Lehi, UT

ABC 4

Salt Lake City is heating up for this newest woodfire pizza spot

Utah is no stranger to desirable destinations and great eats. Which is why the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar is the ideal place for this woodfire pizza spot. Previously only found in Provo, Mozz Artisan Pizza can now also be visited at Woodbine Food Hall. Mozz is located inside the establishment placed in the very southwest corner. Right under their big, huge Mozz sign, followed by their well known pizza fragrance. On the condensed menu for Mozz it consists of pizza along with some great specials.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Could this be the possible return for Hoppers Brew Pub?

O.k. I’ll preface this whole article by noting it’s built completely on the liquefaction of unsubstantiated rumor – but who doesn’t love some good hearsay? Cue my inner buddha pointing out none of us should. Ahem…anyway…. It’s been just under a year since the long...
MIDVALE, UT
matadornetwork.com

In Ogden, a Hilton Hotel Mash-Up Serves as the Perfect Basecamp for Adventure

Hilton’s first new brand offerings in this millennium, Tru by Hilton (founded in 2016) and Home2 Suites (founded in 2009) represent an attempt at contemporary coolness by the established hotel operator. They target people who travel often as a part of a modern lifestyle and who want well-trimmed accommodations without having to shell out a month’s worth of expendable income for it. In Ogden, Utah, Tru and Home2 come together for a co-branded approach that brings the hip business crowd of Home2 together with the millennial audience of Tru by Hilton.
OGDEN, UT
KPCW

Two headless bull elk carcasses found in East Canyon

The Department of Wildlife Resources said it’s investigating a couple of bull elk carcasses recently discovered by a Summit County resident. KPCW received graphic photos of two beheaded elk, suggesting a possible poaching incident. The carcasses were left to waste in the East Canyon area behind the Jeremy Ranch golf course. It’s illegal to kill wild game out of season and to leave the meat behind.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Show horses hit the Heber Valley

Known for their size, beauty and showmanship, draft horses are performing in Wasatch County Thursday through Saturday. Usually only seen in movies and beer commercials, Clydesdale, Belgian and Percheron horses are putting on a show in the fourth annual Heber Valley Draft Horse Show this weekend. “These horses weigh up...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden auto-pedestrian accident sends juvenile to hospital

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Wall Avenue in Ogden. First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. “The vehicle was northbound in the 300 block (on...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Meta announces mega expansion to Facebook data center in Utah

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Facebook parent company Meta announced a mega expansion to its massive Eagle Mountain data center build-out on Friday. Meta already has five buildings constructed on the site, a few miles south of Eagle Mountain's city center, comprising 2.4 million square feet of space that houses data storage and processing equipment for the world's biggest social media platform.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Gephardt Daily

FanX celebrity adopts pup from Utah rescue organization

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — FanX celebrity Conor Leslie took a little bit of Utah with her after her recent appearance at the convention. Leslie — known for roles including Donna Troy in “Wonder Girl” and Trudy in “The Man in the High Castle” — adopted a 14-week-old mixed-breed puppy named Delores from Ruff Patch Rescue during the convention.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: West Valley man beaten over $20 debt

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was beaten over a $20 debt in West Valley on Thursday, police say. West Valley Police arrested Julian Romero, 22, accused of beating a victim into unconsciousness over a $20 debt. According to police, the victim said he was assaulted in the back of a car near 3400 […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

UTA announces upcoming changes to bus schedules

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced upcoming emergency bus service adjustments to go into effect December 11. UTA says that these changes — prompted by operator shortages — will include numerous local routes, ski service routes and regional routes in Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Summit counties. Other UTA services, such […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Suspect arrested after shots fired in Davis County

SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was arrested after police said shots were fired in Syracuse. Officers said they responded to the area of 1350 South and 1100 West on reports of the shots fired Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. More from 2News. They said the suspect was later...
SYRACUSE, UT
KUTV

Utah family seeks wedding venue refund after groom dies before getting married

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah family says they are battling with a Midvale wedding venue over a refund after the groom died before getting married. “They got engaged in March of 2021,” said Virginia Cervantes, talking about her daughter Daisy, and Kevin, the man she was supposed to marry. “So it’s been a long road trying to plan this. It’s been very stressful as a mom. I’ve never planned a wedding.
MIDVALE, UT

