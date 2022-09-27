Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FTucson, AZ
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Related
arizonasports.com
ASU, Arizona men’s basketball reveal schedules for 2022-23 season
The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball teams have revealed their respective schedules for the 2022-23 season. ASU will play VCU in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn on Nov. 16, followed by either Michigan or Pitt the following day. The Sun Devils also play Creighton in Las Vegas on Dec. 12 in non-conference play.
Eastern Progress
Photos: Introducing the 2022-23 Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team
The University of Arizona Women's basketball team held their annual media day at McKale Center on September 30. Their first exhibition game will be October 28 against Eastern New Mexico at McKale Center at 6:00p.m. Originally published on tucson.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Eastern Progress
ABC to carry noon UCLA-Arizona showdown, but fans will also have to stay up late in 2022-23
Arizona fans will be able to catch the Wildcats on over-the-air networks five times this season, including noon games against UCLA and ASU at McKale Center, but will also be asked to stay up late often. In an announcement Thursday of exact tipoff times and television coverage in 2022-23, the...
Eastern Progress
UA commit KJ Lewis arrives for visit over Red-Blue Game weekend
UA commit KJ Lewis arrived in Tucson on Thursday night in advance of his official visit this weekend. Lewis, a four-star guard from the Dallas area with roots in Tucson and El Paso, committed to the Wildcats in March. His visit will allow him to take in Friday's Red-Blue Game, likely along with 2024 forward Carter Bryant, 2024 guard Zoom Diallo and other targets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azdesertswarm.com
Tip times, TV info released for Arizona men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule
If you’re an Arizona fan who doesn’t have access to Pac-12 Network, it’s going to mean missing out on some of the men’s basketball games in 2022-23. But not as many as you’d think. Less than half of the UA’s 31 regular-season contests will air...
Eastern Progress
Big men Oumar Ballo, Henri Veesaar stand out in Arizona's Red-Blue celebration
For those who have closely followed the Arizona Wildcats’ transition into their second season under coach Tommy Lloyd, the Red-Blue Game offered virtually no surprises Friday. That is, the Wildcats look pretty loaded in the post as expected: Sophomore center Oumar Ballo picked up where he left off after...
arizonawildcats.com
Basketball Season Begins With First Watch Red-Blue Game
TUCSON, Ariz. – The annual tip-off event to the Arizona Basketball season begins with the First Watch Red-Blue Game at 7:30 p.m. (MST) on Friday, Sept. 30. Come catch a glimpse of Coach Lloyd and the 2022-23 Wildcats in action for the first time in McKale Center. Tickets are selling quickly for Friday as the game regularly sells out.
Eastern Progress
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd helps pay for free Red-Blue Game ticket giveaway on south side
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd didn't just make a promotional appearance at a south side Tucson event Thursday. He also helped pay for it. Longtime UA supporter Humberto Lopez said Lloyd approached him about a way to better involve fans from the city's south side, and the two agreed to host a Mexican-themed celebration and ticket giveaway at the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday
The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
Daily Record
Ed Norden: The most fraudulent election in Colorado history
It was the most fraudulent election in Colorado’s history. Am I referring to the 2020 election? No!. Whatever conspiracy theories emerged from the elections in Colorado two years ago pale in comparison to what happened in Colorado in 1904. The election for governor 118 years ago was the most fraudulent election in Colorado history with both Democrats and Republicans responsible for what took place at the ballot box.
kjzz.org
Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix
Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
KOLD-TV
Arizona abortion ban still can be enforced after Pima County Superior Court denies Planned Parenthood stay
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Superior Court has denied Planned Parenthood Arizona’s motion for a stay pending its appeal of the court’s Sept. 23, 2022. This means the near-total abortion ban can still be enforced in Arizona through the appeals process. Om Sept. 23,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
kenneturner.com
Tucson/Avra Valley Aquifer
The Tucson Mountains separate the Avra Valley and the Tucson Basin, which contain natural aquifers. Recharge basins have been placed in the Avra Valley, where Colorado River water is blended with the groundwater,. providing water to the Tucson area. This panorama is at the west edge of the Tucson Mountains...
Arizona Department of Transportation adds new requirements to driving test
The Arizona Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division made the driving portion longer and is requiring instructors to check the car before the test.
KTAR.com
2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion
PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
KOLD-TV
Group calls for Pima Community College chancellor’s resignation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A group called people for PCC is demanding that Pima Community College Chancellor Lee Lambert step down immediately. This comes after the KOLD Investigates team revealed that the college administration is once again under scrutiny. KOLD got ahold of a draft report from the...
thisistucson.com
42 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022
Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
Major Phoenix-based company to build near busy intersection of Marana
City leaders say Marana is the third fastest-growing community in Arizona. Its location along I-10 makes Marana a popular spot for commercial and industrial development.
Comments / 0