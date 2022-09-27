Read full article on original website
Related
977thebolt.com
William “Bill” Verbrugge
Graveside services for William “Bill” Verbrugge, of Humboldt, and Gene and Anna Mae Verbrugge will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, September 30th. at Union Cemetery in Humboldt. The Mason-Lindhart Funeral & Cremation Service of Humboldt is assisting the family.
977thebolt.com
Humboldt Dance Team ‘Fill the Truck’ event on Friday at Homecoming Football game
Humboldt, IA – The Humboldt Dance Team will be hosting another ‘Fill the Truck’ event at the Humboldt High School Homecoming Football game on Sept. 30 from 6-7:45 p.m. They will be set up at High School in between the admission gate and concession stand collecting clothing and food items for people in need. There will also be a bucket for monetary donations. The final proceeds from the collection bucket will be split between Moffitt, Peace Creak, and Lazy J Rescues.
Comments / 0