Orlando, FL

universalparksnewstoday.com

Universal Orlando Resort Issues September 29 Statement About Hurricane Ian

While Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to Tropical Storm Ian, it is still causing treacherous conditions in central Florida. Universal Orlando Resort remains closed today, September 29, and has issued a new statement. The statement reads:. Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by Hurricane Ian and we stand...
universalparksnewstoday.com

Volcano Bay & CityWalk Team Members Asked to Report Tomorrow, Select Overnight Team Members Reporting to Universal Orlando Resort Tonight as Reopening Work Continues

As Universal Orlando Resort prepares to embark on its phased reopening of the parks and destinations at the resort, some Universal Orlando Team Members working the overnight shift are being asked to report to the resort this evening to begin prep work. Additionally, general Team Members at two locations have been asked to come in as scheduled tomorrow.
universalparksnewstoday.com

Hurricane Ian Downgraded to Tropical Storm Ian in Central Florida

As Hurricane Ian loses power over central Florida, the National Hurricane Center has downgraded it to Tropical Storm Ian. Ian made landfall yesterday at Cayo Costa, Florida, as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds. It has since dropped back down through lower hurricane categories to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 65 mph.
