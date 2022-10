EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - John Mellencamp is going to let it rock.. let it roll. He’s making a stop in Evansville on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, at the Old National Events Plaza. Pre-sale tickets go Thursday, October 6. General public sales start Friday. He made the...

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO