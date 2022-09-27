Read full article on original website
Related
International Business Times
Energy Crisis Sires New European Order: A Strong Italy And Ailing Germany
In the weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy major Eni, embarked on a whirlwind of trips to gas suppliers in Africa. The visits included meetings with officials in Algeria in February plus talks in Angola, Egypt and Republic of Congo in March, with Descalzi often accompanied by senior Rome officials, according to company and government releases.
pgjonline.com
Netherlands Withdraws Exporting License from TurkStream Gas Pipeline
(Reuters) — The Russian-owned operator of the TurkStream gas pipeline said on Thursday that the Netherlands had withdrawn its export license, but it will continue gas transportation, adding that it had requested the resumption of the license. Russia and Turkey formally launched TurkStream with capacity of 31.5 billion cubic...
gcaptain.com
EU Considers Russian Oil Shipping Ban as Part of Price Cap
The European Union is considering adding shipping restrictions to its oil sanctions as the bloc continues to discuss the introduction of a price cap on Russian oil, according to people familiar with the matter. A shipping ban would prohibit EU ships from transporting Russian oil sold above an agreed threshold....
pgjonline.com
IGB Pipeline Receives Operation Permit for The Territory of Greece
(P&GJ) — The gas interconnector Greece-Bulgaria was issued an operation license for the territory of Greece. This is the last administrative step necessary for the legal introduction of the pipeline into operation on the territory of Greece. The preparation for fulfilling the prerequisites for the issuance of the Operation...
RELATED PEOPLE
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray war: Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border
Satellite images have given a rare glimpse into the resurgence of fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, one of the world's most hidden conflicts, where communications have been cut off and journalists denied permission to visit. The images taken this month show the build-up of troops and military hardware along...
No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador
Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cyprus seeks UN help to stem asylum-seeker 'avalanche'
Cyprus is seeking help from the United Nations to stem an “avalanche” of migrants who make their way from the ethnically divided island’s breakaway north across a U.N.-controlled buffer zone to seek asylum in numbers that authorities cannot cope with, the interior minister said Monday.Minister Nikos Nouris said 94% of the 15,130 asylum-seekers who filed applications with the divided island’s internationally recognized government in the south through August this year had traversed the buffer zone. That is double the number from the same period last year.Nouris will travel to New York this week for meetings with the U.N. Secretary-General’s...
americanmilitarynews.com
Report: Chinese police set up covert station in NYC, 31 others around the world
The Chinese government has set up 32 police “service stations” around the world, including one in New York, to monitor and coerce Chinese nationals living abroad to return to China, according to a new report. The Spain-based human rights organization Safeguard Defenders recently published a report on these...
70 years later, China and South Korea exchange the remains of Korean war dead
The Chinese and South Korean soldiers stood face to face, the wind whipping through their ranks and their national flags flapping in the gusts. A Chinese military transport jet nearby on the runway of Incheon International Airport opened its rear door to receive precious cargo.
Exclusive-Russia aiming to fly solo without Airbus and Boeing
MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia's aviation industry will aim to go it alone without the West, using locally built parts to produce 1,000 airliners by 2030 and end a reliance on Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA), state-owned engineer Rostec said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pgjonline.com
TotalEnergies to Move Forward with Natural Gas Contracts with Russia
(Reuters) — TotalEnergies will stick to existing natural gas contracts in Russia as long as gas is not specifically targeted by European sanctions, the company's CEO said on Wednesday, reiterating a previously stated position. "We are entering into something which is more and more complex", Patrick Pouyanne told investors,...
Phone Arena
Apple moved iPhone 14 production out of China in mere weeks
Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain away from China on rolling pandemic lockdowns there, as well as geopolitical headwinds between US and China, on one hand, or China and Taiwan, on the other, as that's where the headquarters of its main assembler Foxconn is located. Foxconn, however, has...
Canada, possibly North Korea, to address United Nations
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- In the final day of scheduled speeches at the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will address the crowd while a spot has been left open for reclusive North Korea to make a presentation. The addresses, slated to start at...
China's 'Rapid' Debt Buildup May Portend A Looming Financial Crisis: New York Fed
China’s recent debt buildup following the Covid-19 pandemic has researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wondering if the country can avoid a financial crisis in the years to come. The consequences of a Chinese crisis may impact the entire globe, as a bad turn for the...
US Vows To Deeper Defense Ties With India After It Slammed Biden Administration For F-16 Deal With Pakistan
The Biden administration promised to strengthen defense ties with India after a minister in the Narendra Modi government criticized the Biden administration’s $450-million package to maintain and upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets. What Happened: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attacked the U.S. argument that it was sending...
Tanzania and Zambia want to upgrade the ‘Uhuru Railway’ – but can they?
Half a century ago, the Tanzania-Zambia Railway (Tazara) stood out as a crucial symbol of Africa’s struggle for independence. The 1,860km-long railway connects Kapiri Mposhi in Zambia with Dar es Salaam at the Indian Ocean. In November 1965, the unilateral declaration of independence by Rhodesia’s racist regime had left...
Hundreds of empty shipping containers are STILL stacked up in Suffolk after nearly a year: Metal mountain piled up in 2021 amid congestion at Port of Felixstowe caused by HGV driver shortage and global shipping crisis
Hundreds of shipping containers which have been blotting the landscape in Suffolk for almost a year are still standing as nearby port Felixstowe deals with huge volumes of cargo, rapidly increasing costs and a shortage of HGV drivers. Dozens of 40ft containers have been piling up in fields across the...
Northern Ghana is underdeveloped because of underinvestment during colonial rule, not geography
Ghana’s most important development problem is arguably the disparity between the north and south of the country. The north is acutely underdeveloped, trailing the south in practically all metrics of development. Several inequality reports have consistently labelled the northern region as one of concern. Its rate of poverty level...
Comments / 0