dotesports.com
‘[He’s] completely out of his mind for saying this’: Hikaru on xQc’s response to Magnus Carlsen’s statement on cheating allegations
In a Tweet yesterday, Magnus Carlsen officially accused Hans Niemann of cheating during their chess match at the 2022 Sinquefield Cup, and in response, top Twitch streamer xQc called out the reigning World Chess Champion, claiming he is causing “irreparable damage.” Following this, chess grandmaster and fellow streamer Hikaru Nakamura had some choice words for the Twitch star.
Chess Grandmaster Maxim Dlugy Admitted to Cheating on Chess.com, Emails Show
Hans Niemann is one of the top-ranked chess players in the world and has, for the past two weeks, been at the center of an ever-widening scandal involving accusations of cheating at the game’s highest level. That scandal is now widening still more: Maxim Dlugy, one of Niemann’s coaches,...
MLB・
Chess organization will investigate cheating allegations made by world champion Magnus Carlsen
An investigation is set to be launched in the wake of cheating allegations made by world chess champion Magnus Carlsen, FIDE -- the sport's global governing body -- announced on Thursday.
Beth Tweddle reveals who she thinks will shine in Simone Biles’ absence at World Gymnastics Championships
Samba star Rebeca Andrade is ready to step into the twinkle-toed shoes of Simone Biles at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.That’s the view of five-time medallist Beth Tweddle ahead of the world’s best gymnasts descending on Merseyside in exactly one month.Andrade bewitched the watching world with the ‘favela dance’ to gold and silver in Tokyo, the first Brazilian woman to win an Olympic gymnastics medal.With Biles on an indefinite mental health break and Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee also skipping this season, Tweddle sees Andrade as the sport’s next megastar.“It’s Rebeca’s time to shine now,” she said. “Without Simone...
FIBA Women’s World Cup: US Women Dominate in Run for 4th Consecutive Championship
Missing the electric excitement of the WNBA playoffs? Anxiously awaiting the return of NBA action? We're so close. May I suggest the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC). You might be asking, 'What's the Women's World Cup,' and 'Why didn't I know about it?' No worries. Here's a quick look at what it is and why -- if you love basketball -- you should be paying attention.
msn.com
Preview: Team USA plays Canada in FIBA Women’s World Cup semifinals
The USA Basketball women’s national team plays Canada tomorrow morning in the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Here is the preview. What’s in store: The Americans are looking for a chance at a guaranteed medal if they win. For Canada, this is a trip of a lifetime. They have never won an Olympic medal, and the last time the Canadians won a medal was the bronze in 1986. Canada has also gradually improved on the world stage in the last two Olympic cycles, where they feature three WNBA players in Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton. Even Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn (who is American), is an assistant for the Canadians.
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture
Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
Novak Djokovic overcomes friend Vasek Pospisil to reach Tel Aviv semi-finals
Novak Djokovic defeated his good friend Vasek Pospisil to reach the semi-finals of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open.Having eased past Pablo Andujar on Thursday in his first ATP Tour match for more than four months, Djokovic had a tougher time of things against Canadian Pospisil before sealing a 7-6 (5) 6-3 triumph.The pair teamed up to found the Professional Tennis Players Association three years ago, and 149th-ranked Pospisil did not face a break point in the opening set.He then fought back from 5-1 down in the tie-break with four points in a row before Djokovic took it, while in the...
tennisrecruiting.net
US Open Titles, Czech Dominance Earns September Spotlight
The last major of the year always provides many of September's highlights, and this month is no exception, with three Americans capturing doubles titles in New York. But 13 other notable performances occurred away from the US Open's spotlight, with the Czech Republic taking center stage by producing five champions: one on the WTA Tour and four on the International Tennis Federation's World Tennis Tour.
US runs past Canada into World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43...
World Cup 2022: Every previous World Cup Golden Ball winner
The complete list of every World Cup Golden Ball winner at each tournament since 1930
kpcc.org
The U.S. women's basketball team will face China in the World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY — Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament. Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43 on...
US News and World Report
Soccer-Women's Rights Group Calls on FIFA to Kick Iran Out of World Cup
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Rights group Open Stadiums have called on FIFA to throw Iran out of the World Cup finals in Qatar in November because of the country's treatment of women. In a letter sent to FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Thursday, the organisation said Iranian authorities continued to...
Score a Piece of Olympic History! Miracle on Ice Seats Up For Grabs
You can score a piece of Olympic history. The seats where fans watched the Miracle on Ice in Lake Placid are up for grabs. In 1980, the U.S. hockey team did something many didn't think was possible. They beat the four-time defending Olympic gold medalist Russian team in a miracle game in Lake Placid.
NHL
Puerto Rico joins IIHF as associate member
Puerto Rico has joined the International Ice Hockey Federation as an associate member. The United States territory was admitted into hockey's international governing body during the 2022 IIHF Semi-Annual Congress that opened Thursday in Belek, Turkey. Puerto Rico is the organization's 83rd member association. Scott Vargas, president and executive director...
