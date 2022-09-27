Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Hopes Former WWE Star Returns With Bray Wyatt
As the weeks progress in WWE, more and more mystery builds around the "White Rabbit" and what the clues could mean. Fans attending recent WWE live events have heard the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane played in the arena, accompanied by a red light. The same strange occurrence takes place during commercial breaks at "Raw" and "SmackDown," as well. But those subtle clues for live audiences pale in comparison to the QR code campaign that WWE has been utilizing that leads fans to cryptic, mysterious video messages with a common theme of someone unnamed "killing the world."
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Comments On Reaction Her Interactions With Dominik Mysterio Get
There are few women in the history of WWE that have been presented like Rhea Ripley: dominant, manipulative, and powerful enough to rival the toughest men in combat. As a member of The Judgment Day, Ripley has recently converted Dominik Mysterio to the group, causing the generational talent to turn on his father Rey and spiral into a heelish persona. Calling herself Dom's "papi" and choking people out with her legs has led to Ripley earning the attention of a certain subset of fans, which, according to fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest, is her goal in those scenarios, and Ripley herself mirrored those sentiments during a coversation with Metro News.
wrestlinginc.com
Goldberg Gives Big Update On His WWE Contract Status
Goldberg has had an interesting career in professional wrestling, as he had two very distinct runs. First, he wrestled from 1997 until WrestleMania 20 in 2004, then he returned from Survivor Series 2016 until the present day, last wrestling at Elimination Chamber 2022. At that event, Goldberg attempted to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, however, Reigns would walk away with the victory and the title.
PWMania
WWE Officials Are Said to Be Worried About Randy Orton
WWE is said to be worried about Randy Orton’s health and future. As previously stated, Orton last wrestled on May 20 SmackDown, when he and Matt Riddle were defeated by current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in a bout to unify the belts. The Bloodline beat down RK-Bro at ringside in a post-match angle. Orton hasn’t been seen since, and WWE revealed on TV that he’s been dealing with a back ailment. In mid-June, it was rumored that WWE management were afraid that Orton would require surgery, which would likely keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. Riddle stated on May 23 RAW that Orton had been “having a really hard time with his back lately,” adding that he “could barely walk” before their loss to The Usos, and he then seemingly confirmed the reports on concern for Orton when he mentioned during SmackDown how Orton had “a big operation coming up.” WWE also noted during the May 27 SmackDown that Orton was “currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine the extent of his injury and to recommend course of treatment.”
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Fined Michael Cole For Saying A Specific Word On TV
Michael Cole has been WWE’s lead announcer for some time now which means that he spent a number of years working closely with Vince McMahon prior to Vince’s retirement. It’s no big secret that Vince McMahon was very involved when it came to giving announcers instructions during WWE events, and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz explained in his book “There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE,” that Vince fined Cole for saying the word “now” on TV.
ComicBook
WWE's Brock Lesnar Reveals New Look
The last time WWE fans saw Brock Lesnar he was being buried under a host of tables, steel steps, and chairs by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at SummerSlam, and fans have been wondering when they might see him again. It's not known whether that will happen or not, but if he does show up soon, he will likely be sporting a new look. In a new post from Wrestle.Kingdom, Lesnar is shown in a new photo completely clean-shaven and without the big bear that accompanied his more recent cowboy look. While he could always grow it back out before a return to the ring, this could also mean that The Beast will be the one returning when he does show up in WWE once more.
PWMania
Rhea Ripley on WWE’s Feelings with Triple H in Charge and Him Being a Father Figure
Rhea Ripley says she’s noticed a “huge difference” in WWE since the new leadership took over. Ripley recently spoke with Andrew Jackson of FOX Sports in Australia and claimed that now that WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Triple H is in charge of creative, things seem like WWE NXT again.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/30/22)
Tonight, WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, continuing the road to Extreme Rules. WWE is pushing tonight’s SmackDown with the phrase “The Bloodline vs. The World” in the video below. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not officially announced, however Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn are set to compete in tag team action against Madcap Moss and Ricochet.
ewrestlingnews.com
Goldberg On Roman Reigns: ‘I Don’t Have Any Matches Left On My Deal, But I Can Think Of One Way To Beat Him’
Speaking on the September 28 episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg talked about Roman Reigns. Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Goldberg said he can think of one way to dethrone Reigns. “Well, I don’t have any matches left on my...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Walked Out On Malika Andrews After Losing The 2019 ECF, And Khris Middleton Was Absolutely Shocked
Before winning the 2021 NBA Championship, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were somewhat stuck in a loop. They would have a great regular season, but come playoff time, the Bucks would fail to get over the hurdle. In 2019, Giannis really started to dominate and even won the first...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Has Ominous Warning For Buff Bagwell: 'This Is Your Last Chance'
After going through his own struggles with substance abuse, Jake 'the Snake' Roberts is hopeful that Marcus 'Buff' Bagwell can come out the other side with the help of Diamond Dallas Page. Speaking on the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Roberts stated that even when things got rough between himself and Page, he knew that the former wrestler and founder of DDP Yoga was there to help him, and he hopes Bagwell feels the same.
wrestlingrumors.net
Stephanie McMahon Announces Major New WWE Streaming Deal
That’s what matters most. WWE does a lot of things and has their hands in a lot of industries around the entertainment world. At the end of the day though, they are a wrestling company and what matters most is getting as many eyes as possible on the product. That makes one of their latest announcements all the better, as more people will be able to view WWE programming.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes It's Time For Former WWE Stable To 'Let It All Hang Out'
For two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time world champion Booker T, seeing Paul "Triple H" Levesque calling the shots from the company's executive level has generated a wave of yesteryear goodwill that unites generations of wrestling fans. "I think Triple H shown there is something nostalgic with the business,"...
411mania.com
WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing
Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Introduce Several New Titles
Shine them up real nice. Titles hold a special place in wrestling as any fan can understand the idea. Someone with a shiny belt is one of the most important wrestlers around or in this case, the reigning champion. That is something that has made sense in wrestling since its inception and it is still the case today. Now though we seem likely to be seeing some brand new titles.
PWMania
AEW Star Hints at Unhappiness
Andrade El Idolo has once again had people talking on social media, as some of his recent Twitter activity appears to indicate that he is dissatisfied with the direction of his character on AEW television. Andrade appeared in a backstage segment on AEW Dynamite this week, but he retweeted this...
PWMania
Brock Lesnar Private Signing Announced, Latest on Lesnar’s WWE Status
Brock Lesnar will make his first private signing with Fiterman Sports next month. Fiterman has scheduled a signing with Lesnar for Friday, October 28 at 12pm at their League City, Texas office. This will not be a public event, and only mail-in items for autographs will be accepted. Prices for...
Yardbarker
Health update on WWE’s Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre is on the mend after battling a bad case of food poisoning. The top WWE star was in rough shape last Friday but pushed through to appear as scheduled on WWE SmackDown after undergoing treatments backstage before the show. He had a segment with Karrion Kross where the former WWE NXT Champion choked him out.
wrestlingrumors.net
RUMOR KILLER On Major WWE Departure
He’s not going anywhere. There have been a lot of changes in recent weeks both behind and in front of the scenes of WWE. Those changes have resulted in all kinds of situations that would have been hard to fathom just a few months ago. Several former top names of the promotion have left, but in this case one of the bigger names is actually sticking around for the time being.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Names 'Childhood Hero' She Wants WWE Match Against
Ever since returning at WWE SummerSlam with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai by her side, Bayley has been focused on overtaking the women's division. She will have her best opportunity yet to do so when she steps into the ring against Bianca Belair to challenge for the "Raw" Women's Title at Extreme Rules on October 8. Despite major opportunities that lie ahead and the accomplishments she's already achieved, Bayley told "The Five Count" what plans she has for the remainder of her career before she hangs up the boots for good.
