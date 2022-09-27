Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers get last tuneup practice before preseason begins
The Los Angeles Lakers held their final practice Saturday before officially kicking off the 2022-23 season. The Lakers held an open practice at Pechanga Reservation near Temecula to get one last look at the squad before Monday’s preseason opener against the Sacramento Kings at the Crypto.com Arena. For LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, […]
Dodgers top wild Rockies, 1st NL team to 110 wins since 1909
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games, taking advantage of 10 walks to rally past the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Saturday night. Cody Bellinger had...
