ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 0

Related
creators.com

October 1, 2022

Dear Annie: My mother-in-law blatantly favors her oldest granddaughter, "Miranda," to the exclusion of the other four. She says Miranda is the "good granddaughter" and her 17-year-old sister, "Amy," is the "troublemaker." I believe that Amy acts out partly because of the negative label she has been saddled with for...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Briana B.

Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Mormon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Upworthy

Man who grew up in a children's home meets his sister for the first time at the age of 81

An 81-year-old man traveled 18 hours to meet the sister he only recently found out about. John Ellis, from North Walsham in Norfolk, England, flew all the way to Las Vegas this week to meet his 79-year-old sister, Shirley Jones. According to BBC, Ellis grew up in a children's home and only discovered in March this year that he had four younger siblings. He may have never known of their existence if his siblings hadn't contacted a website for adopted people to trace their family trees. Jones said it was a "shock" when he received a letter from the genealogy website, informing him he had such a big family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Akhil A Pillai

Mother buys son chocolates after he 'stole' from his friend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Growing up, my friend, Justin, had a rough childhood because his father walked out on them after the birth of his younger brother. Although his mother’s parents were in the picture, the help they offered covered only the necessities like housing, basic childcare, education, and food.

Comments / 0

Community Policy