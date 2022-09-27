ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks Player of the Game: Defensive End Brandon Dorlus

The Oregon Ducks moved to 4-1 on the season with a commanding victory over the Stanford Cardinal, 45-27, at Autzen Stadium on Saturday evening. While quarterback Bo Nix was fantastic, totaling over 300 yards with a pair of rushing touchdowns, the player of the game here at Ducks Wire is defensive end Brandon Dorlus. Dorlus finished Saturday’s game with two sacks and three total tackles for loss, helping lead Oregon’s defense to arguably their strongest performance of the season. Tanner McKee and Stanford’s offense really struggled to generate offense on the ground (3.3 yards per carry) and in the air (5.1 yards per reception) and they did not score a touchdown until the third quarter. Dorlus was tasked with stepping up to generate a pass rush following Kayvon Thibodeaux’s departure to the NFL, and while he hasn’t quite reached his potential this season – Saturday’s performance against Stanford was a big step in the right direction. List Social media reacts to Oregon's vengeful 45-27 blowout over Stanford Cardinal
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Dallas, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Social media reacts to Oregon’s vengeful 45-27 blowout over Stanford Cardinal

After what happened last year when the Oregon Ducks and Stanford Cardinal met in October, it feels like this result was a bit justified. The Ducks ended up winning by 18 points, a final score of 45-27, but at no point did it feel like they were running up the score. To be honest, I’m not sure that any Oregon fan will ever feel comfortable against the Cardinal, no matter what the lead is. So while the Ducks poured in the points and put it on the tree like an ornament at Christmas time, fans took to Twitter and celebrated the victory. In this storied rivalry that has caused some real bloodshed over the last couple of decades, any win should be cherished. Did you miss some of the best reactions on social media? We’ve got you covered. Stanford Vibeshttps://twitter.com/AddictedToQuack/status/1576420459096440832Too Many Penaltieshttps://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1576426758131175425Troy Franklin Doing Troy Franklin Thingshttps://twitter.com/KwadeSays/status/1576428863390883840Spooky Similaritieshttps://twitter.com/DuckFootball/status/1576429148431478785Bo Coolhttps://twitter.com/danegado/status/1576430614559232005Ducks' RB Proficiencyhttps://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1576433901588791296End of the Streakhttps://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1576442144096546817Chill Out Bohttps://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1576448944229429248Preaching Patiencehttps://twitter.com/macdaddy_35/status/1576449191794311168So that's where I know him from...https://twitter.com/DunkleyKong/status/1576449751381585920The 'Shout' Messaginghttps://twitter.com/MattPrehm/status/1576452951349944320They just want to dancehttps://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1576452908198993920Pac-12 After Dark Masterpiecehttps://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1576449615217717248A Vintage Oregon Offensehttps://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1576430756330901504Penalty PTSDhttps://twitter.com/Ducks_N_Drones/status/1576435323730423808Golic Jr. Knowshttps://twitter.com/mikegolicjr/status/1576453263049662465Icing on the Cakehttps://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1576455057838571521WYD Dave Iuli?https://twitter.com/RedditCFB/status/157645958354289868911
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy