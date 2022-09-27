Read full article on original website
Sullivan Independent News
SHS Lady Eagles Win Conference Championship
The Lady Eagles softball team on Thursday completed an undefeated run in the Four Rivers Conference. Sullivan kept racking in the accolades with another flawless performance, winning 20-1 against St. James. Sullivan went 7-0 in FRC play and improved to 10-8 overall. Kayla Ulrich and Jaedin Blankenship each rocked a...
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Munday has a night for Trojans on Wednesday
POST FALLS — Senior Kylie Munday had 10 kills, 20 assists, five blocks, 15 digs and seven aces for Post Falls in a 25-16, 25-10, 26-28, 25-11 Inland Empire League win over the Lakeland Hawks on Wednesday at The Arena. Post Falls, Lakeland and Lake City entered the night...
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Hannah James scores four goals for Pullman girls soccer;
Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Pullman 5, Shadle Park 0: Hannah James scored four goals and the Greyhounds (4-4, 3-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-7, 1-3) in a GSL 2A game. Lakeside 1, Freeman 0: Ayanna Tobeck scored in the first minute,...
