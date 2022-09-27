Authorities have initiated an attempted murder investigation following a shooting incident in Puna that left one person injured on Monday night. Hawai‘i Police were called shortly after 9:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a man being shot. According to an HPD press release, the 42-year-old man called police dispatch reporting that he had been shot and was driving himself to get treatment.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO