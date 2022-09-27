Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Mattress Fire Put Out in Hilo Apartment
No injuries were reported when a mattress caught fire in a Hilo apartment building Wednesday night. Firefighters responded at 9:38 p.m. to Kino‘ole Street where they found a mattress and box spring inside a third-story bedroom in the Lincoln Courtside Apartments smoldering. Crews removed the items and extinguished the fire by 9:45 p.m., the Hawai‘i Fire Department reported.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search continues for possible missing diver on Hawaii Island
KEAAU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a possible missing diver last seen Monday afternoon in waters near the cliffs in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau. Rescue crews responded Monday to a report of a man that was last seen approximately 300 yards off-shore sometime after 1:00 p.m. at...
More warrior tryouts to be in new Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent. The show is still looking for more warriors.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crisis at Hilo Medical Center puts new spotlight on staffing, bed shortages at Hawaii hospitals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The patient care crisis at Hilo Medical Center is drawing the attention of lawmakers and helping spur a broader conversation about staffing and bed shortages at hospitals statewide. On Tuesday, state Senate Health and Human Services Committee Chair Jarrett Keohokalole. will tour the Hawaii Island facility to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
Keauhou Bay development making waves among the community as plans change
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The development of Keauhou Bay on the Island of Hawaii is making some waves. As some residents speak out against the project, Kamehameha Schools has changed its plans for the area. Planning for development is heading into the Environmental Impact Study part of the process....
KITV.com
Discovery of rainbow fentanyl pills prompts warning from Big Island police
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police issued a warning to the public, and families in particular, after a recent drug bust recovered rainbow fentanyl pills. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, since issuing a warning about the dangers of fentanyl in June 2022, officers have found rainbow fentanyl on the western side of the island.
bigislandnow.com
M 4.5 Quake Rumbles Near Kīlauea Volcano
A 4.5 magnitude earthquake rattled the southwest rift zone of Kīlauea volcano this afternoon. No tsunami is expected, according to the National Weather Service. The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes, according to Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, or HVO. According to the U.S....
the university of hawai'i system
UH alumna 1st Obama Foundation scholar from Hawaiʻi
The Obama Foundation has selected University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and UH Hilo alumna Kealohakuʻualohakuʻupokiʻi Balaz for its prestigious scholars program. Balaz is the first person from Hawaiʻi to be selected for the program since its inception in 2018. Balaz earned her doctor of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigislandvideonews.com
Arrest Made In Connection With Puna Shooting
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Police have initiated an attempted murder investigation following a shooting incident in the Eden Roc subdivision on Monday night. UPDATE – (11 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27) 40-year-old Shane Fann was arrested following a report of a man who had been shot in the Mountain...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County Council to consider bill to restrict where guns are carried
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Council is set to consider a new proposal to restrict where guns could be carried. Bill 220 would bar carrying of concealed and unconcealed firearms in so-called “sensitive places.” That would include areas like schools, parks, hospitals, churches, social gatherings and government facilities.
the university of hawai'i system
Vulcan golf teams finish strong at season opener
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s and men’s golf teams opened their seasons with strong finishes at the Saint Martin’s University Bishop Invitational, held September 23–24. The women’s golf team claimed fourth place and the men’s golf team finished fifth. More on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
14 years after a mom’s disappearance, her family continues search for answers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It has been 14 years since the disappearance of Big Island resident Marlo Moku and her family is still looking for any sign of her. When Marlo Moku’s youngest sister, Kawehi Moku, received an MAILE AMBER alert about a missing teenager last Friday, it took her back 14 years ago ― when Marlo Moku didn’t come home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bigislandnow.com
Retired Law Enforcement Officer Sentenced to 46 Months for Cruise Ship Assault
A Nevada man was sentenced to nearly four years imprisonment and one year of supervised release after he was found guilty for assaulting an elderly passenger while on a cruise ship in Hilo in 2018. On Monday, 78-year-old John McAvay appeared before United States District Judge Jill A. Otake who...
bigislandnow.com
Police Investigate Shooting Incident in East Hawai‘i that Left 1 Person Injured
Authorities have initiated an attempted murder investigation following a shooting incident in Puna that left one person injured on Monday night. Hawai‘i Police were called shortly after 9:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a man being shot. According to an HPD press release, the 42-year-old man called police dispatch reporting that he had been shot and was driving himself to get treatment.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grand jury indicts 52-year-old suspect in Hawaii Island abduction that’s rattled community
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted the 52-year-old suspect accused in a disturbing abduction and crime spree that’s rattled Hawaii Island. Duncan Mahi was indicted Wednesday on 11 counts, including kidnapping, terroristic threatening and sex assault. Ahead of the indictment, Mahi was in court Wednesday for a...
23 gun-related offenses in Big Island camp shooting: HPD
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have completed the investigation into a shooting incident at a Boy Scout camp near Honokaʻa in August. The shooting, which left a boy dead, is believed to be accidental and no foul play is suspected in the incident. According to police, a boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Court filings detail Hawaii teen’s harrowing ordeal at hands of alleged kidnapper
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of abducting a Big Island teen from a beach was equipped with zip ties, made her smoke crystal meth multiple times and then left her shackled in a bus overnight, police say in newly-released court documents that provide the first complete picture of the victim’s harrowing ordeal.
KITV.com
Big Island police have identified a suspect in investigation of horse found shot to death
HONOMU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have identified a suspect in the ongoing investigation of a horse found shot to death in the Honomu area. On Monday, September 19, 2022, Hilo police responded to reports of a horse that had been shot and killed near Akaka Falls Road in Honomu. Officers arrived to find the deceased horse had been shot once in the torso.
Comments / 2