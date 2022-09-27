Read full article on original website
Applications to run for mayor, City Council open Oct. 3
If you’re looking to get more involved in city government, here’s your chance. Applications to run for mayor and five Springfield City Council seats open at 8 a.m. Oct. 3. Those wishing to serve on Springfield’s City Council can pick up packets from the city clerk, or review the information on the city’s website once applications are open. Petitions must be obtained through the Springfield City Clerk’s Office and can’t be downloaded.
CAFO threats to waterways, future of Lake Springfield topics at local water conference in October
This story is published in partnership with Ozarks Alive, a cultural preservation project led by Kaitlyn McConnell. A conference about local waterways — touching on both concerns and opportunities — is coming to Springfield on Oct. 14, when the Schoolcraft Chapter of the Ozark Society presents “Year of the River: Ozark Rivers Conference 2022.”
Fired Springfield charity execs guilty in multimillion-dollar political bribing scheme
Two former Springfield-based executives of nonprofit Preferred Family Healthcare on Wednesday pleaded guilty in connection to a multimillion-dollar corruption investigation involving bribes paid to several Arkansas politicians. Bontiea Bernadette Goss, 63, and her husband, Tommy Ray Goss, 66, jointly agreed to forfeit $4.3 million to the federal government after they...
5 things to do in South Springfield — your neighborhood guide
In the southern area of Springfield, kids can be shop owners or veterinarians for a day; history buffs can discover local lore; friends can meet for bakery goodness or a tropical treat in a beachy oasis, and a nearly hidden city park is a greenspace gem. Find all that and...
Ready for a COVID booster? Here are places you can (and can’t) get one in Springfield
If you call the CoxHealth clinic in Springfield to ask for one of the latest COVID-19 booster shots, you will be directed to a pharmacy. As with pediatric doses of the vaccine, storage issues are part of the decision-making process. “With the recent approval of the COVID-19 bivalent boosters, storage...
Springfield schools data dive shows where students stand in core subjects
Springfield Public Schools has unveiled new data that shows many students in the system have work to do in reaching proficiency in core subjects, while also reaffirming a clear divide in achievement among students with economic barriers and those without. Earlier this year, SPS invested $2.1 million in a testing...
Enjoy free Gigs in the Garden during October
The Springfield Botanical Gardens will come to life this fall with live music. Gigs in the Garden, a free outdoor concert series, returns Sundays in October. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy a variety of local and regional performance groups in the Peace Through People Pavilion, located at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park. Concerts start at 2 p.m. and admission is free, with a suggested $10 donation. Beverages are available for purchase from Shakers Mobile Bartending Service.
Blake follows long, winding road to Missouri State
Caleb Blake’s road to Missouri State has been long and winding, but he’s found a home as a starting cornerback for the Bears. The three-star recruit out of Bishop Moore High in Orlando, Florida, spent two seasons at Colorado State. Blake preserved his redshirt status by appearing in only four games as a freshman. During the 2020 COVID-19 season, he did not play as the Rams played only four games.
