Caleb Williams threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns to lead USC to a 42-25 victory over Arizona State in a Pac-12 football matchup Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans (5-0, 3-0) are one of two Pac-12 teams still undefeated, along with UCLA (5-0, 2-0). The ...
Photos From Ohio State's 49-10 Win Over Rutgers
Nearly 100 of our favorite shots from Saturday's matchup between the Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights.
Oregon Ducks Player of the Game: Defensive End Brandon Dorlus
The Oregon Ducks moved to 4-1 on the season with a commanding victory over the Stanford Cardinal, 45-27, at Autzen Stadium on Saturday evening. While quarterback Bo Nix was fantastic, totaling over 300 yards with a pair of rushing touchdowns, the player of the game here at Ducks Wire is defensive end Brandon Dorlus. Dorlus finished Saturday’s game with two sacks and three total tackles for loss, helping lead Oregon’s defense to arguably their strongest performance of the season. Tanner McKee and Stanford’s offense really struggled to generate offense on the ground (3.3 yards per carry) and in the air (5.1 yards per reception) and they did not score a touchdown until the third quarter. Dorlus was tasked with stepping up to generate a pass rush following Kayvon Thibodeaux’s departure to the NFL, and while he hasn’t quite reached his potential this season – Saturday’s performance against Stanford was a big step in the right direction. List Social media reacts to Oregon's vengeful 45-27 blowout over Stanford Cardinal
Recapping Stanford's Week 5 loss to No. 13 Oregon
The Cardinal did not have an ideal trip to Eugene
Series vs. Twins has Tigers looking toward next year
Designated hitter Miguel Cabrera will play in the home finale when the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins on Sunday
Social media reacts to Oregon’s vengeful 45-27 blowout over Stanford Cardinal
After what happened last year when the Oregon Ducks and Stanford Cardinal met in October, it feels like this result was a bit justified. The Ducks ended up winning by 18 points, a final score of 45-27, but at no point did it feel like they were running up the score. To be honest, I’m not sure that any Oregon fan will ever feel comfortable against the Cardinal, no matter what the lead is. So while the Ducks poured in the points and put it on the tree like an ornament at Christmas time, fans took to Twitter and celebrated the victory. In this storied rivalry that has caused some real bloodshed over the last couple of decades, any win should be cherished. Did you miss some of the best reactions on social media? We’ve got you covered. Stanford Vibeshttps://twitter.com/AddictedToQuack/status/1576420459096440832Too Many Penaltieshttps://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1576426758131175425Troy Franklin Doing Troy Franklin Thingshttps://twitter.com/KwadeSays/status/1576428863390883840Spooky Similaritieshttps://twitter.com/DuckFootball/status/1576429148431478785Bo Coolhttps://twitter.com/danegado/status/1576430614559232005Ducks' RB Proficiencyhttps://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1576433901588791296End of the Streakhttps://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1576442144096546817Chill Out Bohttps://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1576448944229429248Preaching Patiencehttps://twitter.com/macdaddy_35/status/1576449191794311168So that's where I know him from...https://twitter.com/DunkleyKong/status/1576449751381585920The 'Shout' Messaginghttps://twitter.com/MattPrehm/status/1576452951349944320They just want to dancehttps://twitter.com/tysonalger/status/1576452908198993920Pac-12 After Dark Masterpiecehttps://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1576449615217717248A Vintage Oregon Offensehttps://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1576430756330901504Penalty PTSDhttps://twitter.com/Ducks_N_Drones/status/1576435323730423808Golic Jr. Knowshttps://twitter.com/mikegolicjr/status/1576453263049662465Icing on the Cakehttps://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1576455057838571521WYD Dave Iuli?https://twitter.com/RedditCFB/status/157645958354289868911
