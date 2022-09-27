ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

bigislandnow.com

Mattress Fire Put Out in Hilo Apartment

No injuries were reported when a mattress caught fire in a Hilo apartment building Wednesday night. Firefighters responded at 9:38 p.m. to Kino‘ole Street where they found a mattress and box spring inside a third-story bedroom in the Lincoln Courtside Apartments smoldering. Crews removed the items and extinguished the fire by 9:45 p.m., the Hawai‘i Fire Department reported.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Search continues for possible missing diver on Hawaii Island

KEAAU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a possible missing diver last seen Monday afternoon in waters near the cliffs in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau. Rescue crews responded Monday to a report of a man that was last seen approximately 300 yards off-shore sometime after 1:00 p.m. at...
KITV.com

Discovery of rainbow fentanyl pills prompts warning from Big Island police

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police issued a warning to the public, and families in particular, after a recent drug bust recovered rainbow fentanyl pills. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, since issuing a warning about the dangers of fentanyl in June 2022, officers have found rainbow fentanyl on the western side of the island.
bigislandnow.com

M 4.5 Quake Rumbles Near Kīlauea Volcano

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake rattled the southwest rift zone of Kīlauea volcano this afternoon. No tsunami is expected, according to the National Weather Service. The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes, according to Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, or HVO. According to the U.S....
the university of hawai'i system

UH alumna 1st Obama Foundation scholar from Hawaiʻi

The Obama Foundation has selected University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and UH Hilo alumna Kealohakuʻualohakuʻupokiʻi Balaz for its prestigious scholars program. Balaz is the first person from Hawaiʻi to be selected for the program since its inception in 2018. Balaz earned her doctor of...
bigislandvideonews.com

Arrest Made In Connection With Puna Shooting

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Police have initiated an attempted murder investigation following a shooting incident in the Eden Roc subdivision on Monday night. UPDATE – (11 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27) 40-year-old Shane Fann was arrested following a report of a man who had been shot in the Mountain...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii County Council to consider bill to restrict where guns are carried

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Council is set to consider a new proposal to restrict where guns could be carried. Bill 220 would bar carrying of concealed and unconcealed firearms in so-called “sensitive places.” That would include areas like schools, parks, hospitals, churches, social gatherings and government facilities.
the university of hawai'i system

Vulcan golf teams finish strong at season opener

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s and men’s golf teams opened their seasons with strong finishes at the Saint Martin’s University Bishop Invitational, held September 23–24. The women’s golf team claimed fourth place and the men’s golf team finished fifth. More on...
hawaiinewsnow.com

14 years after a mom’s disappearance, her family continues search for answers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been 14 years since the disappearance of Big Island resident Marlo Moku and her family is still looking for any sign of her. When Marlo Moku’s youngest sister, Kawehi Moku, received an MAILE AMBER alert about a missing teenager last Friday, it took her back 14 years ago ― when Marlo Moku didn’t come home.
bigislandnow.com

Police Investigate Shooting Incident in East Hawai‘i that Left 1 Person Injured

Authorities have initiated an attempted murder investigation following a shooting incident in Puna that left one person injured on Monday night. Hawai‘i Police were called shortly after 9:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a man being shot. According to an HPD press release, the 42-year-old man called police dispatch reporting that he had been shot and was driving himself to get treatment.
KHON2

23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
hawaiinewsnow.com

Court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
