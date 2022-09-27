EL PASO, Texas -- The first and possibly only in-person debate for the Texas governor race was held Friday night, and watch parties were held throughout the city. Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat opponent Beto O’Rourke went head -to-head discussing immigration, gun control, and abortion. Both watch parties were packed with supporters, many of who believe their candidate won the debate.

