Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism
Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
KCRG.com
Waterloo man recovering after being shot Wednesday morning
500 Iowa Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to help hurricane victims. The Iowa Red Cross sent 500 volunteers down to southwest Florida to help people devastated by Hurricane Ian. USDA nomination for Iowan advances in Congress. Updated: 5 hours ago. The nomination for an eastern Iowa native to work...
KCRG.com
Iowa Dept. of Transportation to hold public meeting over Boyson Road interchange
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is holding a public information meeting on Thursday about the proposed rebuild of the Boyson Road Interchange. DOT staff said the meeting won’t involve a formal presentation, but the proposed interchange will be discussed. The meeting will be in-person, but...
KCRG.com
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
Cedar River Bridge in Cedar Rapids Will Soon Close For the Winter
[UPDATED THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 9:30 a.m. after receiving updated information from the City of Cedar Rapids]. If you thought the road construction season in Cedar Rapids was about to end, you thought wrong. The city has announced one of the city's bridges over the Cedar River will be closing to traffic early next week.
KIMT
Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor
MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
Firefighters Put Out Combine Fire In Northeast Iowa Field
Harvest is underway which means not only will there be more heavy machinery moving around the roadways, but there is an increased chance of field fires as well. Tuesday afternoon the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a combine fire. Firefighters arrived at the call in a field at 2962 185th St to find a combine that was partly engulfed in flames.
KWQC
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty to federal civil rights violation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Iowa State Patrol trooper accused of assaulting a motorcycle rider during a traffic stop in 2017 pleaded guilty Monday in connection with the case. Robert James Smith, 58, pleaded guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law in U.S. District Court, Cedar...
KCRG.com
Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshals with the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said they arrested a man wanted on one federal warrant and 11 local warrants on Wednesday in Anamosa. Officials said 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted by the FBI for possession of a firearm by a...
ktvo.com
Former Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Prosecutors say a former Iowa State Patrol trooper who was captured on dash camera video hitting and knocking over a biker during a traffic stop in September 2017 has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker's rights. Federal prosecutors said in a...
Radio Iowa
Officials in 44 Iowa counties weigh in on carbon pipelines
Officials in 44 Iowa counties have now taken action to express concerns about the three proposed carbon pipelines. In the past week, the Adair and Floyd County Boards of Supervisors have sent letters to state regulators. Floyd County Supervisor Linda Tjaden says the proposed Summit and Navigator pipeline routes pass through Floyd County.
A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids
NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
Stately Manor Near Cedar Rapids, Iowa Haunted By a Ghost Called ‘The Joker’
A former asylum near Cedar Rapids, Iowa is said to be haunted by the spirits of former residents. The Des Moines Register recently outlined nine of the creepiest Iowa ghost stories, and one of them was especially interesting to me. It's titled, 'The Joker,' and here's what the article says:
KIMT
Portion of Highway 122 in Mason City closed due to multi-vehicle crash
MASON CITY, Iowa - A multi-vehicle crash has closed a portion of a major road through Mason City. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of S. Pennsylvania Ave. and 5th St. SE. (Highway 122) in the westbound lane. It appears three cars were involved with at...
KCRG.com
Ransomware attack at Linn-Mar School District: What we know now
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The FBI were involved with the computer breach the Linn-Mar School District experienced... and we’re learning more from a records request. This was the second district that experienced network interruptions that have now been revealed to be ransomware attacks. In a records request to the...
Fugitive Wanted By The FBI Arrested In Anamosa
A fugitive wanted on 12 warrants has been arrested hiding out in Anamosa. KWWL reports that U.S. Marshals and the Northern Iowa Task Force apprehended the man on Wednesday afternoon. 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted on 12 warrants and was wanted by both the Linn County Sheriff's Office...
kwayradio.com
Waterloo Bridge Closed Thursday for Fireworks
A Waterloo bridge will be closed Thursday afternoon and well into the night. The 5th Street bridge will be closed to accommodate a fireworks event as part of the Iowa League of Cities’ Annual Conference. The bridge will close at 3:30pm and will remain closed until 11:00 p.m. The conference itself will run from Wednesday through Friday.
KCRG.com
Marion Police switching from blue squad cars due to supply chain issues
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Supply chain issues are forcing the Marion Police Department to make changes to its newest fleet of squad cars. The Department has always had blue police cars. That’s not going to be the case for new vehicles the department gets for the foreseeable future. Some...
KCRG.com
Jefferson community pays tribute to Nelson Evans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids lost a great football coach, mentor and former all-state player at Jefferson. Nelson Evans, an assistant for the J-Hawks, passed away unexpectedly. Former players, family and friends shared stories of Nelson. “He means a lot. He has impacted a lot of lives off...
cbs2iowa.com
Passenger dies after police chase, crash in Chickasaw County on Monday
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after the car they were in led police on a chase and crashed. Curtis Williams was driving on Highway 63 when police tried to pull him over. Williams lost control trying to turn onto an exit ramp. The...
