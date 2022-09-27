Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin, Mark Stoops don't need Auburn or Nebraska to make College Football Playoff | Opinion
The success of Lane Kiffin, Mark Stoops should attract interest from other schools. Why leave a good thing, especially with a bigger playoff coming?
HometownLife.com
College football quarterback rankings start with C.J. Stroud but end with SEC feel
The best teams and the best quarterbacks in the Bowl Subdivision reside in the SEC. There are a few obvious exceptions to the rule: No. 3 Ohio State and quarterback C.J. Stroud might be better than any individual team or quarterback in the SEC, respectively. It's in the depth of...
atozsports.com
Where ESPN ranks Tennessee among the undefeated teams in college football
The Tennessee Vols are one of 21 college football teams that are still undefeated. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Bill Connelly ranked the remaining unbeaten teams in college football. And he has the Vols as the sixth-best undefeated team. From ESPN:. It’s still early, but Josh Heupel’s Vols have thus far...
Paul Finebaum "Fairly Concerned" About 1 College Football Team
The majority of college football teams are going to be playing in-conference games this week, giving us some extremely impactful games that could completely change the national title landscape. For ESPN's Paul Finebaum, there's one team that he's "fairly concerned" about heading into Week 5. That team is reigning SEC...
NBC Washington
Penn State, LSU Top List of College Football's Toughest Road Environments
Penn State, LSU top list of college football’s toughest road environments originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. College football rivalries are intense on the field, and that intensity can be even greater in the stands. Massive stadiums, passionate fan bases and proud traditions all add to the sport’s biggest...
FOX Sports
Are Alabama and Clemson on upset alert? Featuring Geoff Schwartz | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by Geoff Schwartz to preview the biggest matchups in Week 5 of the college football season. RJ and Geoff share their thoughts about the upcoming games between Kentucky-Ole Miss, NC State-Clemson, and Alabama-Arkansas, and discuss the biggest storylines about these matchups.
Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker among six players to make the Maxwell Award’s Weekly Honor Roll
It was a big week for Tennessee, who got an impressive win over Florida that helped solidify the Volunteers as a viable SEC contender. And leading the way for Tennessee was Hendon Hooker. Putting together a game where he simply sparkled. Hendon was named the The Maxwell Award Player of the Week for his outstanding performance in sparking the home win for Tennessee. Last week, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix won the award for his sensational showing in a win over BYU. Nix accounted for five touchdowns in the Oregon win. The Maxwell Football Club awards the Maxwell Award, annually given to the nation’s top...
FOX Sports
Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama headline the Week 5 Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt
On the Week 5 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt" Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. Also included are the Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers.
