Beaumont, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
San Clemente's Record Show Has Unique BeginningsAdvenchasSan Clemente, CA
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
These California Cities Are The 'Best For Families'
Fortune compiled a list of the best cities for families to live in America.
theregistrysocal.com
Three-Property Retail Portfolio in Riverside County Sells for $17.3MM
Newport Beach, CA – SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced today it has completed the portfolio sale of three retail properties totaling $17.3 million that are outparcels to French Valley Marketplace located at 35958 Winchester Road in French Valley, CA. French Valley is located in the Inland Empire market of Southern California in southwestern Riverside County, near the cities of Murrieta and Temecula.
hotelnewsresource.com
Everhome Suites Corona Opens in in Riverside, California
Everhome Suites - the newest brand launched by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) - today celebrates the grand opening of its first hotel: the Everhome Suites Corona. The milestone opening comes two years after Choice unveiled the Everhome brand–a new construction, midscale extended stay product uniquely designed for the way longer-staying guests live and work–and builds on the company’s leadership in the extended stay segment.
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Aquathon marred by tragedy
Excellent weather conditions and warm water greeted a record number of Aquathon attendees at Crescent Bay last Sunday morning, Sept. 25, who gathered for the highly anticipated 36th edition of the local event. However, the much-loved event turned grief-stricken after participant Art Salcido died of a suspected heart attack during...
daytrippen.com
Temecula Wine Tasting Thornton Winery
With all the charm and ambiance of an authentic French château, Thornton Winery overlooks the vineyards of Temecula Valley. Established in 1988, the winery uses the Methode Champenoise process for producing its award-winning quality wines and sparkling champagnes. You also choose a flight with a fixed set of wines rather than randomly picking them from a list. Each wine comes with its glass, and all four are delivered at once, with the order to drink them indicated.
2 Rock Climbers Killed In Fall At Famed Tahquitz Rock Are IDed. Veteran Climbers Share Experience And Cautions
The dead have been identified as Gavin Escobar and Chelsea Walsh. Escobar was a Long Beach firefighter and former Dallas Cowboys player.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/30/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 185 new reported cases. Since Sept. 22, hospitalizations increased by 11%, with 96 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 178 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SoCal to see temperatures cool on Saturday
Southern California should see a pleasant weekend, with cool temperatures and a layer of clouds in the morning.
sanelijolife.com
San Marcos | Fortune-25 Best Places to Live for Families
With a diverse, vibrant community of nearly 100,000 residents, San Marcos is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in San Diego County. In addition to the top-ranked San Marcos Unified School District, residents can rely on an efficient public transportation system and access to quality medical care. The city’s West PACE aims to help older adults live safely and independently in their community for as long as possible, offering a full-service primary-care clinic, physical therapy, transportation to appointments, and more. Award-winning, master-planned communities, such as San Elijo HIlls—which features a plethora of shops, restaurants, and more than 18 miles of hiking trails—provides residents with conveniently located amenities. Additionally, San Marcos enjoys a mild, year-round climate, perfect for enjoying the city’s vast parks and trails program, as well as nearby lakes and beaches.
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Rapid Apartment Construction in Southern California Markets Points to Major Growth in Region
Across the nation, major cities continue to see a significant influx of residents, creating a pressing need for more housing. This holds true for cities in Southern California which have already seen several thousand units developed over the course of 2022. According to RentCafe’s Annual Apartment Construction Report, cities across...
newsmirror.net
Yucaipa baker becomes sought after cookie maker
When a plate holding a dozen cookies is placed before a person, the thought is usually not “How beautiful” but “How many shall I eat?”. If the plate of cookies was lovingly baked and decorated by Alexandria Seratt, the dilemma would be, “Hmm … I want two, but they are just too beautiful to eat.”
recordgazette.net
Beaumont embellishes its State of the City
Typically, in past years, a Beaumont Chamber of Commerce-sponsored State of the City event includes a sit-down dinner, catered by servers, as a prelude to city officials offering insights as to what has transpired in the city’s latest developments, as to what may come in the years ahead. The...
NBC San Diego
It's Back: ‘Bioluminescence Chasers' Hunt For Blue Waves as Red Tide Reaches San Diego
Vishwas Lokesh saw the first signs of what is known as a red tide through one of the handful of live surf cameras he monitors over the weekend. With years of experience, he knows what to look for: a faint glow on the black-and-white camera indicates the unpredictable phenomenon of bioluminescence is back in San Diego.
Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild
The two rock climbers whose bodies were found Wednesday on the rockface of a mountainside just east of Idyllwild have been identified by the Riverside County Coroner. A report of "hikers down" came in at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to The post Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
pacificsandiego.com
Oceanside’s Carte Blanche restaurant to close, citing pandemic and family health issues
OCEANSIDE — Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar, a family-owned French-inspired Mexican restaurant that opened two months before the pandemic arrived in March 2020, will soon close. Owned by the Ross Family of All Family Hospitality, Carte Blanche will shut its doors sometime this fall. The final closing date is pending negotiations with a new restaurant lessee, which has been described as another restaurant group.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a “Luxury Fun House” in Laguna Beach, California
AD100 interior designer Michelle Nussbaumer’s more-is-more approach to decoration feels either inspired by the Pacific Ocean’s magnitude or like a brazen attempt to be the equal of the irrepressible view at this cliff-hugging vacation home in Laguna Beach. “This house is really something very different for the family,” says Nussbaumer, who has worked on the multigenerational family’s other properties for almost two decades. “[They] raised [their] kids in more traditional homes, and now that there are grandchildren around, it’s the era of the luxury fun house.”
Tropical Storm Ian impacts felt at home in San Diego
Florida may be thousands of miles away, but the impact of Tropical Storm Ian is being felt here at home.
Woman seriously injured in Carlsbad e-bike crash
A 61-year-old woman riding an electric bike in Carlsbad was hospitalized Wednesday after officers found her on the ground suffering from serious injuries, authorities said.
This $12 Million Laguna Beach Home Has a Treehouse Lounge Deck That Overlooks the Ocean
Laguna Beach has a thrilling hidden history of pirate towers, caves, charming cabins and apparently tree houses. Today, it might be known as a tony beach city in Orange County, but many structures—like the famed pirate’s tower—and centuries-old homes remain. Of those historic influences is this hillside sanctuary, perched above the Laguna Beach coastline and just a few minutes’ walk from Victoria Beach. While the home itself is of newer construction, one of its defining features is an ultra-cool treehouse lounge deck that dates back to 1925. The home is situated in a bustling neighborhood, but this property feels extra secluded...
