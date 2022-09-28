An 81-year-old man traveled 18 hours to meet the sister he only recently found out about. John Ellis, from North Walsham in Norfolk, England, flew all the way to Las Vegas this week to meet his 79-year-old sister, Shirley Jones. According to BBC, Ellis grew up in a children's home and only discovered in March this year that he had four younger siblings. He may have never known of their existence if his siblings hadn't contacted a website for adopted people to trace their family trees. Jones said it was a "shock" when he received a letter from the genealogy website, informing him he had such a big family.

