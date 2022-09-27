Read full article on original website
Chihuahuas fall to Reno Aces in PCL championship game, 6-2
LAS VEGAS, Nevada - The season came to an end Friday night in Las Vegas for the El Paso Chihuahuas. The Chihuahuas lost to the Reno Aces, 6-2 in the Pacific Coast League championship game. Reno now advances to Sunday's Triple-A championship game where they will play the winner of...
Week 5 Sweet Play of the Week: Bel Air Highlanders
EL PASO, Texas - The Sweet Play of the Week for week 5 of the high school football season went to the Bel Air Highlanders. As winners of the Sweet Play of the Week the entire team received a box of cupcakes courtesy of Albertsons. The Highlanders are also this...
Heather Wilson delivers UTEP 2022 State of the University Address; highlights record-breaking accomplishments
EL PASO, Texas -- UTEP President Heather Wilson delivered the annual State of the University Address Wednesday, citing fundraising, research and graduation records. Wilson announced the University raised $38.9 million during FY2022 to support scholarships and fellowships, facilities and faculty. “This historic level of support will allow us to improve...
El Paso man travels to Orlando in response to Hurricane Ian
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is making the journey from his home in Texas to Orlando, Florida as a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Humberto “Beto” Flores left El Paso on Tuesday with an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) to help people affected by Hurricane Ian.
Reports of shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to reports of a shooting at Montana and La Luna St. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks. BE PART...
El Paso holds watch parties throughout the city for the Texas governor race
EL PASO, Texas -- The first and possibly only in-person debate for the Texas governor race was held Friday night, and watch parties were held throughout the city. Republican Governor Greg Abbott and Democrat opponent Beto O’Rourke went head -to-head discussing immigration, gun control, and abortion. Both watch parties were packed with supporters, many of who believe their candidate won the debate.
StormTRACK Weather: Mix of sun and clouds for Friday
El Paso, Texas- Clouds will continue to trek into the Borderland before clearing by the weekend. Afternoon highs will top off in the mid-to-upper 80s across the region. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition opens Friday at Sunland Park Mall
EL PASO, Texas -- Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition opens Friday at Sunland Park Mall. Noah Espinola with See Global Entertainment joined ABC-7 at noon to discuss the experience. Tickets start at $22.20 for adults and $16.94 for children (ages 4-12). Discounts are available for seniors, students, military and family bundles.
Routine lab work leads to leukemia diagnosis for El Paso boy
EL PASO, Texas -- A mother advocated on behalf of her son and unknowingly helped uncover a potentially lethal disease lurking out of sight. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. ABC-7 is profiling an El Paso family who endured treatment. Maria Gonzalez was concerned about her son, Frank. She thought...
Borderland veterans head to Washington D.C. for first Honor Flight since pandemic
EL PASO, Texas -- Veterans from across the Borderland are currently on the trip of a lifetime. A group of 35 veterans left for our nation's capital Thursday as apart of the Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso. The mission of the Honor Flight is to celebrate...
El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief bids farewell to the region
EL PASO, Texas -- Friday is the final day U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez will oversee the sector. Chief Chavez will leave to become the new Chief Patrol Agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Chavez has 27 years of experience in border security and law...
21st Annual McDonald’s awards recognizes six individuals that have made an impact in the community
EL PASO, TEXAS - McDonald's held the Triunfadores Awards in celebration of Hispanic Heritage month. McDonald’s honored six individuals for their professional achievements and dedication to serving the community and helping others. According to McDonald's, the six honorees have shown they are great role models for our community's youth...
Congresswoman asks DOJ to open hate crime investigation into migrant shooting in Hudspeth County
EL PASO, Texas -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, D - El Paso, is calling on the department of justice to investigate the shooting death of a migrant this week. "I am publicly calling on the DOJ to investigate this as a hate crime," said Escobar. A former warden and his brother...
Project Linus takes handcraft blankets to Providence Children’s Hospital
EL PASO, Texas–Several kids at Providence Children's Hospital were smiling from ear to ear after they received a handcrafted blanket as part of Project Linus. For 20 years, Project Linus has been handcrafting blankets and delivering them to the children’s hospitals’ smallest patients to bring warmth and comfort to their day.
Canutillo Superintendent Galaviz: ‘Elected officials — you’re not above if we say no’
The Canutillo Independent School District board censured longtime Trustee Blanca Trout on Tuesday night after she was accused of knowingly violating school board policy and Texas election law during Canutillo High School’s homecoming parade. Trout drove her truck, which was draped in banners bearing her name, in the parade,...
