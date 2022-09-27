The control of microbes in manned spaceflight is essential to reducing the risk of infection and maintaining crew health. The primary issue is ensuring the safety of a potable water system, where simultaneous monitoring of microbial abundance and community structure is needed. In this paper, we develop a flow cytometry-based counting protocol targeting cellular flavin autofluorescence as a tool for rapid monitoring of bacterial cells in water. This was successfully applied to estimate the bacterial bioburden in the potable water collected from the International Space Station. We also demonstrate the efficacy of the MinION nanopore sequencer in rapidly characterizing bacterial community structure and identifying the dominant species. These monitoring protocols' rapidity and cost effectiveness would contribute to developing sustainable real-time surveillance of potable water in spaceflight.

