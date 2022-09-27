Read full article on original website
Team Effort Sends Volleyball Past Purchase in Straight Sets
Farmingdale State - 3, Purchase - 0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-14) FARMINGDALE, N.Y. | The Farmingdale State College volleyball team served a season-best 18 aces while hitting at a .301 clip for the second-consecutive match Thursday night at the Walter A. Lynch Sports Center, as the host Rams won their second match in as many outings this week with a straight-sets victory over Purchase College (25-10, 25-16, 25-14) in Skyline Conference play.
Women's Tennis Posts Resounding 9-0 Victory at Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. | After giving up just five games across its three doubles matches, the Farmingdale State College women's tennis team surrendered just 13 games across its six straight-set victories in singles play Thursday night, as the visiting Rams moved to 5-3 on the year with a 9-0 victory at Brooklyn College.
Zeblisky's Career Day Sends Women's Soccer to 3-0 Mark in Skyline Play
Senior forward Emily Zeblisky (Northport, N.Y.) collected a natural hat trick in less than a four-minute span Wednesday night at Randall's Island, and finished with career-bests of four goals and two assists while having a hand in every score by the Farmingdale State College women's soccer team, as the Rams captured a 6-1 victory over host St. Joseph's University-Brooklyn to move to 3-0 in Skyline Conference play.
