotic pick & place cells will be on display at Pack Expo International. (Photo: Business Wire)
hospitalitytech.com
UpStay Partners with TOTVS to Provide Latin American Hoteliers With Upselling Technology Automation
UpStay, a leading provider of advanced ancillary upselling technology solutions for the hotel industry, together with TOTVS, the largest technology company in Brazil, have announced an integration set to equip Latin American hotels with the most recent advances in upselling technology. Leveraging TOTVS’s market leading presence throughout the region, the recent integration with UpStay will ensure that more hoteliers can instantly adopt AI-based upselling strategies that are proven to maximize sale conversion rates while enhancing guest experiences and increasing loyalty.
accesslifthandlers.com
Global Rental Alliance launches member brochure
The Global Rental Alliance (GRA), a networking organisation for equipment rental associations that was formed in 2003 to promote rental worldwide, is publishing a “Members of the Global Rental Alliance” brochure. The brochure is available on the GRA website: https://globalrentalalliance.org/members-of-the-global-rental-alliance-brochure/. Prepared with the help of the GRA members,...
theevreport.com
PowerCo and Umicore establish joint venture for European battery materials production
Joint venture invests EUR 3 billion and aims to produce battery materials for 2.2 million fully electric cars per year by the end of the decade. Salzgitter/Brussels – PowerCo, the new battery company of the Volkswagen Group, and Umicore, the Belgian circular materials technology group, announced today the founding of a joint venture for precursor and cathode material production in Europe. From 2025 onwards, the joint venture will supply PowerCo’s European battery cell factories with key materials. By the end of the decade, the partners aim to produce cathode material and their precursors for 160 GWh cell capacity per year, which compares to an annual production capacity capable of powering about 2.2 million full electric vehicles. Cathode active materials are crucial for a successful powertrain transition towards e-mobility as they are the key technological lever for battery performance, as well as the biggest single contributor to overall battery cost.
salestechstar.com
NetSuite Launches Ship Central to Help Organizations Improve Warehouse Operations
New mobile application enhances the entire packing-to-delivery process to expedite shipments and minimize costs. To help organizations further improve the efficiency of warehouse operations, Oracle NetSuite unveiled NetSuite Ship Central. NetSuite Ship Central is a mobile application that helps organizations optimize operations, eliminate manual processes, and accelerate customer deliveries. The solution equips warehouse workers with packing and shipping capabilities on a mobile or kiosk device.
hoistmagazine.com
Schares uses Enerpac cube jacks for railway bridge installation
Schares, a company specialising in lifting and moving heavy loads, has completed the installation of a double-track railway bridge in Oldenburg, Germany. Schares employed Enerpac SCJ-100 cube jacks to raise and lower the bridge decks and parapet walls into their final position on the bridge bearings. Schares used the cube...
rv-pro.com
Suburban Ramps Up Capacity on New Tankless Water Heaters
Suburban, an Airxcel brand, announced that it has increased the production capacity of its recently released ST42 and ST60 tankless, on-demand water heaters. “Building on more than seven decades of providing exceptional products to the market, Suburban’s new ST42 and ST60 ensure the end user has a great experience,” said Jeff Cowan, national sales manager. “We’re also committed to helping our OEM partners elevate their products with high quality, reliable American-made appliances. So far, we’ve supplied the ST42 to many OEMs and the feedback on quality, performance and cost has been outstanding.”
boundingintocrypto.com
Modernizing seaport logistics with a secure blockchain solution IBM Supply Chain and Blockchain Blog
Have you ever thought about the complexity behind operations at a maritime port? The port ecosystem is enormous and involves a huge number of different stakeholders and entities. Each port’s daily logistics include retailers, freight forwarders, carriers, consignees, port authority, container terminals, shippers, shipping agents and more. Unfortunately, every...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solis highlights backup and repowering solutions at RE+
Pv magazine caught up with the U.S. team of the inverter manufacturer Ginlong Technologies (doing business in the U.S. under the “Solis” brand) at the Solis booth at last week’s RE+ trade show in Anaheim, California. According to Terence Parker, Senior Application Engineer at Solis U.S., the ample provision of backup power is becoming an important requirement for many households in the U.S. Solis now offers a “whole home solution power hub” to provide power to every device in the home in the event of an outage.
