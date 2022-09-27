MONTREAL – Through a special arrangement with Fenestration Canada, Woodworking Network is offering readers free admission to WinDoor, Nov. 9-10 at the Palais des Congres. WinDoor is Canada’s premier industry event showcasing the window and door industry. The annual event attracts manufacturers, retailers, suppliers, and other industry professionals from all over the world. In addition to a robust expo floor laden with products, technology, and equipment, WinDoor features educational programming, networking opportunities, and more.

