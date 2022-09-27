BREAKING: Two Halloween Horror Nights Dates at Universal Orlando Resort Canceled Due to Hurricane Ian

Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Opening to All Guests Tomorrow
After being closed for three days due to Hurricane Ian, Universal Orlando Resort theme parks will finally reopen. Starting tomorrow, October 1, the parks will return to normal operations and all guests will be able to visit. Halloween Horror Nights will be open tonight. For more Universal Studios news from...
CONFIRMED: Halloween Horror Nights Open Tonight at Universal Studios Florida
Universal Orlando Resort was closed for the past two days as Hurricane Ian passed through central Florida. As a result, Halloween Horror Nights did not happen on Wednesday and Thursday this week. Halloween Horror Nights will proceed as normal tonight, September 30. Halloween Horror Nights will begin at 5:00 p.m....
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort to Conduct Phased Reopening Starting September 30 to Hotel Guests Only
Universal Orlando has shared that they will conduct a phased reopening of their facilities starting tomorrow, September 30 only to guests staying at a Universal Orlando Resort hotel. The update was posted on Twitter and reads as follows:. “We continue to conduct assessment and recovery efforts across our entire destination...
Hole Ripped in Side of Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort During Hurricane Ian
Universal Orlando Resort remains closed today, September 29, as Hurricane Ian continues to make its way across the state. In addition to flooding in the area, the hurricane has punched a hole into the ride building for Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Jeff Allen at...
Roads Closed Around Orlando International Airport Due to Flooding, Operations Expected to Resume Tomorrow
Commercial flight operations remain halted today at Orlando International Airport due to Hurricane Ian, now Tropical Storm Ian. The airport shared on Twitter that a damage assessment is taking place and all roads leading into the airport are closed due to flooding. Commercial operations are expected to resume sometime on...
Orlando International Airport to Resume Passenger Flights on September 30
Orlando International Airport has announced they will resume passenger flights starting tomorrow, September 30 now that Hurricane Ian has finally passed. The airport previously ceased flights on Wednesday and closed its terminals. Orlando International Airport will resume commercial operations tomorrow, September 30 at 12:00p.m. according to their Twitter account. The...
