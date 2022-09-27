ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

KCRG.com

Waterloo man recovering after being shot Wednesday morning

500 Iowa Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to help hurricane victims. The Iowa Red Cross sent 500 volunteers down to southwest Florida to help people devastated by Hurricane Ian. USDA nomination for Iowan advances in Congress. Updated: 5 hours ago. The nomination for an eastern Iowa native to work...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KIMT

Woman sentenced for stealing from North Iowa chiropractor

MASON CITY, Iowa – Embezzling from her employer means probation for a Mason City woman. Sydney Lynn Keith, 36, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to complete all recommended mental health treatment and finish a budgeting and finance course offered by a local bank or Consumer Credit.
MASON CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Firefighters Put Out Combine Fire In Northeast Iowa Field

Harvest is underway which means not only will there be more heavy machinery moving around the roadways, but there is an increased chance of field fires as well. Tuesday afternoon the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a combine fire. Firefighters arrived at the call in a field at 2962 185th St to find a combine that was partly engulfed in flames.
SUMNER, IA
KCRG.com

Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshals with the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said they arrested a man wanted on one federal warrant and 11 local warrants on Wednesday in Anamosa. Officials said 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted by the FBI for possession of a firearm by a...
ktvo.com

Former Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Prosecutors say a former Iowa State Patrol trooper who was captured on dash camera video hitting and knocking over a biker during a traffic stop in September 2017 has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker's rights. Federal prosecutors said in a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Radio Iowa

Officials in 44 Iowa counties weigh in on carbon pipelines

Officials in 44 Iowa counties have now taken action to express concerns about the three proposed carbon pipelines. In the past week, the Adair and Floyd County Boards of Supervisors have sent letters to state regulators. Floyd County Supervisor Linda Tjaden says the proposed Summit and Navigator pipeline routes pass through Floyd County.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids

NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Ransomware attack at Linn-Mar School District: What we know now

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The FBI were involved with the computer breach the Linn-Mar School District experienced... and we’re learning more from a records request. This was the second district that experienced network interruptions that have now been revealed to be ransomware attacks. In a records request to the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Fugitive Wanted By The FBI Arrested In Anamosa

A fugitive wanted on 12 warrants has been arrested hiding out in Anamosa. KWWL reports that U.S. Marshals and the Northern Iowa Task Force apprehended the man on Wednesday afternoon. 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted on 12 warrants and was wanted by both the Linn County Sheriff's Office...
ANAMOSA, IA
kwayradio.com

Waterloo Bridge Closed Thursday for Fireworks

A Waterloo bridge will be closed Thursday afternoon and well into the night. The 5th Street bridge will be closed to accommodate a fireworks event as part of the Iowa League of Cities’ Annual Conference. The bridge will close at 3:30pm and will remain closed until 11:00 p.m. The conference itself will run from Wednesday through Friday.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Jefferson community pays tribute to Nelson Evans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids lost a great football coach, mentor and former all-state player at Jefferson. Nelson Evans, an assistant for the J-Hawks, passed away unexpectedly. Former players, family and friends shared stories of Nelson. “He means a lot. He has impacted a lot of lives off...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

