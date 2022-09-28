Bloomington, Ind. - Don't miss your chance to be a part of one of the most highly-anticipated Hoosier Hysteria by Smithville events in Indiana Basketball program history. All Indiana University students are invited to be a part of the fun next Friday, Oct. 7, at the free season tip-off event at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The event officially gets underway at 7 p.m., but IU students are invited to begin lining up at Noon at the southeast corner of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

