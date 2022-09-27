ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

You can now take a self-driving Lyft in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — If you use rideshares, getting around Austin is about to be a little bit different. Lyft is now offering the option of a self-driving car for the same price as a normal ride. Austin joins Miami and Las Vegas as the third city where Lyft riders can hail an autonomous ride.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Prices#Economy#Compensation#Living Wage#Food Drink
101.5 KNUE

No New Texas Longhorns Coach He’s Just Selling His Old Austin Home

When you think of a major college football coach putting his home up for sale, you think that a coaching change is imminent. That's not the case here. Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was named the burnt orange and white's coach in 2021. Because of the quick move he and his family needed to make from Alabama, they had to find a place quick. So this move is more because they found a better place in Austin, Texas and selling their current living quarters.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

UPDATE: The Hacienda at Georgetown Coming to Georgetown!

October 1, 2022 – The Hacienda at Georgetown has named it’s new executive director!. “[Annika] DiNoki joins Watermark Communities with nearly 15 years of experience in the luxury senior living housing and healthcare industries, most recently serving as regional director of operations at Transforming Age in Washington state,” the company said. “In this new role, DiNovi brings her rich expertise to the Georgetown community to ensure residents’ well-being and a higher level of hospitality. ”
GEORGETOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KENS 5

How to avoid hurricane relief charity schemes

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Texans are extremely generous, but schemers lurk out there to take advantage of tragedy knowing people will donate. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) shares tips on making sure whatever you give really assists those truly in need. The impulse is to give what you can...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Waterloo Coffee Co. opens in Georgetown

Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. (Courtesy of Waterloo Coffee Co.) Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. The shop serves coffee made from Texas roasted coffee beans and offers signature drinks, such as a wildflower latte and the Summertime Sunday Tea. 737-738-4453. www.instagram.com/waterloocoffeecompany.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Report: Austin area sees median rent cost almost double in a year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austinites, get ready to open your wallets because Austin saw the largest increase in rent across the U.S. in the last year, according to a new study. A new report from Dwellsy, a rental market search website, found that the Austin area saw an increase of 86% in the cost of monthly rent in the time period of August 2021 to August 2022.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy