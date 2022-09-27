Read full article on original website
2022 Pumpkin Fest Happening Saturday at Hat Six Travel Center
Tomorrow, it begins. Saturday is the official start of spooky szn and it can only be celebrated in with one thing: Pumpkins. Lots and lots of pumpkins. Luckily for pumpkin enthusiasts, they can get their fix at the 2022 Pumpkin Fest, happening at the Hat Six Travel Center on Saturday, October 1.
David Street Station Hosting ‘Halloween Carnival’ Event in October
With Halloween around the corner, there are new events for the kiddos popping up everyday. The latest event is the Halloween Carnival taking place at David Street Station on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, beginning at noon. The official David Street Station Facebook event page states:. It’s spooky season at David...
Casper Mountain Ski, Snowboard and Bike Swap
Have you been meaning to upgrade your snow gear but waiting on the right time?. The Casper Mountain ski, snowboard and bike swap presents the chance to sell your gear or even get a tune-up. According to a social media post there will be vendors with booths providing different services to address all your snowy needs.
Casper College Hosting Free ‘Cinderella’s Ball’ Event on October 1st
Casper College is starting the month of October off right with a free royal event for all the local princesses (and princes). Coming up this Saturday, October 1st, 2022, starting at 10:00 am, the Casper College is hosting "Cinderella's Ball" at the Tom Empey Black Box Theatre. The event is...
The ‘Twisted Pretzel’ Is Opening This Week in the Eastridge Mall
The Flaming Wok will no longer be the only eatery in the Eastridge Mall food court, as the Twisted Pretzel is set to open this Wednesday (September 28th, 2022). The official Twisted Pretzel Facebook page made the announcement earlier today (Monday, September 26th, 2022), with a picture of the new logo and message that read:
Get Your Ghost Hunt Tickets SOoON, Casper
Get ready all you ghost hunting enthusiasts, Casper has the chance to look for Casper (wha-wha-wha). If the thought of searching for paranormal activity fills you with excitement, you better mark your calendar. The Fort Caspar Museum invites you to join them for ghost investigations on October 21st, 22nd, 28th...
PHOTOS: Fall Fest Packs David Street Station, Ushers in Autumn
It was, barring just a bit of wind, a perfect day. The sun was shining, the leaves were falling, the children were laughing. It was, for all intents and purposes, an ideal autumn day. The David Street Station put on their annual Fall Fest event in Downtown Casper and, this...
Soaking up Sunshine in Casper Before the Stormy Weekend
It's not quite sweater weather yet, but according to the National Weather Service there's a storm brewing... Today's forecast is sunny with a high near 78 and a nice breeze attached, but heading into the tail end of the week the temps are expected to drop. Showers and thunderstorms are...
PHOTOS: Mills Spring Ranch Barbecue & Hayrides
On Saturday the Spring Mills Ranch hosted a large gathering to celebrate Fall. It was a beautiful afternoon on Casper Mountain. As if the trees and fresh air weren't enough, there was horseshoe, corn hole, and volleyball. Mills Spring Ranch fed hundreds, even sending volunteers back to town to buy...
Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station
Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
LOOK INSIDE: Beautifully Historic 100-Year-Old Casper Home is a Gem
There are many wonderful homes in the Casper area, but none with the level of history and beauty as this one. Located at 233 East 12th Street, this amazing home is 100-years old, but still has all of the sophistication of the latest mansion. The house, which is 3650 square...
Young Vloggers Show The World How To Have Fun In Casper, Wyoming
Casper is full of fun, family-friendly activities, and that's one of the things we love about living here. But, it can be hard to decide which ones are appropriate for your kids. Are they active and need a place where they can roam around?. Or maybe they're Western History buffs...
Casper Suffers Loss of Park School 3rd Grader, NC Science Teacher
Two Casper residents passed away on Saturday in a car accident. Mateo Diaz, a Park School 3rd grader, and his father, Mauro Diaz, a science teacher at NCHS, did not survive the accident. There will be a prayer vigil for the Diaz family beginning at 7 PM tonight at St....
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
LOOK: Dog Safely Recovered From Awning in Casper by Good Samaritans
It's not everyday that you see a dog that appears to enjoy being in high places. That was the case earlier today (Wednesday, September 28th, 2022), when a dog got out of a window by crawling in a space between an air conditioning unit on the top floor of the upcoming new location for Northside Vapes.
WATCH: Jeffree Star Introduces New Menu Item at FireRock Steakhouse
People have been curious on how well Jeffree Star would be able to acclimate to the Wyoming lifestyle. Just the fact that he's still here and a ranch owner should remove all doubt. Star Yak Ranch has been supplying Casperites with different yak options for about a year now. There...
Vets can get Flu Shots at Drive-Thru Clinic in Casper Next Week
The Casper VA Clinic team is holding the first set of Veteran drive-thru Flu Clinics on Oct. 8, from 8 to 11 a.m. and on Oct. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot.
Don’t Miss Garage Sale Fundraiser for Firefighters Facing Extreme Hardship
The Casper firefighters are hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, October 8th to benefit the local firefighters facing extreme hardship, according to a recent press release from Casper Fire-EMS Department. The Garage Sale will take place at Fire Station no. 3 (2140 E 12th Street), from 7 AM to 5...
‘A Heck of a Ride,’ Casper Woman Writes Her Own Hilarious Obituary
Every week, Oil City News shares obituaries from the community. Typically, obituaries are written by a loved one of the recently deceased but, every now and then, a person will write their own and, once in a while, the results are both heartwarming and tear-jerking. Such was the case with...
Smoke & Soul Festival/BBQ Competition Returning to Casper on October 8
Very few things go better together than live music and BBQ. The Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming know this, which is why they've created the 'Smoke & Soul Fest,' which combines live music with smoked meat and beer. Does it get any better than that?. The event, which is a...
