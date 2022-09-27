Humboldt, IA – The Humboldt Dance Team will be hosting another ‘Fill the Truck’ event at the Humboldt High School Homecoming Football game on Sept. 30 from 6-7:45 p.m. They will be set up at High School in between the admission gate and concession stand collecting clothing and food items for people in need. There will also be a bucket for monetary donations. The final proceeds from the collection bucket will be split between Moffitt, Peace Creak, and Lazy J Rescues.

HUMBOLDT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO