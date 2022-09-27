SIMI VALLEY, CA- The Renegades women's golf program stepped on the course at Los Robles Greens on Monday, they sat firmly in driver seat to determine their leaderboard outcome. The ladies made the decision to climb the board as freshman Maci Mills (Frontier High School) posted a commanding 77 to lead the ladies to a second-place team finish in the match. The ladies are currently in third place in the overall conference standings with all the ladies in the top 25 in individual rankings. The program takes the course again next Monday and Wednesday at Woodley Lakes and Antelope Valley Country Club.

