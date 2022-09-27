Read full article on original website
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
Monster Octopus Caught by Hawaii Fisherman Breaks 20-Year Record
The octopus caught by Michael Matsunaga in the waters off Turtle Bay, O'ahu, weighed almost 26 pounds.
Much of The Great Pacific Garbage Patch's Plastic Comes From These 5 Countries
Our oceans are swirling concoctions of waste that scientists have for years reported is fed by an influx of pollution from both the land and the sea. But working out what rubbish winds up in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the North Pacific, where it comes from, and who is responsible is an ongoing challenge. Now a new study further implicates the global fishing industry in the mix. "Here we show that most floating plastics in the North Pacific subtropical gyre can be traced back to five industrialized fishing nations," data scientist Laurent Lebreton and colleagues write. When analyzing 573 kilograms of...
Fox News
Researchers spot image resembling 50-foot megalodon shark, turns out to be large school of mackerel
Researchers studying sharks in the northwest Atlantic recently spotted a shape that temporarily led them to believe the extinct megalodon shark was still swimming in the deeps. The Atlantic Shark Institute shared the image captured on its fish finder to its social media accounts, saying researchers estimated the apparent megalodon...
Clams Tell Us Why Earth Tipped Into a Mini Ice Age Hundreds of Years Ago
Some scientists are becoming clam 'whisperers' to better predict when our planet's climate will tip over into dangerous territory. A tight-lipped bivalve might sound like an odd creature for researchers to turn their ear to, but as we are coming to learn, clams are exceptional natural historians. Similar to the...
California Angler Catches Potential World Record Moray Eel from Shore
California angler Justice Kayasone may soon have his name in the record books. According to a Facebook post by Macks Fish Reports, Kayasone was fishing from shore at San Diego Harbor on September 10. He was using half of a mackerel for bait when he hooked into an eel of epic proportions. The next day, knowing he might have a record on hand, Kayasone drove to a nearby Bass Pro Shops to weigh the eel with his buddy Andrew Mack.
Humpback freed from entanglement near Hull; search ongoing for other whale in grave danger
Rescuers used a knife attached to a 30-foot pole to cut fishing lines wrapped around the whale. A rescue team successfully freed a young humpback whale Sunday that was badly entangled in fishing gear east of Hull. The operation was conducted by a special Marine Animal Entanglement Response team from the Center for Coastal Studies (CCS).
Bizarre deep-sea shark with blunging eyes & teeth is branded ‘stuff of nightmare’ after being caught by fisherman
A FISHERMAN was stunned when he reeled in a bizarre-looking sea creature thought to be a terrifying deep-sea shark. Trapman Bermagui, from Sydney, posted a picture of the alien-looking shark on Facebook with people calling it the 'stuff of nightmares'. The sea monster was pulled lifeless from 2,133 feet underwater...
Swarms of 'mini-shark' beach bugs are on a foot-biting rampage in California
Local news reports suggest that unusually large swarms tiny foot-biting isopods on beaches around San Diego are leading to a greater number of toes being chomped on.
natureworldnews.com
Endangered Right Whale Mom 'Snow Cone' Spotted Covered in Lice
(Photo : Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) Snow Cone, the vulnerable humpback whale mother who has become caught in gill nets, was discovered underweight and smeared with lice, as mentioned in local news media outlets. The Right Whale Mom. According to official statement released regarding the Snow Cone,...
As chinook salmon get thinner and fewer, southern resident killer whales struggle to find enough food
As marine species continue to decline worldwide, the southern resident killer whale population — which now stands at 75 individuals — along the west coast of North America, has baffled scientists who are trying to understand why this population is struggling. Studied extensively since the mid-1970s, these whales are considered endangered today. Food shortage, vessel traffic and water pollutants have affected their fertility, body condition and social behaviour. In fact, food shortage is said to be one of the primary causes of the declining whale population, which feed primarily on chinook salmon. This salmon species can constitute up to 90 per...
natureworldnews.com
Tiny Fish Living in Coral Reefs Gets to Decide Birthday of Offspring
Scientists discovered that a particular species of tiny fish that lives in coral reefs choose the birthday of its young. Choosing to leave the convenience and security of home to travel the globe is challenging. However, dads assist their children in taking the plunge by giving them a little nudge out the door at the ideal moment in the neon goby, a tiny coral reef fish.
Arctic Ocean acidifying up to four times as fast as other oceans, study finds
Acidification of the western Arctic Ocean is happening three to four times faster than in other ocean basins, a new study has found. The ocean, which absorbs a third of all of the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, has grown more acidic because of fossil fuel use. Rapid loss of sea ice in the Arctic region over the past three decades has accelerated the rate of long-term acidification, according to the study, published in Science on Thursday.
Phys.org
Mystery of extinct New Zealand fish unraveled
Nearly 100 years after its last confirmed sighting, University of Otago researchers have revealed the genealogical story of the upokororo or New Zealand grayling. Study co-author Dr. Nic Rawlence, of the Otago Paleogenetics Laboratory, says very little is known about the extinct fish, with only 23 specimens known in museum collections.
Environmentalists Lose Hope After Right Whale Becomes Entangled in a Net for the Fifth Time
Scientists from the New England Aquarium are incredibly heavy hearted, after Snow Cone, an endangered right whale, faced her fifth entanglement. Based on her well-being, many seem to believe death is "all but certain," as the beloved marine mammal struggles to survive in new fishing gear, as well as old fishing gear from a previous incident.
WMTW
Invasive 'green crabs' exploding in number, disrupting New England ecosystems
Along much of the New England coastline, there is a problem some 200 years in the making. Green crabs have been slowly taking over coastal ecosystems. They're not hard to find. “They like to eat a lot and reproduce a lot and take over all the habitat ... here's another...
saltwatersportsman.com
The Weird World of Saltwater Hybrids
Spend enough time fishing and an odd catch is inevitable. Maybe it’s a strange, mysterious species. Like expecting to catch whiting when dunking cut squid in the South Carolina surf and instead pulling in a freaky-looking Atlantic cuttlefish. At least we know exactly what an Atlantic cuttlefish is. (Well, maybe after you look it up.)
Melting sea ice is acidifying the Arctic Ocean
Field work on and ice shelf with RV Xuelong II in 2020. Ruibo Lei; Di Qi Key Laboratory for Polar Science of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Polar Research Institute of China, Shanghai 200136, ChinaMore carbon in the air means more acid in the seas.
Dugongs and turtles are starving to death in Queensland seas – and La Niña's floods are to blame
To rescue a turtle, University of the Sunshine Coast PhD candidate Caitlin Smith half-swam, half-crawled across mud on an inner tube. She tied a harness around its chest and front flippers, so the rest of the team could carefully pull it to safety. It was just one of 15 sick green turtles our team discovered in recent weeks in the Great Sandy Strait near Queensland’s Hervey Bay. It’s not just turtles struggling at the moment. A dead dugong was found nearby, while another emaciated dugong was found still alive up the Noosa River. They’re starving. Huge rains and floods have...
