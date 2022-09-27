ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KVIA

Chihuahuas fall to Reno Aces in PCL championship game, 6-2

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - The season came to an end Friday night in Las Vegas for the El Paso Chihuahuas. The Chihuahuas lost to the Reno Aces, 6-2 in the Pacific Coast League championship game. Reno now advances to Sunday's Triple-A championship game where they will play the winner of...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Week 5 Sweet Play of the Week: Bel Air Highlanders

EL PASO, Texas - The Sweet Play of the Week for week 5 of the high school football season went to the Bel Air Highlanders. As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week the entire team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons. The Highlanders are also this...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Heather Wilson delivers UTEP 2022 State of the University Address; highlights record-breaking accomplishments

EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP President Heather Wilson delivered the annual State of the University Address Wednesday, citing fundraising, research and graduation records. Wilson announced the University raised $38.9 million during FY2022 to support scholarships and fellowships, facilities and faculty. “This historic level of support will allow us to improve...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso man travels to Orlando in response to Hurricane Ian

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is making the journey from his home in Texas to Orlando, Florida as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Humberto “Beto” Flores left El Paso on Tuesday with an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Reports of shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso holds watch parties throughout the city for the Texas governor race

EL PASO, Texas -- The first and possibly only in-person debate for the Texas governor race was held Friday night, and watch parties were held throughout the city. Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat opponent Beto O’Rourke went head -to-head discussing immigration, gun control, and abortion. Both watch parties were packed with supporters, many of who believe their candidate won the debate.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

StormTRACK Weather: Mix of sun and clouds for Friday

El Paso, Texas- Clouds will continue to trek into the Borderland before clearing by the weekend. Afternoon highs will top off in the mid-to-upper 80s across the region. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition opens Friday at Sunland Park Mall

EL PASO, Texas -- Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition opens Friday at Sunland Park Mall. Noah Espinola with See Global Entertainment joined ABC-7 at noon to discuss the experience. Tickets start at $22.20 for adults and $16.94 for children (ages 4-12). Discounts are available for seniors, students, military and family bundles.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Routine lab work leads to leukemia diagnosis for El Paso boy

EL PASO, Texas -- A mother advocated on behalf of her son and unknowingly helped uncover a potentially lethal disease lurking out of sight. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. ABC-7 is profiling an El Paso family who endured treatment. Maria Gonzalez was concerned about her son, Frank. She thought...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief bids farewell to the region

EL PASO, Texas -- Friday is the final day U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez will oversee the sector. Chief Chavez will leave to become the new Chief Patrol Agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Chavez has 27 years of experience in border security and law...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Project Linus takes handcraft blankets to Providence Children’s Hospital

EL PASO, Texas–Several kids at Providence Children's Hospital were smiling from ear to ear after they received a handcrafted blanket as part of Project Linus. For 20 years, Project Linus has been handcrafting blankets and delivering them to the children’s hospitals’ smallest patients to bring warmth and comfort to their day.
EL PASO, TX

