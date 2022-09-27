The Gaffney High School Band of Gold has had many heavy struggles this last week after being informed by their beloved director Billy Asis that he would be resigning and his last day would in fact be the day before the heavily anticipated first competition at Burns High School. The C. Phillip McIntyre Tournament of Bands on Saturday, September 24th was the date for the Band of Gold. The Band of Gold was in the Class V silver division against other high schools such as Robinson, Franklin, and Woodmont. The Band of Gold started their day at 10:30 a.m. with some good old team building to ensure the family that is the band has time to have fun together with things such as football, ultimate frisbee, board games, and more! After a practice and some lunch provided by the lovely booster club the band was off and on their way. With show music such as Ice Rain, House of the Rising Sun, and Eventual Order The Band of Gold was ready to “Steal their lunch money.” At 5:45 p.m. the Band of Gold put on their first performance of the season with a solid run with hopes of making first place. The band emerged after the performance with a 1st place percussion award and 3rd place in the 5A division. The night ended with a glorious performance from College WCU Pride of the Mountains band who put on an AMAZING show for everyone at the tournament to enjoy with their stand tunes used for football games, and popular songs like We Don’t Talk About Bruno! The Band of Gold has a lot to improve on, no run through of the show will ever be perfect. With new director Mr. Norris, hopefully the band can pull through this season and learn new things! The Band of Gold’s eyes are locked onto state for this year to show all the truly glitters, is gold.

GAFFNEY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO