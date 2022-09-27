ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Who Previously Appeared on Other TV Shows Before Their TLC Debut

By Brianna Sainez
 3 days ago
Not new to this! While 90 Day Fiancé stars appear on the successful, long-running series thanks to their international love interests, for some, it’s not their first claim to fame. The reality show is meant to document couples as they navigate the K-1 visa process, but some of the cast already had TV credits to their names prior to their TLC debut.

For example, before her debut on season 5 with Dominican Republic native Luis Mendez, Molly Hopkins starred on Lifetime’s Double Divas alongside her best friend and business partner, Cynthia Richards. The series ran for two seasons and chronicled the day-to-day operations of their successful Georgia-based lingerie boutique, LiviRae Lingerie.

Meanwhile, season 8 star Yara Zaya also has a few television appearances under her belt prior to joining the franchise. Before joining Jovi in his native Louisiana, Yara appeared on Ukrainian media when she was 19 years old.

While she’s appeared on various television programs, Yara’s controversial appearance on Fashion To the People resurfaced on the internet not too long after their season 8 debut in December 2020.

“My name is Yaraslava, I’m 19 years old. I’m a big party girl and I love nightclubs very much. I also love rich men, foreigners preferably,” a noticeably younger Yara told the cameras in a confessional type interview. “It’s very hard for me to believe in love but in fact, it turns out to be just sympathy for a person.”

Geoffrey Paschel was also called out by fans during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The Kentucky native ignited drama in a love triangle with Varya Malina and Mary Wallace, however after his acting past was exposed, fans weren’t buying the drama.

Long-time 90 Day Fiancé viewers have called out the franchise for veering away from the show’s initial goal of genuine love connections and instead opting to air scripted drama-filled scenes. With cast members, following their appearance on the long-running series, most will often earn monetary success on platforms such as Cameo and OnlyFans after gaining a large online following and turning to social media influencing.

Scroll through the gallery below to see which 90 Day Fiancé stars previously appeared on other TV shows before their TLC debut.

