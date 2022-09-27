Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Real-time fluorescence quantitative PCR principle techniques and applications
Real-time fluorescence quantitative PCR is a method for measuring the total amount of product after each polymerase chain reaction (PCR) cycle in a DNA amplification reaction using a fluorophore. The method is used to quantify specific DNA sequences in the sample to be tested by internal or external reference methods. Since its inception, fluorescent quantitative PCR assays have become increasingly popular with laboratory teachers.
biocompare.com
Useful Centrifuge for Bench Work
This is a must have product to have in the lab. This is a very useful when working with tissues, protein related experiments, and 15/50ml conical tubes.
biocompare.com
Optimizing Sample Fixation and Chromatin Shearing for Improved Sensitivity and Reproducibility of Chromatin Immunoprecipitation
Chromatin shearing is the first critical step to provide sensitive and reproducible results in chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) experiments. Adaptive Focused Acoustics® (AFA®) acoustic technology provides precise control over mechanical shearing and thermal. control during processing to deliver high quality chromatin for the most sensitive results, in a highly...
Airgain® Releases Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access Antennas to Significantly Improve 5G Speed and Connectivity
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems, announced today the introduction of its directional fixed wireless access (FWA) antennas. These FWA antennas significantly advance the future of indoor and outdoor 5G connectivity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005128/en/ Outdoor 5G FWA - 4x4 MIMO (Photo: Business Wire)
morningbrew.com
Meta announced a new AI text-to-video generator
Rapidly evolving from a zero-effort way to see what Dr. Phil would look like as a Dragon Ball Z villain into a tool for creating award-winning gallery pieces, AI-generated art just hit yet another milestone. Yesterday, machine learning engineers at Meta announced a new AI tool called Make-A-Video that produces videos from users’ text prompts.
msn.com
AI-powered Robots Have Become Nice To Necessity For Warehousing Automation
Robots have come a long way from their origination to today where they are capable of doing almost any task. Robotics technology has changed the picture of the current world. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has come a long way, and now robots are more evolved than ever. AI-powered robots are based on the principles of human intelligence are defined as the way in which machines imitate human intelligence to perform simple and complex tasks.
News-Medical.net
Many diverse nanopore research directions and applications beyond DNA sequencing
In a recent Nature Nanotechnology study, researchers describe diverse applications of nanopore-based technology beyond deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing. More specifically, the current research focuses on the advancements of this technology within chemistry, biophysics, and nanoscience. Study: Nanopore-based technologies beyond DNA sequencing. Image Credit: Yurchanka Siarhei / Shutterstock.com. What are nanopores?
3printr.com
Snapmaker introduces new Dual Extrusion 3D printing module for Snapmaker 2.0
Digital manufacturer Snapmaker has released a new Dual Extrusion 3D printing module for Snapmaker 2.0, which is currently available for pre-order with free shipping from the official Snapmaker store. 10+ Combo of Materials Dual Extrusion opens up a world of possibilities. A sophisticated print with fine details. A gadget that combines PVA and TPU. A two-tone trinket that your child is dying to have. The choice is yours.
Quectel Announces New SC680A LTE Smart Module to Drive Digital Transformation and Machine Vision AI Applications
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces that it has released its new SC680A smart module which features broad connectivity options including LTE Cat 6, Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 with powerful system performance and rich multimedia functions. The SC680A smart module is targeted towards mid-tier IoT devices including POS and payment terminals, industrial handhelds for logistics and warehousing, in-vehicle infotainment and dashcam solutions as well as micro-mobility applications and small electric cars. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005031/en/ Quectel’s new SC680A LTE smart module (Photo: Business Wire)
biocompare.com
Anti-F4/80 Antibody Works Well
Mouse heart was fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde. The fixed heart tissues were dehydrated and embedded in paraffin. For immunofluorescence staining, heart sections were incubated with anti-CD45 and anti-F4/80 antibody (1:100, Cell Signaling Technology, USA) at 4◦C overnight. After 3 times wash with PBS, fluorescein-isothiocyanate-conjugated secondary antibodies (1:1,000, Cell Signaling Technology, USA) were incubated at room temperature in the dark for 1 h. After DAPI (Sigma-Aldrich, USA) staining, fluorescence images were captured under the fluorescence microscope (Leica, Wetzlar, Germany). Representative immunofluorescence images showed the CD45+ inflammatory cells and CD45+F4/80+ macrophages in the heart.
Nexa3D Announces Professional Series Upgrade for its Ultrafast Dental 3D Printer
VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast polymer 3D printers for industrial and dental applications, today announced the immediate availability of its new Professional Series upgrade for its NXD 200 dental 3D printer. Based on Nexa3D’s ultrafast LSPc™ technology, the Pro Series delivers higher productivity and model accuracy with greater print success. The Pro Series opens the materials aperture to accommodate a broader range of dental materials, including KeyOrtho IBT™ and KeySplint Hard, both manufactured by Keystone Industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005175/en/ The new NXD 200Pro 3D printer for dental labs unlocks new materials and advanced printability features for higher throughput production. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Bacterial bioburden and community structure of potable water used in the International Space Station
The control of microbes in manned spaceflight is essential to reducing the risk of infection and maintaining crew health. The primary issue is ensuring the safety of a potable water system, where simultaneous monitoring of microbial abundance and community structure is needed. In this paper, we develop a flow cytometry-based counting protocol targeting cellular flavin autofluorescence as a tool for rapid monitoring of bacterial cells in water. This was successfully applied to estimate the bacterial bioburden in the potable water collected from the International Space Station. We also demonstrate the efficacy of the MinION nanopore sequencer in rapidly characterizing bacterial community structure and identifying the dominant species. These monitoring protocols' rapidity and cost effectiveness would contribute to developing sustainable real-time surveillance of potable water in spaceflight.
marktechpost.com
Deepmind Introduces ‘Sparrow,’ An Artificial Intelligence-Powered Chatbot Developed To Build Safer Machine Learning Systems
Technological advancements strive to develop AI models that communicate more efficiently, accurately, and safely. Large language models (LLMs) have achieved outstanding success in recent years on various tasks, including question answering, summarizing, and discussion. Given that it allows for flexible and dynamic communication, dialogue is a task that particularly fascinates researchers. However, dialogue agents powered by LLMs frequently present false or made-up material, discriminatory language, or promote risky behavior. Researchers may be able to develop dialogue agents that are safer by learning from user comments. New techniques for training dialogue agents that show promise for a safer system can be investigated using reinforcement learning based on feedback from research participants.
labpulse.com
Element Biosciences shares updated specs for DNA sequencing platform
DNA sequencing technology developer Element Biosciences this week announced updated specifications for its Aviti System that reduce the price per gigabase or run. The update increases the platform’s specifications from 800 million reads per flow cell to 1 billion reads per flow cell, the company said. The read count...
