This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
KENS 5
VERIFY: Fact-checking what was said during the Texas gubernatorial debate
EDINBURG, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and his challenger in November, Beto O’Rourke, faced off in a debate in the Rio Grande Valley Friday night. During the back and forth, there were claims that we set out to verify. Border security was a major issue on the debate...
cw39.com
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
Texas Has One of the Safest College Towns in United States
A city in Texas has been named as one of the safest college towns in the country, and it's even higher in the rankings since last year. It's also the only city in Texas that made the Top 50 list for both 2021 and 2022. Safest College Towns in America.
You can now take a self-driving Lyft in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — If you use rideshares, getting around Austin is about to be a little bit different. Lyft is now offering the option of a self-driving car for the same price as a normal ride. Austin joins Miami and Las Vegas as the third city where Lyft riders can hail an autonomous ride.
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Pflugerville (Pflugerville, TX)
According to the Pflugerville officials, a pedestrian crash was reported on Wednesday night. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 9:40 p.m. on West Pecan Drive between Foothill Farms Loop and Central [..]
Need a quick bite to eat? Texas taco restaurant ranked among best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the best of things around Texas, the country, and even the world there are only a few publications that truly do it right, and when we’re talking about something to eat in Texas is among the best, you know it’s legit.
Austin seeks overhaul to 1978 cemetery rules; Save Austin Cemeteries founder concerned with changes
After a decades-long process, the City of Austin may update its cemetery rules early next year for the first time in 45 years.
KENS 5
Big Tex at 70: Face-lifted and fine-tuned, the icon is ready for State Fair of Texas 2022
DALLAS — Yes, he's 70 years old. Yes, he's had a facelift or two. But with his electronics and animatronics getting one last checkup on Thursday, Big Tex is officially ready for his 2022 debut. "Big Tex is a 55-foot tall cowboy that is in love with Texas," said...
No New Texas Longhorns Coach He’s Just Selling His Old Austin Home
When you think of a major college football coach putting his home up for sale, you think that a coaching change is imminent. That's not the case here. Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was named the burnt orange and white's coach in 2021. Because of the quick move he and his family needed to make from Alabama, they had to find a place quick. So this move is more because they found a better place in Austin, Texas and selling their current living quarters.
KENS 5
Gov. Abbott and Beto O'Rourke go head-to-head in debate for Texas governor
EDINBURG, Texas — The governor's race is the biggest Texas race coming up in the midterm elections and Friday Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent Beto O'Rourke faced off in what may be their only debate before Election Day. They covered issues ranging from the border, gun control, abortion,...
hellogeorgetown.com
UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!
October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
2 dead in Leander crash at RM 2243, 183A Toll
The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage road southbound and 2243, according to the department's Facebook page.
KENS 5
How to avoid hurricane relief charity schemes
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texans are extremely generous, but schemers lurk out there to take advantage of tragedy knowing people will donate. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) shares tips on making sure whatever you give really assists those truly in need. The impulse is to give what you can...
Waterloo Coffee Co. opens in Georgetown
Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. (Courtesy of Waterloo Coffee Co.) Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. The shop serves coffee made from Texas roasted coffee beans and offers signature drinks, such as a wildflower latte and the Summertime Sunday Tea. 737-738-4453. www.instagram.com/waterloocoffeecompany.
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
Report: Austin area sees median rent cost almost double in a year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites, get ready to open your wallets because Austin saw the largest increase in rent across the U.S. in the last year, according to a new study. A new report from Dwellsy, a rental market search website, found that the Austin area saw an increase of 86% in the cost of monthly rent in the time period of August 2021 to August 2022.
Austin airport braces for busy October
Tons of travelers pouring in and out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport — that’s what airport officials expect in October, with many major events taking place in Austin.
Solution to the sticky bug poop on cars? More bugs.
Fed up with the aphid excrement glazed over your car? Well, at least one couple living in Austin decided to take the issue into their own hands — or the hands of nearly 50,000 ladybugs, that is.
Your power provider may still not be ready for another extreme weather emergency
AUSTIN, Texas — A new Texas law requires electric companies to give the State detailed information about how they will respond to a weather emergency. Senate Bill 3, passed by the 87th Texas legislature, requires the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) to analyze weather emergency operations plans of all power entities.
