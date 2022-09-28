Read full article on original website
Related
iuhoosiers.com
IUMS Continues Big Ten Play in Ann Arbor
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nineteenth-ranked Indiana men's soccer (4-2-2, 1-1-1 B1G) continues Big Ten conference play when it visits Michigan (3-5-2, 1-2-0 B1G) Sunday (Oct. 2) afternoon at U-M Soccer Stadium. The match will be televised on Big Ten Network with kickoff set for 4 p.m. ET. Fans can also...
iuhoosiers.com
Late Goals Lift Indiana over No. 21 Rutgers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––– After three quarters of stellar defensive play, Indiana and No. 21 Rutgers were scoreless in Bloomington. Indiana got what it needed most –––– a late-game scoring burst –––– from sophomores Sofia Arrebola Garcia and Yip van Wonderen scoring at the 54th and 56th minute, respectively, to give the Hoosiers the 2-0 victory.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling’s Dual vs. Princeton Rescheduled
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Indiana Wrestling's dual match vs. Princeton has been rescheduled to a new date and new location. The dual match will now be on Friday, Nov. 18th and will take place in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana Wrestling has not competed at Simon...
iuhoosiers.com
Schneider Set to Compete in ITA All-American Championships
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's tennis redshirt-junior Lara Schneider will travel to Cary, N.C. as she represents the Hoosiers in the week long ITA All-American Championships from Oct. 1- Oct. 9. Schneider will be representing the Hoosiers in singles matches only. She held a record of 19-7 in singles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Field Hockey to Host Rutgers and Penn State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– Coming off a 1-1 weekend, Indiana stands at 7-4 entering an important weekend against two ranked Big Ten opponents on Friday and Sunday against No. 21 Rutgers and No. 6 Penn State, respectively. The games will be Indiana's first home matchups against...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis to Compete at ITAs and Michigan State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– The Indiana Men's Tennis team is preparing for two major tournaments that begin this weekend. The Hoosiers will send players to Tulsa, Okla. for the 2022 ITA Men's All-American Championships and the Spartan Invite at East Lansing, Mich. The ITA Men's All-American...
iuhoosiers.com
Thursday Takeaways: at Nebraska
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Roadtrip number two is on deck for the Indiana football program and head coach Tom Allen talked to the media on Thursday (Sept. 29) in front of a trip to Nebraska for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Big Ten Network. Below is a partial transcript...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana University Students Invited to Line-Up Early for Best Seats at Highly-Anticipated Hoosier Hysteria by Smithville Event Oct. 7
Bloomington, Ind. - Don't miss your chance to be a part of one of the most highly-anticipated Hoosier Hysteria by Smithville events in Indiana Basketball program history. All Indiana University students are invited to be a part of the fun next Friday, Oct. 7, at the free season tip-off event at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The event officially gets underway at 7 p.m., but IU students are invited to begin lining up at Noon at the southeast corner of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iuhoosiers.com
First Round Suspended in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team was unable to conclude the first round at the Evie Odom Invitational due to gusting winds at the Princess Anne Country Club on Thursday afternoon. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Evie Odom Invitational • Virginia Beach, Va. Princess Anne Country Club.
Comments / 0