ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State Kicker Parker Lewis Ruled Eligible By NCAA

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X1wz9_0iCvJWAx00

Lewis was the second USC transfer in as many years to have an eligibility issue upon his arrival.

As first reported by Joey Kaufman of The Columbus Dispatch and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow , Ohio State junior kicker Parker Lewis has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.

Lewis, who transferred from USC this summer, did not participate in preseason camp as the Buckeyes awaited word on his status. He began practicing with the team in the week leading up to the 21-10 win over Notre Dame, however.

It’s unclear what role Lewis will have on this year’s team, as sixth-year senior and reigning Lou Groza Award finalist Noah Ruggles will likely continue to handle field goal and extra point opportunities, where he’s 2-for-3 and 27-for-27 on the season, respectively.

He could help with longer field goals, though, as he went 17-of-22 – including a 52-yarder – to earn All-Pac-12 honors for the Trojans last season. Ruggles, meanwhile, is just 7-of-13 on kicks longer than 40 yards in his career.

Lewis could also give the Buckeyes another option on kickoffs, as freshman walk-on Jayden Fielding has converted just 17-of-33 kickoffs for touchbacks this season, which ranks 77th among Football Bowl Subdivision teams. He has notably had two kickoffs land out of bounds, as well.

On the other hand, Lewis recorded touchbacks on 27-of-34 kickoffs during his sophomore season at USC, which ranked 11th among FBS kickers. If he took over that role, it could allow Fielding to redshirt this season, assuming he doesn’t kick in any more games moving forward.

This marked the second straight year that Ohio State waited until several weeks into the season to find out the eligibility of a transfer from USC, as fifth-year senior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote missed one game last fall while waiting to be cleared by the NCAA.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Tim Walton Praises Jyaire Brown For Response To Questionable Interference

Ohio State Not Putting Timetable On Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Return From Injury

Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Tim Walton Preview Homecoming Matchup Against Rutgers

Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player Of The Week

Ohio State Names Three Players Of The Game Vs. Wisconsin

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Wisconsin

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !

Comments / 0

Related
Eleven Warriors

Get Dumped Then, Rutgers

The Buckeyes have demolished many opponents in the 100 years of Ohio Stadium, and it's time for them to add another to the list. Ohio State plays Rutgers today, and we all know how this story ends. The Buckeyes are a perfect 8-0 against the Scarlet Knights, outscoring them 428-88 in those games while scoring more than 50 points six times.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Garrett Stover Enjoying His Cousin’s Breakout Season and Plans More Visits to Ohio State, A Preview of OSU’s Upcoming Recruiting Weekend

It’s going to be pretty hard to top last weekend’s Ohio State visit for four-star 2024 safety Garrett Stover. Not only did the Ohio product fully take in the atmosphere of the blackout in OSU’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin, but he watched his cousin, Ohio State tight end Cade Stover, have a career night. In the win, Stover caught four passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns. This was on the heels of a three-catch, 81-yard performance against Toledo the week before.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Former Buckeye goes from playing in The Shoe to customizing own

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than six years ago, Kato Mitchell began mixing his love for art and football. Former Buckeye Kato Mitchell has a custom cleats business. Mitchell has always had a love for art, and his business allows him to combine his passions. He recently went viral for...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Depth And Injury Questions Remain At Cornerback As Ryan Day Says Freshmen JK Johnson, Jyaire Brown Will Continue to See "Significant Time"

Ohio State’s cornerback situation didn’t cost it against Wisconsin, and it’s not likely to negatively impact Saturday’s matchup with Rutgers’ 111th-ranked passing offense. Considering the ongoing injury issues and general lack of depth at the position, though, it will remain among the biggest question marks...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Eleven Warriors

Damarion Witten Says Getting an Ohio State Offer Was “An Honor,” Daevin Hobbs Receives an Offer from the Buckeyes, Kylan Fox Will Visit Columbus Saturday

Four-star Ohio 2024 tight end Damarion Witten is becoming more comfortable with Ohio State after each visit to Columbus. The Glenville product camped with the Buckeyes in June alongside several of his high school teammates, then made his way back to OSU for gameday trips in September for the Notre Dame and Wisconsin games.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Kickers#Rutgers University#American Football#College Football#Usc#The Columbus Dispatch#Fbs
The Spun

Look: A Heisman Trophy Frontrunner Has Emerged After Week 4

The Heisman Trophy won't be handed out for another two-plus months, but already the race for the award is taking shape. Right now, it looks like one quarterback is clear-cut leader in the clubhouse, at least according to the oddsmakers. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is at an overwhelming 13-10 to...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Robert Griffin III explains why he ranked Ohio State above Alabama

Robert Griffin III has Georgia No. 1 in his ranking, and Ohio State ahead of Alabama as the Crimson Tide get set for a game at Arkansas this week. During an interview with The Spun, Griffin explained his reasoning. “Just because Alabama has struggled at times this year,” he said....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC4 Columbus

Scores and highlights for Week 7 of high school football

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week seven of Football Friday Nite is here and conference play is in full swing with four weeks left in the regular season. The FFN game of the week pits Ohio Capital Conference Ohio division rivals New Albany against rival Gahanna. The schools are located 10 minutes apart but the game […]
GAHANNA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Eleven Warriors

Rutgers Game Trailer Has Us Ready Ready For a Fight

Ohio State is ready for a fight when Rutgers comes to Columbus this weekend. "When the bell goes ding, ding, that's time to go. When the bell goes ding, ding, make sure your mind is ready to go for a fight," Larry Johnson said in the trailer. "It's about time we take the dog in you – the dogs gotta come out today. Let me say it again, the dog in you has gotta come out today. We gotta unleash ourselves today."
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Whitehall for a matchup between New Albany vs. Gahanna Lincoln. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Local Cantina owner acquires Liberty Tavern in Powell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new owner at the Liberty Tavern in Powell and it’s a familiar name. George Tanchevski, the founder of Orange Umbrella Restaurants, which includes the Local Cantina brand as well as other concepts, has acquired the restaurant and bar at 50 S. Liberty St. “We saw a good […]
POWELL, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
OHIO STATE
103.3 WKFR

Here’s Why Columbus Ohio Was Once Called “Test City, USA”

This is not what I expected to learn when binge-watching the new Victoria's Secret documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. The documentary, by the way, is incredibly eye-opening, especially for us millennial ladies who had to survive the size 00 era of fashion. However, aside from the often horrifying revelations throughout the series, one fact about the city of Columbus, Ohio caught my attention.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy