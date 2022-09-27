ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Much of The Great Pacific Garbage Patch's Plastic Comes From These 5 Countries

Our oceans are swirling concoctions of waste that scientists have for years reported is fed by an influx of pollution from both the land and the sea. But working out what rubbish winds up in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch in the North Pacific, where it comes from, and who is responsible is an ongoing challenge. Now a new study further implicates the global fishing industry in the mix. "Here we show that most floating plastics in the North Pacific subtropical gyre can be traced back to five industrialized fishing nations," data scientist Laurent Lebreton and colleagues write. When analyzing 573 kilograms of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Fishing#Fatty Fish#Fishing Industry
Field & Stream

California Angler Catches Potential World Record Moray Eel from Shore

California angler Justice Kayasone may soon have his name in the record books. According to a Facebook post by Macks Fish Reports, Kayasone was fishing from shore at San Diego Harbor on September 10. He was using half of a mackerel for bait when he hooked into an eel of epic proportions. The next day, knowing he might have a record on hand, Kayasone drove to a nearby Bass Pro Shops to weigh the eel with his buddy Andrew Mack.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
natureworldnews.com

Endangered Right Whale Mom 'Snow Cone' Spotted Covered in Lice

(Photo : Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) Snow Cone, the vulnerable humpback whale mother who has become caught in gill nets, was discovered underweight and smeared with lice, as mentioned in local news media outlets. The Right Whale Mom. According to official statement released regarding the Snow Cone,...
WILDLIFE
TheConversationCanada

As chinook salmon get thinner and fewer, southern resident killer whales struggle to find enough food

As marine species continue to decline worldwide, the southern resident killer whale population — which now stands at 75 individuals — along the west coast of North America, has baffled scientists who are trying to understand why this population is struggling. Studied extensively since the mid-1970s, these whales are considered endangered today. Food shortage, vessel traffic and water pollutants have affected their fertility, body condition and social behaviour. In fact, food shortage is said to be one of the primary causes of the declining whale population, which feed primarily on chinook salmon. This salmon species can constitute up to 90 per...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Tiny Fish Living in Coral Reefs Gets to Decide Birthday of Offspring

Scientists discovered that a particular species of tiny fish that lives in coral reefs choose the birthday of its young. Choosing to leave the convenience and security of home to travel the globe is challenging. However, dads assist their children in taking the plunge by giving them a little nudge out the door at the ideal moment in the neon goby, a tiny coral reef fish.
WILDLIFE
The Guardian

Arctic Ocean acidifying up to four times as fast as other oceans, study finds

Acidification of the western Arctic Ocean is happening three to four times faster than in other ocean basins, a new study has found. The ocean, which absorbs a third of all of the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, has grown more acidic because of fossil fuel use. Rapid loss of sea ice in the Arctic region over the past three decades has accelerated the rate of long-term acidification, according to the study, published in Science on Thursday.
EARTH SCIENCE
Phys.org

Mystery of extinct New Zealand fish unraveled

Nearly 100 years after its last confirmed sighting, University of Otago researchers have revealed the genealogical story of the upokororo or New Zealand grayling. Study co-author Dr. Nic Rawlence, of the Otago Paleogenetics Laboratory, says very little is known about the extinct fish, with only 23 specimens known in museum collections.
WILDLIFE
saltwatersportsman.com

The Weird World of Saltwater Hybrids

Spend enough time fishing and an odd catch is inevitable. Maybe it’s a strange, mysterious species. Like expecting to catch whiting when dunking cut squid in the South Carolina surf and instead pulling in a freaky-looking Atlantic cuttlefish. At least we know exactly what an Atlantic cuttlefish is. (Well, maybe after you look it up.)
FLORIDA STATE
TheConversationAU

Dugongs and turtles are starving to death in Queensland seas – and La Niña's floods are to blame

To rescue a turtle, University of the Sunshine Coast PhD candidate Caitlin Smith half-swam, half-crawled across mud on an inner tube. She tied a harness around its chest and front flippers, so the rest of the team could carefully pull it to safety. It was just one of 15 sick green turtles our team discovered in recent weeks in the Great Sandy Strait near Queensland’s Hervey Bay. It’s not just turtles struggling at the moment. A dead dugong was found nearby, while another emaciated dugong was found still alive up the Noosa River. They’re starving. Huge rains and floods have...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy