Today the older adult living with HIV constitutes 50% of all persons living with HIV in the United States. It is projected that in 2030 it will be 70%. It is also projected that by 2030 the HIV 50+ individual will deal with two to three co-morbidities on top of HIV. In addition, multi-morbidities could be seen at an earlier age compared to their HIV-negative contemporaries that present with co-morbidities approximately 15 years later. These two issues, early and multi-morbidity, combined with all the other socioeconomic and mental problems this population confronts, are enough reasons for governments to start developing medical and socioeconomic services that address the needs of this vulnerable and neglected population.
Shift work, clinically significant sleep disorders and mental health in a representative, cross-sectional sample of young working adults
Mental health conditions confer considerable global disease burden in young adults, who are also the highest demographic to work shifts, and of whom 20% meet criteria for a sleep disorder. We aimed to establish the relationship between the combined effect of shift work and sleep disorders, and mental health. The Raine Study is the only longitudinal, population-based birth cohort in the world with gold-standard, Level 1 measurement of sleep (polysomnography, PSG) collected in early adulthood. Participants (aged 22y) underwent in-laboratory PSG and completed detailed sleep questionnaires. Multivariable adjusted robust linear regression models were conducted to explore associations with anxiety (GAD7) and depression (PHQ9), adjusted for sex, health comorbidities, and work hours/week. Data were from 660 employed young adults (27.3% shift workers). At least one clinically significant sleep disorder was present in 18% of shift workers (day, evening and night shifts) and 21% of non-shift workers (p"‰="‰0.51); 80% were undiagnosed. Scores for anxiety and depression were not different between shift and non-shift workers (p"‰="‰0.29 and p"‰="‰0.82); but were higher in those with a sleep disorder than those without (Md(IQR) anxiety: 7.0(4.0"“10.0) vs 4.0(1.0"“6.0)), and depression: (9.0(5.0"“13.0) vs 4.0(2.0"“6.0)). Considering evening and night shift workers only (i.e. excluding day shift workers) revealed an interaction between shift work and sleep disorder status for anxiety (p"‰="‰0.021), but not depression (p"‰="‰0.96), with anxiety scores being highest in those shift workers with a sleep disorder (Md(IQR) 8.5(4.0"“12.2). We have shown that clinical sleep disorders are common in young workers and are largely undiagnosed. Measures of mental health do not appear be different between shift and non-shift workers. These findings indicate that the identification and treatment of clinical sleep disorders should be prioritised for young workers as these sleep disorders, rather than shift work per se, are associated with poorer mental health. These negative mental health effects appear to be greatest in those who work evening and/or night shift and have a sleep disorder.
