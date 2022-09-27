Senior forward Emily Zeblisky (Northport, N.Y.) collected a natural hat trick in less than a four-minute span Wednesday night at Randall's Island, and finished with career-bests of four goals and two assists while having a hand in every score by the Farmingdale State College women's soccer team, as the Rams captured a 6-1 victory over host St. Joseph's University-Brooklyn to move to 3-0 in Skyline Conference play.

FARMINGDALE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO