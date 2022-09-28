Read full article on original website
October 1, 2022
Dear Annie: My mother-in-law blatantly favors her oldest granddaughter, "Miranda," to the exclusion of the other four. She says Miranda is the "good granddaughter" and her 17-year-old sister, "Amy," is the "troublemaker." I believe that Amy acts out partly because of the negative label she has been saddled with for...
Teen Devastated After She Planned a Party Assuming She Would Win Homecoming Queen
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was homecoming, and I along with three other girls was nominated for homecoming queen. I didn't really put too much thought into it. I thought it would be cool to win, but I was fine if I didn't. I actually didn't think that I had a chance because I assumed the whole thing would be rigged.
Woman who texted late dad’s phone for four years receives reply on anniversary of his death
A woman who spent years texting her late father has revealed she received a reply on the fourth anniversary of his untimely death. Chastity Patterson, 23, from Arkansas, said she sent her dad, Jason Ligons, a text message to his old number ahead of the 'tough day' of his death anniversary, but the last thing she expected was a reply.
Faith Gantner dead at 31: Popular TV news anchor passes away after nearly year-long cancer battle
A BELOVED news anchor has died after an 11-month battle with a rare type of blood cancer. Faith Rempe, known across the northeastern Michigan airwaves as Faith Gantner, died on Wednesday. She was 31. WNEM TV 5 announced her death on Thursday, tweeting: "It is with heavy hearts we share...
I’m a teacher, this is the time your child should go to bed on a school night depending on their age
GROWING up, we begged our parents to stay up past our bedtime. But you may be surprised to find out when a child's bedtime should be. According to a chart shared by a teacher at Wilson Elementary School, children should go to bed by a certain time... and it all depends on when they woke up.
Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally
Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Mother-in-Law Feeds Her Son But Not Her Daughter-in-Law Who Recently Gave Birth
As you are about to discover, the connection between a new mother and her mother-in-law may be a challenging one at times. Taylor McCloud of Newsweek has reported that a new mom was ignored and left without food by the people who, generally speaking, were supposed to look after and care for her.
Opinion: Victims Often Use Specific Phrases In Toxic or Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
Parents' 'Punishment' Splits Views As Their Daughter Is Left With $62K Debt
A father has asked if he is being unreasonable for making his daughter think she has to pay back the $62,000 she stole from him.
Bridesmaid Blasting Weekday Wedding Hundreds of Miles Away Cheered: 'Elope'
The bridesmaid explained that she was met with "confusion" by the bride when told her husband couldn't attend the child-free wedding in a different country.
Mother-in-Law Humiliated After Bride 'Publicly Embarrasses' Her at Wedding
Should elders always be respected, even if they’re behaving terribly?. As stressful as it can be to plan a wedding, nothing makes the stress worse than problematic and interfering loved ones and family members. These people will insist on putting their opinions forward even when they don't have a say in the planning process.
Husband's Revenge on Stepdaughter for Rejecting His Job Offer Sparks Fury
"Your daughter is an adult, she gets to make adult decisions. One of them is not working for her stepfather," one user said.
Upworthy
Man who grew up in a children's home meets his sister for the first time at the age of 81
An 81-year-old man traveled 18 hours to meet the sister he only recently found out about. John Ellis, from North Walsham in Norfolk, England, flew all the way to Las Vegas this week to meet his 79-year-old sister, Shirley Jones. According to BBC, Ellis grew up in a children's home and only discovered in March this year that he had four younger siblings. He may have never known of their existence if his siblings hadn't contacted a website for adopted people to trace their family trees. Jones said it was a "shock" when he received a letter from the genealogy website, informing him he had such a big family.
Woman 'Gutted' by Partner Attending Wedding Abroad Without Her Splits Views
"No, you're not entitled to a free holiday," commented one Mumsnet user.
Bridesmaid Demoted to Unpaid Photographer Lauded for Walking Out of Wedding
The bride told her she would "be able to eat after everyone else" but would not have a place at any table as she "wouldn't need to sit down anyway."
Mother buys son chocolates after he 'stole' from his friend
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Growing up, my friend, Justin, had a rough childhood because his father walked out on them after the birth of his younger brother. Although his mother’s parents were in the picture, the help they offered covered only the necessities like housing, basic childcare, education, and food.
Teen Refuses to Let 'Traumatized' Step-sister into Bedroom
A lot of things can happen in life to leave a deep impression, and in some cases some very significant scars or psychological damage. This is especially a tragic reality when it comes to children.
Outrage as Mom Snoops Through Teen Daughter's Room While She Slept
Thousands of Redditors are wondering why the mom is getting so "worked up".
Italian Couple Ripped for Calling Pizza Dinner Racist: 'Insulting'
"Ordering out for pizza is as 'American' as it gets," one commenter assured. "They were just looking for an excuse to be insulted."
Opinion: People Often Miss Blatant Signs That Their Partner Is Losing Interest
When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
