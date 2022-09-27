Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
The best university for blockchain in 2022 is the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, which started the city’s first degree program in blockchain four years ago. The faculty as well as instructors teaching blockchain and related subjects are members or leaders of some of the most influential professional and industry organizations in the world, and bring their expertise to bear in the classroom and in research projects.
SpotOn’s State of Restaurant Tech Report Reveals 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023 to Combat Challenges
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- SpotOn, the top-rated software and payments partner for restaurants, today announced the release of its State of Restaurant Tech Report, providing insights from independent restaurant operators on the rate of technology adoption, emerging challenges, and predictions for the year ahead. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005647/en/ SpotOn’s State of Restaurant Tech Report Reveals 75% of Independent Restaurants Plan to Adopt New Technology in 2023 to Combat Challenges. (Photo: Business Wire)
Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics is proud to announce that the company’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat has made Inc.’s 2022 Female Founders 100 List. This accomplishment comes hot on the heels of Kumavat being named to the 2022 Automotive News Rising Stars list and being named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 under 40. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005860/en/ Gatik’s Co-founder and Chief Engineer, Apeksha Kumavat, Recognized on the Inc. 2022 Female Founders 100 List. (Photo: Business Wire)
teslarati.com
Previous Tesla executive joins Alpha Motors advisory group
A previous Tesla executive, Peter Bardenfelth-Hansen, is joining Alpha Motors Corporation’s advisory group, along with an assorted group of other business leaders. Tesla has become notorious for having previous leaders move to new startups, particularly within the world of electric mobility. In this case, previous Tesla executive Peter Bardenfelth-Hansen will join another ex-Tesla head, Jochen Rudat, in the Alpha Motors advisory group.
hospitalitytech.com
UpStay Partners with TOTVS to Provide Latin American Hoteliers With Upselling Technology Automation
UpStay, a leading provider of advanced ancillary upselling technology solutions for the hotel industry, together with TOTVS, the largest technology company in Brazil, have announced an integration set to equip Latin American hotels with the most recent advances in upselling technology. Leveraging TOTVS’s market leading presence throughout the region, the recent integration with UpStay will ensure that more hoteliers can instantly adopt AI-based upselling strategies that are proven to maximize sale conversion rates while enhancing guest experiences and increasing loyalty.
bloomberglaw.com
Morgan Lewis Adds Five-Person Patent Prosecution Team
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has added a five-person patent prosecution team focused on technology led by partner Manita Rawat, the firm said Wednesday. Previously, Rawat served as the managing partner of Duane Morris’ Silicon Valley office. She provides counsel on patent prosecution, licensing, and infringement, according to the firm.
geekwire.com
Amazon Web Services inks licensing deal with Seattle startup Intentionet, developers of Batfish
Amazon has signed a licensing deal with a small Seattle startup called Intentionet, the company behind the Batfish open source project that helps engineers design and test networks. Batfish will become an open source project managed by Amazon Web Services and remain available under the same open source license. An...
mytotalretail.com
The Startup Challenge | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features the Startup Challenge session from Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Startup presenters included Chris Silver, Co-Founder and CEO, BambuMeta; Ileana Del Risco, CEO, Modi; and Nicole Phillips, Co-Founder and CEO, Qatch. Judges included Vanathy Lakshmi, Vice President, Product and Experiences, JCPenney; Erica Fortune, Senior Vice President, E-Commerce, Big Lots; and Kaitlin Hutchinson, General Manager, Summer Water, Winc. The session was moderated by Sucharita Kodali, Vice President, Principal Analyst, Forrester.
freightwaves.com
Chilean supply chain startup SimpliRoute expands to US
Hundreds of U.S. companies are dedicated to solving the route optimization puzzle in logistics. If you live in America, it’s easy to get tunnel vision for the endless sea of innovative supply chain companies with U.S. roots, but companies all over the world are busy solving the same problem.
dronedj.com
Lilium’s annual 400 eVTOL air taxi production goal seeks new funding
This is shaping up to be a busy and auspicious week for electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi developer Lilium. Just days after the German company hailed the success of its Phoenix 2 prototype’s first full transition flight, its boss announced a search for new funding to enable what he said would be initial production targets of 400 craft each year.
mytotalretail.com
Joel Bines, Managing Director, AlixPartners | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a keynote, 6 Strategies for Transforming Your Business to Thrive in Today’s 'Me-Centric' Consumer Revolution, delivered by Joel Bines, managing director at AlixPartners, at Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Let’s face it: Today’s consumers have revolted against the marketplace status quo. They’re now in charge,...
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Climbing ‘Capital’ Hill: The best strategies for investment success” – Bradley Collins, Insurtech Insights in The Insurtech Magazine
Bradley Collins, CCO at Insurtech Insights, canvassed Future50 America insurtech finalists and some friendly VCs to come up with the Top 6 Tips for navigating a changing investment landscape. How has the investment landscape changed over the past 12 months and how should investment strategies change as a result? These...
Ikotek Expands Executive Management Team to Continue Rapid Growth of Its ODM Services Across North America and EMEA Regions
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Ikotek, the leading IoT original design manufacturer (ODM) and electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider, is announcing expansion of its executive management team with industry veterans and continue their aggressive growth plans for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005870/en/ Ikotek - Your Trusted IoT ODM Partner (Photo: Business Wire)
Immuta Sponsors Eight Key Stops on Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Immuta, the leader in data access and data security, today announced that it is sponsoring eight of the 19 stops on Snowflake’s Data Cloud World Tour this fall. The Data Cloud World Tour is making 19 stops around the globe where organizations can learn about the latest innovations to Snowflake’s Data Cloud. The tour is all about exploring how organizations can use and collaborate with data in ways unimaginable just a few years ago. The Data Cloud World Tour is an opportunity to discover, learn, and experience how Snowflake’s Data Cloud can take organizations and careers to new frontiers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006049/en/ “We’re thrilled to continue to build upon our partnership through our support of their much-anticipated Data Cloud World Tour and help customers around the world realize the true business value of Snowflake’s Data Cloud.” (Photo: Business Wire)
boundingintocrypto.com
Modernizing seaport logistics with a secure blockchain solution IBM Supply Chain and Blockchain Blog
Have you ever thought about the complexity behind operations at a maritime port? The port ecosystem is enormous and involves a huge number of different stakeholders and entities. Each port’s daily logistics include retailers, freight forwarders, carriers, consignees, port authority, container terminals, shippers, shipping agents and more. Unfortunately, every...
GLAAD Announces Inaugural Class for New Equity in Media and Entertainment Initiative (Exclusive)
GLAAD has announced its inaugural cohort of 10 creatives for its newly launched Equity in Media and Entertainment Initiative. Alexander King, Brandon Nicholas, Brit Fryer, Ish Brown, LaQuann Dawson, Michael Donte, Nyala Moon, Olivia Peace, Riley Wilson and Whitney Skauge will participate in the three-year program focused on developing and elevating the work and storytelling of Black LGBTQ+ creatives. More from The Hollywood ReporterInevitable Foundation Launches $5K Elevate Collective Grants for Disabled ScreenwritersWarner Bros. Discovery Restructures DEI Team With an International Geographic Focus (Exclusive)Inside the Academy Celebration Honoring Sacheen Littlefeather, 50 Years in the Making: "Tonight Is Her Vision of...
kalkinemedia.com
How is executive coaching being democratised by Blossom's analytics-driven coaching app?
Did you most people spend close to 33% of our lives working. Blossom has taken on the mission to revolutionise working by redefining professional development through a science-backed and analytics-driven coaching app. Here to tell us about how they are upending existing coaching paradigms – combining medicalgrade science, advanced analytics, and proprietary tech gaining results in productivity, communication, leadership development in all professional dimensions is Co-Founder and COO AJ Alkasmi. Know more in this expert talk by Kalkine Media.
David L. Richter Joins Atwell as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer
SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- David L. Richter, PMP, FCMAA, FCIOB, has joined Atwell, LLC – a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm – as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer. In this newly-created role, Richter will work with Atwell’s senior management team to drive the strategic growth of the firm by leading the firm’s merger and acquisition efforts and strategic planning across all market sectors, regions, and offices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005173/en/ David L. Richter, PMP, FCMAA, FCIOB, has joined Atwell, LLC as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
University bans fossil fuel companies from recruiting students with careers service
A university has shut out fossil fuel companies from its careers services, saying it is committed to addressing the climate crisis.Birkbeck, University of London, said it would no longer invite oil and gas firms to careers fairs or advertise their job opportunities to students due to their environmental impact. Fossil fuel companies would also be banned from any other recruitment opportunities through its careers service.It follows a campaign to stop the industry from recruiting on university campuses because of the climate crisis. Activists have said the move by Birkbeck, an evening university in London, was their first victory.Have you been...
