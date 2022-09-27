ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Energy Crisis Sires New European Order: A Strong Italy And Ailing Germany

In the weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy major Eni, embarked on a whirlwind of trips to gas suppliers in Africa. The visits included meetings with officials in Algeria in February plus talks in Angola, Egypt and Republic of Congo in March, with Descalzi often accompanied by senior Rome officials, according to company and government releases.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pgjonline.com

Netherlands Withdraws Exporting License from TurkStream Gas Pipeline

(Reuters) — The Russian-owned operator of the TurkStream gas pipeline said on Thursday that the Netherlands had withdrawn its export license, but it will continue gas transportation, adding that it had requested the resumption of the license. Russia and Turkey formally launched TurkStream with capacity of 31.5 billion cubic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

EU Considers Russian Oil Shipping Ban as Part of Price Cap

The European Union is considering adding shipping restrictions to its oil sanctions as the bloc continues to discuss the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil, according to people familiar with the matter. A shipping ban would prohibit EU ships from transporting Russian oil sold above an agreed threshold....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pgjonline.com

IGB Pipeline Receives Operation Permit for The Territory of Greece

(P&GJ) — The gas interconnector Greece-Bulgaria was issued an operation license for the territory of Greece. This is the last administrative step necessary for the legal introduction of the pipeline into operation on the territory of Greece. The preparation for fulfilling the prerequisites for the issuance of the Operation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoweri Museveni
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador

Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Renewable Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Albertine#The European Union
The Independent

Cyprus seeks UN help to stem asylum-seeker 'avalanche'

Cyprus is seeking help from the United Nations to stem an “avalanche” of migrants who make their way from the ethnically divided island’s breakaway north across a U.N.-controlled buffer zone to seek asylum in numbers that authorities cannot cope with, the interior minister said Monday.Minister Nikos Nouris said 94% of the 15,130 asylum-seekers who filed applications with the divided island’s internationally recognized government in the south through August this year had traversed the buffer zone. That is double the number from the same period last year.Nouris will travel to New York this week for meetings with the U.N. Secretary-General’s...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
pgjonline.com

TotalEnergies to Move Forward with Natural Gas Contracts with Russia

(Reuters) — TotalEnergies will stick to existing natural gas contracts in Russia as long as gas is not specifically targeted by European sanctions, the company's CEO said on Wednesday, reiterating a previously stated position. "We are entering into something which is more and more complex", Patrick Pouyanne told investors,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phone Arena

Apple moved iPhone 14 production out of China in mere weeks

Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain away from China on rolling pandemic lockdowns there, as well as geopolitical headwinds between US and China, on one hand, or China and Taiwan, on the other, as that's where the headquarters of its main assembler Foxconn is located. Foxconn, however, has...
CELL PHONES
UPI News

Canada, possibly North Korea, to address United Nations

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- In the final day of scheduled speeches at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will address the crowd while a spot has been left open for reclusive North Korea to make a presentation. The addresses, slated to start at...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Hundreds of empty shipping containers are STILL stacked up in Suffolk after nearly a year: Metal mountain piled up in 2021 amid congestion at Port of Felixstowe caused by HGV driver shortage and global shipping crisis

Hundreds of shipping containers which have been blotting the landscape in Suffolk for almost a year are still standing as nearby port Felixstowe deals with huge volumes of cargo, rapidly increasing costs and a shortage of HGV drivers. Dozens of 40ft containers have been piling up in fields across the...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy