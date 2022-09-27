If you’re looking to get more involved in city government, here’s your chance. Applications to run for mayor and five Springfield City Council seats open at 8 a.m. Oct. 3. Those wishing to serve on Springfield’s City Council can pick up packets from the city clerk, or review the information on the city’s website once applications are open. Petitions must be obtained through the Springfield City Clerk’s Office and can’t be downloaded.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO