Atlanta, GA

jacksonprogress-argus.com

Butts County agrees to sales tax compromise with Jackson

JACKSON — Butts County and the city of Jackson have avoided arbitration over distribution of Local Option Sales Tax funds after the Board of Commissioners agreed to the city’s proposal for distributions. Under the distribution formula now agreed to by the city and county, Butts County will receive...
JACKSON, GA

