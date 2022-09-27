It was a big week for Tennessee, who got an impressive win over Florida that helped solidify the Volunteers as a viable SEC contender. And leading the way for Tennessee was Hendon Hooker. Putting together a game where he simply sparkled. Hendon was named the The Maxwell Award Player of the Week for his outstanding performance in sparking the home win for Tennessee. Last week, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix won the award for his sensational showing in a win over BYU. Nix accounted for five touchdowns in the Oregon win. The Maxwell Football Club awards the Maxwell Award, annually given to the nation’s top...

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO